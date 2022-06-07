U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.77
    +1.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6080
    +0.7070 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,391.32
    -114.76 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

MCW Group of Companies Acquires Maskell Plenzik & Partners Engineering Inc.

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The MCW Group of Companies ("MCW") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Alberta-based Maskell Plenzik & Partners Engineering Inc. ("MP&P"). Founded in 1999, MP&P has offices in both Edmonton and Calgary, and specializes in electrical, lighting, communications, security, and forensic consulting engineering services for the built environment.

MCW Group of Companies Logo (CNW Group/MCW Group of Companies)
MCW Group of Companies Logo (CNW Group/MCW Group of Companies)

The MCW Group of Companies has completed the acquisition of Alberta-based Maskell Plenzik & Partners Engineering Inc.

"We are excited at the prospect of what MP&P can bring to MCW. Their innovation and expertise in power systems, lighting, communications, life safety, security, urban development, and forensic investigations will further strengthen MCW's presence in Alberta, and allow for continued growth in multiple service areas across Canada," said James Furlong, Managing Partner at MCW.

"MP&P was built by passionate, motivated engineers who have earned a strong reputation in delivering creative but practical solutions for our clients, and we see similar values within MCW," said Ken Maskell, Principal of MP&P. "We are thrilled to be joining a larger, national organization to not only provide more value for our clients, but to also take on a larger, more diverse range of projects."

In joining MCW, current MP&P Principals, Ken Maskell and Mauro Plenzik, will become Principals with MCW, and all existing Partners, Associates, and staff members will become an integral part of MCW's operations in Alberta, providing service under the banner MP&P: Powered by MCW.

About MP&P

Maskell Plenzik & Partners is a dynamic electrical engineering firm, providing a broad range of consulting services and solutions based on innovation and experience. From their Calgary and Edmonton offices they supply comprehensive, high quality engineering solutions and have earned a reputation for trusted, technically excellent, highly responsive, and team-oriented services. MP&P prides themselves in offering design expertise with the dedication and attention to detail that all our clients deserve.

About MCW Group of Companies

Founded in 1964, MCW provides innovative mechanical and electrical consulting engineering, energy management, and engineering development services. MCW has been part of some of the most significant projects in the energy, power, and building construction industries in Canada, and these successes are seen through repeat business and client prosperity, while focusing on sustainable and energy efficient solutions. With nearly 500 employees across Canada, MCW has offices located in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Dauphin, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Ottawa, Saint John, Moncton, Truro, and Halifax.

For more information about MCW, please visit www.mcw.com

SOURCE MCW Group of Companies

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c3566.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • Why GitLab Stock Soared After Earnings

    What happened Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) were up 23.7% as of 10:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter, ending in April. Revenue grew 75% year over year, while adjusted net loss per share narrowed from $0.

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • Short sellers raise bets against GameStop and AMC to highest level in a year as Wall Street sees more pain ahead

    Short interest is equivalent to 23% of GameStop's float; for AMC that figure is 22%, according to data from S3 Partners.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds

    If your 401(k) rode growth-oriented tech stocks to new heights in recent years, it may be time to change your investment strategy. With stock markets down double digits this year amid economic instability and steep selloffs, growth stock funds are … Continue reading → The post Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood’s Asset Plunge Is Biggest Among ETF Issuers in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeArk’s lineup hol

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.