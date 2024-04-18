McWhorter: 'Generation-changing' developments seen in Madison County, TN

Sarah Best, Jackson Sun
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter speaks during a Jackson Rotary Club Meeting inside First Methodist Church in Jackson, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Stuart McWhorter shared how his state office has and will continue to work with local officials to ensure quality growth and investments in Jackson-Madison County.

McWhorter spoke to the Jackson Rotary Club on Wednesday afternoon regarding economic progress being made in both Jackson and in the state of Tennessee as a whole.

Since the beginning of his tenure in July 2022, his department's nearly 160 projects have brought $10 billion of capital investment to the state and are representative of more than 21,700 jobs.

In 2023 alone, he reported that 104 projects brought 13,000 new jobs and $4 billion worth of investments into the state.

"It's buildings, it's steel, it's lumber, its hard assets in the ground, and it's also personal investment made in the employees that they're employing." he said.

"That's a big number. Many years ago, just getting to a billion was a big deal."

McWhorter added that Governor Bill Lee assumed office in 2019, and continued investments and the upward trajectory of job creation have reduced the number of distressed counties from 15 to eight.

"Our goal is to make these investments, not to make a difference in the next two to three years, but we're looking to make a difference for the next 20 or 30 years," he said.

As for investments and growth happening in West Tennessee and, specifically, Madison County, he says it's "generation-changing."

Investing in Jackson

Of the state's 95 counties, Madison County ranks number three in the most projects during Gov. Lee's tenure.

$1.1 billion of the $4 billion came from investments made in Jackson and Madison County.

In January 2023, Pace Industries, North America's leading die manufacturer, announced a $2.8 million investment at its Lower Brownsville Road facility, creating about 50 jobs.

In March, Toyota Boshoku Tennessee, an automotive parts supplier in Jackson, announced its $54 million investment in metal stamping. This expansion is expected to bring 80 jobs.

State economic commissioner Stuart McWhorter speaks with media after a Jackson Rotary Club meeting inside First Methodist Church in Jackson, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
In April, the world's first plasma cathode factory to produce sustainable battery material, 6K Energy, announced a $230 million investment, representing the third largest, one-time capital investment of manufacturing to come to Jackson. As a result, its 120,000-sqaure-foot manufacturing plant will bring more than 200 jobs.

McWhorter said his department could not do its job without the help of local leaders and agencies, who are the catalysts in informing what each of their respective communities needs.

"We listen to our local leadership whether it's county mayors or economic development professionals, those are our partners," he said.

"It's important that they give us that feedback so we know the kinds of businesses that they would like to attract that fit sort of that fabric of the community, or the county or region depending on what it may be. The last thing we want to do is not force, but try to recruit a company to a region that may not be a fit for a variety of reasons."

Sarah Best is a reporter for The Jackson Sun. To support local journalism, subscribe to the Daily Briefing here.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Madison County ranks third in most economic projects under Gov. Lee

