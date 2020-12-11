U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,662.00
    -6.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,982.00
    -28.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,362.25
    -39.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.50
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.80
    +0.02 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.20
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9080
    -0.0330 (-3.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    +0.25 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9800
    -0.2440 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,930.19
    +17.11 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    349.08
    -10.33 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,599.76
    +35.47 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,612.74
    -143.50 (-0.54%)
     

Wandavision,' 'Loki' and 'Falcon' series come to Disney+ early next year

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

After Star Wars, Hulu, Disney live-action, animated films and a few other things, Disney is highlighting its plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe during its investor’s day event. That included a lot of information and teasers for its upcoming Disney+ Marvel series.

Wandavision will make its streaming debut on January 15th and showed off a new trailer, while The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will follow on March 15th, Loki in May and What if..? in the summer. We also got a peek at the Ms. Marvel series that will start streaming later in 2021.

Marvel Studios also announced several new items for Disney+, including Secret Invasion which will feature Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury, a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special written and directed by James Gunn, Armor Wars starring Don Cheadle and Ironheart.

Developing...

  • Tiny Biotechs Extend Wild Rides as Day Traders Chase Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Greenwich LifeSciences Inc., the biotech firm that soared 998% on Wednesday, more than doubled at one point Thursday as day traders piled into the stock for a second day.The company, which again reached a market value of over $1 billion at its highest on Thursday, skyrocketed when mentions of its poster presentation at a cancer meeting continued to buoy sentiment. Shares of peer Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. also joined the rally as the stock spiked a record 176% to the highest since June 2019.While Stafford, Texas-based Greenwich LifeScience’s core findings of an experimental breast cancer drug had been known for months, that didn’t stop retail investors from sending the stock surging.The results from the mid-stage study drove Sellas 73% higher on Wednesday as retail investors looked for the next tiny biotech stock to gamble on. Sellas is set to present data on Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium -- the same meeting that spurred Greenwich LifeSciences.Greenwich LifeSciences advanced 26% Thursday, triggering at least five volatility halts. New York-based Sellas’s spike brought its market value to just $167 million, roughly one-fifth the size of Greenwich LifeSciences.(Updates share movement throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Many investors are drawn to dividend stocks because they offer a regular flow of cash that doesn't depend on the market going up. If you're looking for a steady stream of income in retirement or a regular flow of cash to keep your nest egg growing, a monthly dividend stock could be a good fit. Here are eight top stocks that offer good yields, strong operations and monthly income.

  • Suze Orman says these are the biggest money no-nos

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • Nio joins Tesla and other rivals in rush to offer more shares in electric-vehicle companies

    Amid an explosion in stock prices for electric-vehicle manufacturers, Chinese EV company Nio Inc. (NIO) announced Thursday afternoon that it plans to sell at least 60 million fresh American depositary shares, with an additional 9 million shares available to underwriters. Nio stock dropped more than 4% in after-hours trading following the announcement. Nio’s move follows similar offerings by three other public EV companies in roughly the past week.

  • Why Airbnb being valued at $101 billion and DoorDash at $66 billion may end badly, quickly

    Airbnb and DoorDash will have to come out of the gate firing as public companies given the valuations afforded each on their IPO days.

  • This Coronavirus Stock Has Over 80% Upside, Says J.P. Morgan

    Covid-19 has been responsible for a complete shift in how society operates. On a lighter note, it has also brought with it a whole new world of terminology. For investors there has been the addition of the term, “coronavirus stocks.” Those are the names which have come to the fore during the pandemic, offering potential vaccines and therapeutics to help us get back to normal. Novavax (NVAX) is possibly the ultimate “coronavirus stock.” It has certainly been the most profitable. The vaccine specialist’s shares have appreciated by a humongous 2790% throughout the year, as investors have pinned their hopes on the company’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.But with several of its rivals already nearing the finish line with their respective vaccine candidates, will Novavax be remembered for just delivering massive returns or does it still have a meaningful part to play in the rollout of global Covid-19 vaccines?For J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph, the answer is the latter.“We continue to view NVX-CoV2373 as having a well-differentiated positioning in the overall COVID-19 vaccine space, both clinically and logistically, and believe current levels under-reflect its long-term commercial potential,” Joseph said.Joseph rates NVAX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $215 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~87%. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)The latest endorsement comes despite a delay to NVX-CoV2373’s U.S. & Mexico Phase 3 study. However, following the FDA’s positive review of the Phase 2 data, all that remains is the agency’s review of Novavax’ commercial-scale production at the North Carolina facility, for the trial to be given the go ahead. This should happen in the coming weeks.Meanwhile, NVX-CoV2373’s Phase 3 U.K. trial and phase 2b study in South Africa are both fully enrolled, with efficacy readouts slated for 1Q21.“While the trial is expected to primarily support approvability in major ex-US markets,” joseph said, “Given the standardized trial protocol across the COVID-19 vaccine space, the company believes a robust data set (with consistent data in the SA study) could potentially support a faster regulatory pathway in the US as well.”Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on 4 Buys and 1 Sell, Novavax gets a Moderate Buy rating. The analysts’ forecast is for ~62% of upside, given the average price target clocks in at $186.20. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Elon Musk Decries ‘M.B.A.-ization’ of America

    “I think there might be too many M.B.A.s running companies,” Tesla’s chief executive says. Many business-school leaders fire back, arguing his comments don’t match the reality of what is taught in M.B.A. programs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • China chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup to default on US$450 million bond as concerns mount over debt levels on mainland

    Chinese chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup said that it cannot repay the principal on a US$450 million bond due on Thursday, the latest default by the company and a blow to Beijing's efforts to build a self-sufficient semiconductor industry.The failure to repay principal on its debt could trigger cross-defaults on as much as US$2 billion in additional debt held by the company, which is majority owned by a division of Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University. Tsinghua Unigroup has additional bonds set to come due next year, as well as in 2023 and in 2028.The Tsinghua Unigroup failed to repay an onshore bond worth 1.3 billion yuan (US$199 million) in November, which led to a downgrade by ﻿China Chengxin Credit Rating Group and a suspension of trading of its debt in Hong Kong.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.Tsinghua Unigroup and a subsidiary that issued the US$450 million bond "are looking into various ways to solve their current liquidity issue", the company said."Payments of the principal and the last instalment of interest on the bonds are not expected to be made by the issuer or the guarantor on their due date," the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday. "As such, the issuer and the guarantor are of the view that an event of default under the conditions due to a failure to pay the principal and interest on the bonds will occur."It would be the first US dollar default by a Chinese chip maker as concerns continue to grow about debt levels on the mainland and a series of defaults by state-backed companies.In the past two months, Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group, a state-owned mine operator in Henan province, and car maker Huachen Automotive Group, also known as Brilliance Auto, have missed debt payments, sparking sell-offs in some parts of the debt market.China's corporate bond market is on pace to set a record for missed payments this year, surpassing 143.6 billion yuan in defaults last year. From January to late November, bond defaults already topped 104 billion yuan.Zhao Weiguo, Tsinghua Unigroup's chairman, owns 49 per cent of the company, which said it expected to default on a US$450 million bond on Thursday. Photo: Simon Song alt=Zhao Weiguo, Tsinghua Unigroup's chairman, owns 49 per cent of the company, which said it expected to default on a US$450 million bond on Thursday. Photo: Simon SongThe Tsinghua Unigroup bond in question was backed by a so-called keepwell guarantee, whose enforceability has been a question mark in the past. Last month, a Shanghai court recognised a 2018 verdict by a Hong Kong court in a €29 million (US$35 million) bond dispute, bringing further clarity to foreign investors about those guarantees.Tsinghua Unigroup's debt had been selling at a discount after Peking University Founder Group, a conglomerate controlled by Peking University, missed bond payments last year.The company was founded in 1988 as a business venture of Tsinghua University, which counts Chinese President Xi Jinping as an alumnus, and has been a major player in Beijing's efforts to make China less reliant on imported components for the semiconductor industry against the backdrop of rising tensions with the United States.It is 51 per cent owned by Tsinghua Holdings, an arm of Tsinghua University, and 49 per cent owned by its chairman Zhao Weiguo.A 2019 study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that Tsinghua Unigroup received the most government support of 21 chip makers globally, with government support exceeding 30 per cent of its revenue.Five years ago, the company made an unsuccessful US$23 billion bid for Micron Technology.This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Will Boeing's Stock Reach $300 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) will reach $300 by 2022. The stock trades at $232 as of publishing, off the 52-week low of $89.Boeing Stock ForecastBoeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus (Pink: EADSF) in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.The defense segment for Boeing produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.737 Max DisasterIn recent memory, the safety and future commercial viability of the Boeing 737 Max weighed heavily on investors' minds. On Nov. 18, the Federal Aviation Administration said it's satisfied with the changes Boeing has made to the 737 Max after a series of collaborative and independent regulatory reviews.About 65% of Benzinga traders and investors said Boeing would indeed reach $300 per share by 2022.Some readers said Boeing will benefit greatly in 2021 from the stifled demand travelers have endured in 2020."Travel will be at an all-time high in 2021, coming off the heels of the pandemic," one respondent said. "Boeing's stock will rise once mass inoculation against the virus starts happening. Due to the vaccines, air travel will return and may capture some former cruise ship passengers. Airlines will therefore add planes."Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo credit: pjs2005 from HampshireSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE Or Boeing Stock Grow More By 2025? * Will Boeing Or Airbus Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Moderna’s Stock Fully Valued at Current Levels? Analyst Weighs In

    Moderna (MRNA) stock has been one of 2020’s star performers, up 695%, and judging by its real-world results, many would say justifiably so.The biggest question for investors, then, is whether those gains are likely to continue. Needham analyst Alan Carr came out with an answer. The analyst downgraded Moderna shares from Buy to Hold, without suggesting a price target. (To watch Carr’s track record, click here)Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 displayed a 94.1% success rate in preventing the coronavirus in a late-stage study and is currently on the cusp of gaining emergency use authorization (EUA).The company has an agreement in place with the U.S. government to sell 100 million vaccine doses for $1.225 billion and will receive an EUA bonus of $300 million by January 31, 2021. It also has options for four more 100 million dose deliveries, each worth $1.65 billion.Carr estimates the company will deliver 200 million doses in the U.S. (initial contract + first option) and an additional 300 million outside the U.S. in 2021.With so many positive developments, why the change of heart, then? Carr has a simple explanation.“Moderna has made significant progress in 2020 towards validation of its mRNA platform, particularly through the discovery and development of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273,” the analyst said. “The stock has responded remarkably well and we now believe it is fully valued... The stock may react favorably to EUA issuance, but we do not believe it will justify a meaningfully higher price target. We await competitor vaccine updates and additional data from other Moderna programs, which may support a higher valuation.”There could be further upside, Carr says, should Moderna “source raw material for production of 1B total doses in 2021.” A further tailwind could be provided by other competitors - AstraZeneca, J&J, Sanofi, and Novavax - should they fail to deliver strong data from their respective late-stage studies. All have said they can exceed the production of 1 billion doses a year.Overall, most Street analysts also feel Moderna stock has surged enough for now. Going by the $127.69 average price target, the forecast is for an 18% drop in the coming months. (See Moderna stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These software stocks could be bigger winners than Zoom and Okta next year

    An improving economy once widespread COVID-19 vaccinations occur could usher in a new set of software winners, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.

  • Tesla completes $5 billion stock sale in one day

    Tesla Inc. completed the sale of $5 billion of its common stock on Wednesday, the company said in a filing late Thursday. The Silicon Valley car maker announced the equity tap on Tuesday, and a final settlement is expected to be completed by Friday, according to the filing. Tesla shares have rallied 650% this year, compared with gains around 15% for the S&P 500 index. The company is about to ring in 2021 with a "war chest" estimated to be around $20 billion, which the company plans to use to fuel its expansion plans.

  • The Electric Car Boom Is About To Get Even Hotter

    As the EV revolution heats up, car giants are failing to do the most important thing: bringing electric transportation to the masses

  • ‘You don't need Congress’: Biden increasingly pressured to unilaterally forgive up to $50,000 student debt

    Democrats and experts are increasingly calling for the cancellation of federally-held student debt, pushing President-elect Joe Biden to take action soon after he enters office on January 20, 2021.

  • A Fascinating Case About Paying a $900 Million Debt by Mistake

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The $900 million Citi-Revlon lawsuit that started on Wednesday is a law professor’s dream. The case, which is being heard by Judge Jesse Furman in federal district court in New York, pits two entirely logical and reasonable principles against one another. On the one hand is the idea that if someone pays you money by mistake, you should give it back. On the other is the intuition that if someone owes you money and transfers it to you — whether by Venmo or by a direct bank transfer — you should be able to keep what you are owed.But what if someone owes you a whole lot of money and, when he means to transfer just the interest payment to you, he accidentally repays the whole debt?That’s roughly what happened in this case. Citi was responsible for sending interest payments to Revlon’s creditors. But through what the bank says was human error, Citi sent the creditors not the interest payments but exactly the total that they were eventually due to receive — down to the penny, more or less.It’s as if instead of paying your monthly mortgage payment online, you accidentally sent the entire outstanding principal to the bank. Could you ask for your money back on the theory that obviously you didn’t intend to pay off your mortgage? Or could the bank keep your payment, on the theory that you do in fact owe them the money and hey, some people pay off their mortgages early?You will be unsurprised to hear that lawyers have technical names for the rules that would lead to the two alternate outcomes. One rule is called the “mistake of fact” doctrine. It says that, as a general matter, money paid based on a factual mistake can be recovered “unless the payment has caused such a change in the position of the other party that it would be unjust to require him to refund.”This rule is based on the moral notion that no one deserves to be enriched unjustly. If out of the blue I get a payment for $1,000 in my PayPal account from someone I’ve never heard of, I should have to pay it back. (Unless it’s from a Nigerian prince. In that case all bets are off.) The caveat built into this rule is that there might be some circumstances in which the person who gets the payment has relied on the belief that the money actually does belong to him, and that it might be unjust to make him repay it. Either way, the point of this rule is to be guided by principles of justice.Citi, of course, wants the current case to be decided based on the “mistake of fact” rule. The payment was an error and the money should be returned.On the other side, however, is a rule known as the “discharge for value” rule. This rule says that when a creditor gets a payment from a third party (like Citi) “in discharge” of any debt, the creditor doesn’t have to pay it back even if “the discharge was given by mistake,” so long as the creditor “did not have notice of the transferor’s mistake.” The idea here is, roughly, that if someone owes you money and it gets paid back, you should be able to assume that the payment belongs to you, even if it came to you at an unexpected time. After all, in some sense, it’s your money, since it was owed to you.In 1991, the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state, directly considered the issue of which rule should prevail in a case involving electronic transfers. (The case was called Banque Worms v. Bankamerica — a case name for the ages, if you ask me.) The application of that precedent to the Citi-Revlon case will likely determine the outcome.The court in the Banque Worms case explained that there was especially good reason to apply the discharge for value rule when it came to electronic transfers, which at the time were still a relatively new financial technology. Its logic was that people need to rely on the finality of such transfers — once they are made, the thing is done. The court even added a self-interested, pro-New York argument, namely that “this state is considered the national and international center for wholesale wire transfers.” Getting the law right would therefore be good for business.The court therefore adopted the discharge for value rule because it was “consistent with and furthers the policy goal of finality in business transactions.” It framed the rule this way:When a beneficiary receives money to which it is entitled and has no knowledge that the money was erroneously wired, the beneficiary should not have to wonder whether it may retain the funds; rather, such a beneficiary should be able to consider the transfer of funds as a final and complete transaction, not subject to revocation.That sounds good for Revlon’s creditors; but not so fast. The creditors will only get to keep the money under the Banque Worms precedent if they had “no knowledge” that the money was transferred to them by mistake. That leaves the question of whether sophisticated financial actors like the creditors knew the money they were getting was received in error.Technically, that’s a question of fact: Did the creditors know this was a blunder? The reality is that they must have known it almost instantaneously. No creditor expects to get the full principal from a sophisticated borrower when only interest is owed. The creditors were already angry at Revlon for allegedly eroding the value of their collateral. It seems almost unimaginable that they thought Revlon was somehow making their dreams come true.Furman, the judge in the case, is one of the intellectual stars of the Southern District. He knows how to be skeptical of parties who describe their motives in sketchy terms. His long opinion on the Trump administration’s outrageous efforts to add a citizenship question to the census was what convinced the Supreme Court, in particular Chief Justice John Roberts, the swing voter, to rule against the government.It seems extremely likely that Furman will conclude that the creditors had knowledge — knowledge based on their common sense — that the payments were erroneous. I expect them to have to pay the money back. The basic moral intuition against unjust enrichment will prevail over the more abstract interest in finality.In a world where apps enable us to split checks using electronic transfers, the decision will be an important precedent beyond the rarefied world of corporate finance.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast “Deep Background.” He is a professor of law at Harvard University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter. His books include “The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retirement advice from the man who created the 401(k)

    The father of the 401(k) has tips for everyone, including lawmakers, on ways to save for retirement.

  • Why Kevin O'Leary Is Betting On Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine SPAC

    Investor Kevin O'Leary presented at the inaugural Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference. Among the many topics he covered in his presentation was his thoughts on SPACs.O'Leary On SPACs: SPACs are a competition to private equity, O'Leary told Benzinga's Jason Raznick on Wednesday."The key to SPACs is the sponsor," O'Leary said. Among the SPACs that O'Leary has bought are ones from Bill Ackman, Michael Klein and Alec Gores."I only buy the deals where I know the sponsor has been a player successfully in private equity."The team at Ackman's SPAC, which is Pershing Square Tontine (NASDAQ: PSTH), is smart, O'Leary said."They're not gonna do stupid deals -- that's your assumption," he said.More than 200 SPACs exist, and O'Leary said some of the management teams are doing very speculative deals that he doesn't want to buy into."If you're going to buy a SPAC, make sure your horse and your jockey are proven winners."Related Link: Is MindMed Creating The Tesla Of Mental Health? Thoughts From CEO JR Rahn, Investor Kevin O'LearyThe SPAC Picks: Shares of Pershing Square Tontine are up 12% in the last month and at $25.62 are trading at a premium to their $20 offering level.The SPAC was the largest done in 2020 and has been rumored to merge with Bloomberg, Stripe and other unicorns.Alec Gores is behind several SPACs including Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ: GRSH) and Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ: GRSV), which are still seeking targets.Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) is merging with United Wholesale Mortgage. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) went public via a previous Gores-sponsored SPAC. Gores also took Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) public via a SPAC.There are several Churchill Capital SPACs from Klein, including Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX), Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) and Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE: CCV), that are still seeking a target company.Klein's Churchill Capital Corp III merged with MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN). Another Klein SPAC became Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC).Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick, left, and "Shark Tank" judge Kevin O'Leary. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Costco Reports Q1 Sales Beat, Sees 86% E-Commerce Growth * Is MindMed Creating The Tesla Of Mental Health? Thoughts From CEO JR Rahn, Investor Kevin O'Leary(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wild Ride Continues For This Biotech Stock With A 998% Single-Day Gain

    Shares of Greenwich Lifesciences continued their wild ride Thursday on enthusiasm for the tiny biotech company's breast cancer treatment.

  • Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

    Warren Buffett, America's most legendary investor has a long track record trading energy companies, so when he makes a move, the markets pay attention