McWhinney pulls plans to amend Centerra's general development plan in Loveland

An aerial photo of Centerra and Interstate 25 in Loveland, Colo., on Aug. 11, 2023.

Facing questions and concerns from Loveland City Council and vocal opposition from some residents, McWhinney Real Estate Services withdrew its application for an amendment to its Millennium general development plan.

McWhinney announced its decision in an email Wednesday night. "The decision is based on careful consideration of the concerns and questions voiced by members of the City Council and the public at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting," McWhinney said in the email.

The meeting went on for several hours, but council members voted to continue the discussion until Oct. 3.

The general development plan, enacted in 2006, governs the standards and land uses for McWhinney's Centerra development and has been updated periodically over the years. Council members and a couple dozen speakers raised concerns about the additional traffic the amendment could create for Eisenhower Boulevard near the Interstate 25 interchange.

"McWhinney understands that the Millennium General Development Plan plays an important role in the lives of Loveland's citizens and any amendments need to be carefully crafted to protect Loveland's unique character and high quality of life," the company said in its statement.

The amendment could have increased the maximum number of housing units from 7,721 to 12,878, expedited city review of projects, and would have allowed the developer to replace commercial space with housing units at a rate of one unit per 1,000 square feet of commercial space.

McWhinney will continue to work with Loveland staff to analyze the impacts the changes will have particularly on traffic and plans to bring a revised amendment back to the city in the future, the company said.

This is the second amendment McWhinney has withdrawn in recent weeks after facing public and council opposition. Earlier this month, it pulled an amendment to add to the GDP to Centerra West, 650 units in a high-density project.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: McWhinney pulls plans to amend Centerra's general development plan