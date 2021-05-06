McPhy signs a technological partnership with Plastic Omnium to strengthen its station offering and develop the hydrogen mobility ecosystem

A technological partnership focused, in particular, on filling protocols and interfaces between hydrogen stations and high-pressure tanks, in order to optimize the performance of this equipment

A collaboration based on a sector logic to pool expertise, develop an industrialized and standardized approach and increase the competitiveness of hydrogen mobility

La Motte-Fanjas, May 6, 2021 – 07:30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartiment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces having signed a technological partnership with Plastic Omnium, notably with the aim of collaborating on filling protocols and interfaces between hydrogen stations and high-pressure tanks. By pooling certain key areas of expertise and cooperating on a sector-wide basis, the two groups intend to improve the performance and compatibility of this equipment, which is a key factor in the security and reliability of safe and rapid refueling, in line with market standards. The progress made will accelerate the industrialization of decarbonized hydrogen in transport and enable a successful transformation towards sustainable mobility.

Laurent Carme, CEO of McPhy, comments: “This partnership with Plastic Omnium, with whom we share the same technological and industrial challenges, is an example of cooperation that McPhy intends to implement in order to cross-fertilize its expertise with other major stakeholders in the hydrogen sector, in a true sector logic. It allows us to accelerate the development of hydrogen stations, to prepare an industrialized, market-scaled and competitive offer.”

Laurent Favre, CEO of Plastic Omnium, adds: “Sustainable mobility challenges require an agile and open approach. This partnership with McPhy ties in perfectly with Plastic Omnium’s strategy to develop its expertise in this sector in order to extend its technological and industrial lead in the rapidly growing hydrogen market.”

Story continues

Technological cooperations and cross fertilization of offers

The cooperation between McPhy and Plastic Omnium should materialize by a research and development component, by trainings in the two groups technologies, but also by potential commercial partnerships, in an approach open, in particular, to other companies. Furthermore, McPhy and Plastic Omnium plan to promote hydrogen to mobility stakeholders through a support and consulting approach, prior to their needs and their hydrogen projects.

Upcoming of financial communication events

Annual General Meeting , June 17, 2021

Publication of half-yearly results on July 27, 2021, after market close

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero carbon

hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

About Plastic Omnium

Around the world, Plastic Omnium provides carmakers with innovative solutions for more connected and sustainable mobility. A global leader in its three businesses, the Group develops and produces intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems and customized complex modules. With an international footprint of 135 plants and 25 R&D centers, Plastic Omnium relies on its 31,000 employees to meet the challenges of clean and smart mobility. Innovation-driven since its creation, Plastic Omnium is now paving the way for the zero-carbon car through its investments in hydrogen solutions, for which the Group has ambitions to become world leader throughout the entire value chain

Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A, and is included in the SRD (deferred settlement service) and SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570).

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99

mcphy@newcap.eu



Presse Relations



Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu









Attachment



