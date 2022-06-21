U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    +1.02 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.90
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6330
    +1.5480 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,900.54
    +446.73 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MCRAA
  • MCRAB
Cision

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 of $32,771,000 as compared to $21,580,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2,547,000, or $1.13 per diluted Class A common share as compared to net earnings of $1,197,000, or $0.52 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 totaled $91,786,000 as compared to $60,758,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 amounted to $7,306,000, or $3.23 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $2,419,000, or $1.05 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues totaled $32.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $24.2 million as compared to $14.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. This 66% increase in net revenues was a result of increases across the board for all product lines, as we continue to see growth in the marketplace for western/lifestyle boots. Revenues from our work boot products increased approximately 16%, from $7.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This was primarily a result of increased production of our military boots, as well as an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to approximately $9.7 million as compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, was up from 27.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to 29.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This is primarily due to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions, advertising, and employee benefit expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $3.8 million as compared to operating profit of $1.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 totaled $91.8 million as compared to $60.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $67.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $40.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, with the increase resulting from an increase in all product lines. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $20.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to $22.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. This increase was a result of increased production of our military boots, as well as an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $26.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $16.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Gross profit attributable to our western and lifestyle products increased to $23.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as compared to $14.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Our work boot products gross profit increased from $1.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to $2.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $16.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $13.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions, advertising, and employee benefit expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $10.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $3.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at April 30, 2022 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.4 million as compared to $23.5 million at July 31, 2021. Our working capital increased from $58.0 million at July 31, 2021 to $65.0 million at April 30, 2022.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 30, 2022. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2023. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2023, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, operating activities provided approximately $0.4 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation and other non-cash items, contributed approximately $8.3 million of cash. Increased inventory and accounts receivable used approximately $9.0 million; while decreased liabilities provided approximately $1.2 million.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled approximately $0.6 million, primarily due to the sale of securities offset by the purchase of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $0.9 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties held for investment that are under contract, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








April 30,
2022


July 31,
2021


ASSETS





Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents


$22,404


$23,489






Equity investments


6,203


6,207






Debt securities


2,469


2,414






Accounts and notes receivable, net


21,372


16,382






Inventories, net


18,356


14,326






Prepaid expenses and other current assets


370


323






Total current assets


71,174


63,141






Property and equipment, net


5,101


5,363






Other assets:










Deposits


14


14






Notes receivable


969


1,017






Real estate held for investment


3,036


3,238






Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance


2,288


2,288






Trademarks


2,824


2,824






Total other assets


9,131


9,381






Total assets


$85,406


$77,885






McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








April 30,
2022


July 31,
2021


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:










Accounts payable


$2,846


$2,714






Accrued employee benefits


1,568


660






Accrued payroll and payroll taxes


801


700






Income tax payable


118


236






Other


867


795






Total current liabilities


6,200


5,105






Deferred tax liabilities


534


534






Total liabilities


6,734


5,639






Shareholders' equity:





Common Stock:





Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding, 1,894,435 and 1,893,423
shares, respectively


1,894


1,893






Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
issued and outstanding, 365,725 and 366,737 shares,
respectively


366


367






Retained earnings


76,412


69,986






Total shareholders' equity


78,672


72,246






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$85,406


$77,885






McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


April 30,


May 1,


April 30,


May 1,

2022

2021

2022

2021









Net revenues

$32,771


$21,580


$91,786


$60,758









Cost of revenues

23,106


15,643


64,984


44,219









Gross profit

9,665


5,937


26,802


16,539









Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,847


4,425


16,705


13,544









Operating profit

3,818


1,512


10,097


2,995









Other income (loss)

(287)


163


(100)


454









Earnings before income taxes

3,531


1,675


9,997


3,449









Provision for income taxes

984


478


2,691


1,030









Net earnings

$2,547


$1,197


$7,306


$2,419

























Earnings per common share:
















Diluted earnings per share:








Class A

1.13


0.52


3.23


1.05

Class B

NA


NA


NA


NA









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








Class A

1,893,705


1,919,003


1,893,538


1,934,149

Class B

366,455


366,737


366,622


367,623

Total

2,260,160


2,285,740


2,260,160


2,301,772

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Balance, August 1, 2020


1,957,142

$1,957

373,233

$373

$0

$69,487









Stock Buyback


(21,141)

(21)

(3,500)

(4)


(490)









Conversion of Class B


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Stock market rally could be the ‘start of the recovery’: Strategist

    Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Head of Investments Strategists & Vice President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to take away from today's market rally, recession indicators, inflation risks, and the relationship between the Fed's interest rate hikes and the housing market.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Reces

  • GE opens claims process to compensate harmed investors

    General Electric Co. said Tuesday that it has opened the claims process for the GE Fair Fund, which was established to compensate investors "harmed" by GE's failure to disclose "material" information related to the power and insurance businesses. The industrial conglomerate said the Fund was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $200 million in civil penalties GE paid to the SEC. The Fund will compensate certain investors who bought GE stock between Oct. 16, 2015 an

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Recession risk: Consumer has ‘deteriorated faster than we’ve ever seen,’ strategist says

    Calit Advisors Partner Lenore Elle Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stock futures, consumer sentiment report data, May retail sales, retail inventories, inflation, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Kellogg to split into 3 independent companies

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Kellogg’s decision to split into three independent companies.

  • 10 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best railroad stocks to invest in. If you want to skip ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In. The railroad industry is one of the oldest industries in the world, […]

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Palantir Rated A Buy On Artificial Intelligence, National Security Strengths

    Palantir's prowess in artificial intelligence and national security bodes well for the enterprise software maker, says Bank of America.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is Pending Three ‘Unresolved’ Issues

    Elon Musk said three issues still need to be resolved before his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, originally announced in April, can close. Musk, speaking via teleconference Tuesday at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum, said that he still hasn’t gotten clarity about Twitter’s claim that the fake and spam accounts comprise less than 5% of […]

  • Amazon Stock Post-Split: Bear vs. Bull

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split has come and passed, and it is now trading on a split-adjusted basis. Given the newly lowered share price, it is an excellent time to consider the bear and bull case for investing in Amazon's stock. The bear case will center on its rapidly rising costs amid decelerating revenue growth.

  • Palantir Stock Can Take Off Because ‘Data Is a Strategic Asset’

    BofA Global Research analyst Mariana Perez Mora began coverage of the stock with a price target that is more than 50% above the level before her call.