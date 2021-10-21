U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.00
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,371.00
    -106.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,342.75
    -34.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.30
    -9.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.72
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.00
    +0.30 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0430
    -0.2860 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,646.54
    +1,762.12 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,559.14
    +78.33 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.08
    -37.02 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

MCRA Hires Melissa Paper, JD, MPA, CHC as Vice President of Healthcare Compliance

·3 min read

- Melissa Paper, JD, MPA, CHC joins MCRA as Vice President of Healthcare Compliance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, a leading medical device, in-vitro diagnostics, and biologics advisory firm and clinical research organization (CRO) integrating U.S. and International Regulatory, Clinical Research, Reimbursement, Healthcare Compliance, Cybersecurity, and Quality Assurance, is pleased to announce Melissa Paper, JD, MPA, CHC has joined MCRA as Vice President of Healthcare Compliance.

MCRA Logo (PRNewsFoto/MCRA)
MCRA Logo (PRNewsFoto/MCRA)

Ms. Paper has 20 years of experience in healthcare ethics, compliance, and privacy. Prior to joining MCRA, Ms. Paper lead compliance programs for a variety of healthcare organizations including hospitals, physician practices, surgical centers, and urgent care centers. Ms. Paper has also led revenue cycle compliance, coding compliance and privacy compliance teams.

Ms. Paper has extensive experience with privacy and security compliance, including cybersecurity event management and HIPAA breaches involving >500 patients. Ms. Paper is a well-rounded compliance professional with experience in managing regulatory activity, at both the State and Federal level, concerns related to Stark, Anti-Kickback, EMTALA, HIPAA, CCPA, GDPR, State Privacy Laws, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and 3rd Party Risk Management.

At MCRA, Ms. Paper will provide consultation to MCRA's clients in support of healthcare compliance program design, development, and implementation, existing program evaluation and optimization services, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) & outsourcing solutions, risk assessment and internal audits, compliance issue investigation and remediation, corporate compliance training and education, HIPAA Privacy Programs, and Privacy Officer outsourcing solutions.

David Lown, MCRA's President said "MCRA started offering healthcare compliance advisory services to our clients in 2005, as we recognized an effective compliance program is a fundamental business requirement for any healthcare organization. Given Melissa's strong compliance background and expertise, we are very happy to have her join our team, particularly in today's complex legal and regulatory environment".

Ms. Paper said, "I am excited to join the MCRA team and use my skill-set to assist dynamic healthcare clients with building their compliance culture and safeguarding their business. This will help them grow compliantly, while providing cutting edge patient care."

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics, and biologics advisory firm and Clinical Research Organization (CRO). MCRA delivers to its clients' industry experience at integrating five business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, and quality assurance to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from concept to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, and New York, NY, and serves more than 700 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices as well as medical device cybersecurity. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specialized in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

For more information, please contact:

Alyssa Howard
Senior Director, Business Development
Phone: 215.870.3952
Email: ahoward@mcra.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcra-hires-melissa-paper-jd-mpa-chc-as-vice-president-of-healthcare-compliance-301404689.html

SOURCE MCRA, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Sesen Bio Shares Gain On FDA Type A Meeting On Issues From Vicineum Response Letter

    The FDA has granted Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. The CMC Type A Meeting has been scheduled for October 29. The Company is also preparing for a separate Type A meeting to discuss the recommendations specific to addit

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

    The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Most People Who Get Sick From COVID

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • Moderna and J&J Covid-19 Boosters, Mixing and Matching Authorized by the FDA

    U.S. health regulators significantly widened the nation’s Covid-19 booster campaign, clearing use of extra doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and also saying people can get a shot that is different from what they had previously received.

  • Biogen Shareholders Face the Waiting Game

    Investor enthusiasm for Biogen won’t come back until key questions about its new Alzheimer’s disease drug are resolved.

  • Truist Bullish On This Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company With 374% Upside

    Truist analyst Joon Lee has initiated coverage of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) with a Buy rating and price target of $14, suggesting a massive 374% upside. The development of drugs targeting the brain's nitric oxide (NO) system is "ripe for therapeutic intervention," the analyst tells investors. Lee contends that Cyclerion's lead drug, CY6463, can successfully enhance the NO signaling in the brain. Lee adds that CY6463 is currently in three signal finding clinical studies - MELAS, A

  • Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

    Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS), a biopharmaceutical company, are soaring today in response to positive clinical-trial data. Investors excited about elacestrant, an experimental new cancer treatment Radius Health is developing in partnership with the Menarini Group, an Italian company, pushed the stock up 48.8% shortly after the market opened. Elacestrant is an experimental therapy for breast cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth factor.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t

  • Vaccine Stocks Rise After FDA Unexpectedly Authorizes Mix-And-Match Covid Boosters

    Vaccine stocks jumped late Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration unexpectedly authorized mix-and-match Covid booster shots.

  • Houston biotech cos. begin clinical trials for cancer, Covid-19 treatments

    Iterion Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech — began clinical trials for drug candidates Oct. 19. Here's a look at how these Houston-based companies are moving through the regulatory pipeline: Houston-based oncology firm Iterion Therapeutics Inc. is initiating clinical trials for its lead drug candidate with the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

  • Vaccine doubts fuel doctor's rise in Minnesota governor race

    The small-town family doctor angling to become Minnesota’s next governor smiled, leaned into the camera and told his Facebook viewers that Sweden had just paused the Moderna vaccine for people under age 30 over “significant concern” about heart inflammation. The post swiftly racked up thousands of views and favorable comments — evidence of Jensen’s early success in tapping conservative anger at the Democratic strategy of trying to vaccinate, mask and social-distance America out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Messages like the video have been a key part of how Jensen, a former state senator with a reputation as a moderate before the pandemic hit, has emerged as the early frontrunner among Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

  • Recro Secures Manufacturing Contract From NIH For Nasal Spray Analgesic

    Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) has been awarded a new development and manufacturing contract by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The new contract is an individual $1.87 million task order that falls under an existing NIH parent contract previously awarded to IriSys, the San Diego-based CDMO that Recro recently acquired. Related: Recro To Acquire IriSys For Around M, Q2 Earnings Top Estimates. Under the new contract, the Company

  • Clinton, on the mend, 'touched by the outpouring of support'

    Former President Bill Clinton released a video saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19. The 75-year-old Clinton, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said in the Wednesday video that he was glad to be back home and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week. An aide to Clinton said the former president had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

  • Pig-to-human organ transplants a step closer after new test

    Scientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work, a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • Russia’s COVID Nightmare Spirals With a Viral Corpse and a Hospital Suicide Leap

    via TelegramNIZHNY NOVGOROD—A gut-wrenching video has been circulating in Russia showing a dead COVID-19 patient on his hospital bed in the town of Novouralsk, apparently neglected by nurses and doctors. In the clip, another patient—the man who posted the video—is seen running around the hospital’s empty hallways screaming at the top of his lungs in an effort to flag down medical staff to tend to the deceased. “Girls, anybody?! Nurses, doctors!,” he can be heard shouting. No one responds to his

  • Kate Middleton Goes Monochrome in a Bright-Red Turtleneck and Matching Midi Skirt

    The Duchess of Cambridge delivered an important speech to mark Addiction Awareness Week in the United Kingdom.

  • Vivos Therapeutics Inc., Candid to Bring Airway and Sleep, Oral Health, Orthodontic Therapy Together in Comprehensive Solution

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring, and Candid Care Co., a digital platform for oral healthcare, has announced a new collaboration. Under the partnership, the companies will seek to provide patients with a comprehensive, whole-mouth solution to diagnose and treat OSA in adult patients and provide orthodontic treatmen