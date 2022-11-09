U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

McPhy Energy : Monthly report relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares

·1 min read
Translation for information purposes only

Monthly information
relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares

In accordance with articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers General Regulation

Reporting company:

  • Corporate name: McPhy Energy

  • Public Limited company (société anonyme) with Board of Directors

  • Registered office: 79 rue Général Mangin, 38100 Grenoble

  • Registered under number 502 205 917 R.C.S. Grenoble

  • Euronext Paris Compartment B (ISIN code: FR0011742329 - MCPHY)


Date

Total number of
outstanding shares

Total number of voting rights*

Gross

Net

31.10.2022

27,959,095

29,274,530

29,207,246

* Total number of voting rights (i) "gross" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including those deprived of voting rights, (ii) "net" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached after deduction of those deprived of voting rights (treasury shares)

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS                                                                       

NewCap

 

Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu

Press Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
Gaëlle Fromaigeat
T.+33 (0)1 44 71 98 52
mcphy@newcap.eu

     

