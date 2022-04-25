McPhy signs a first order with Hype as part of their strategic partnership

MCPHY ENERGY SA

McPhy will equip, in Île-de-France region, the Hype’s hydrogen station network with a 2 MW alkaline electrolyzer and an 800 kg / day Dual Pressure station

La Motte-Fanjas, April 25, 2022 – 05:45 pm CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), (the “Company”), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces that it has finalized its strategic partnership agreement with Hype, key player in light and heavy hydrogen mobility, whose principles were described by McPhy in its press release of December 14, 20211.

As part of this agreement, McPhy subscribed on April 22 to €12 million of convertible bonds issued by Hype, with a capitalized interest rate of 4.5% and a maturity of 9 years. These bonds may be converted into Hype shares, before their maturity date, under certain conditions and in limited cases for a period of two years, including a change of control, an IPO or an issuance of securities in excess of €10 million.

In this context, a first order was signed with Hype, for the supply of a 2 MW alkaline electrolyzer and a Dual Pressure station with a capacity of 800 kg per day, which will be installed in the Paris region. Two additional very large-capacity stations are expected to be ordered by June 30, 2022.

Further commercial opportunities are expected to arise from this partnership with the establishment by the end of 2022 of a co-exclusive framework agreement between Hype and McPhy. This agreement covers the deployment by Hype of a minimum of 100 stations in France and Europe, of which 50% would be allocated to McPhy, and 15 to 25 MW of alkaline electrolysis.

Next financial events

Annual General Meeting , on May 19, 2022

2022 First-Half Results, on July 28, 2022 (after market)

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com



McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

1 https://mcphy.com/en/press-releases/signature-of-a-strategic-partnership-with-hype/





