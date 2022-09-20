U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.00
    -12.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,038.00
    -79.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,983.25
    -40.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.30
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.60
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.37
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1450
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5300
    +0.3120 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,295.48
    +647.01 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.19
    +13.37 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.85
    -5.83 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

MD Anderson Cancer Center Selects ViewRay to Expand MR-Guided Radiation Therapy Program

·5 min read

First MRIdian system to be installed at MD Anderson main campus at the Texas Medical Center in Houston

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas purchased a MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. This will be the first MRIdian system to be installed at MD Anderson main campus at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

As one of the largest cancer centers in the world, MD Anderson Cancer Center has been working to eliminate cancer for more than seven decades. MD Anderson Cancer Center has consistently ranked as one of the top two hospitals in cancer care every year since U.S. News & World Report began its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey in 1990; their physicians are frequently recognized as among the best in the nation by services including Best Doctors in America.

"MD Anderson Cancer Center recognizes the value of MRIdian's solutions to deliver MRI-guided radiation therapy. By offering on-table adaptive therapy with real-time, multiplanar tissue tracking and automatic beam control, physicians can deliver ablative doses with tighter margins confidently with MRIdian," said Paul Ziegler, Chief Commercial Officer of ViewRay. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with MD Anderson's world-class clinicians to further pioneer the role of MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy) to expand the field of radiation therapy."

The MRIdian system provides oncologists outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt a radiation therapy plan to the targeted cancer with the patient on the table. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins to avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable organs-at-risk and healthy tissue and allows the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions, without relying on implanted markers. By providing real-time continuous tracking of the target and organs-at-risk, MRIdian enables automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins. This allows for delivery of the prescribed dose to the target, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

To date, nearly 25,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 54 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

Disclaimer:
Nothing in this material is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

Safety Statement
The MRIdian Linac System is not appropriate for all patients, including those who are not candidates for magnetic resonance imaging. Radiation treatments may cause side effects that can vary depending on the part of the body being treated. The most frequent ones are typically temporary and may include, but are not limited to, irritation to the respiratory, digestive, urinary or reproductive systems; fatigue; nausea; skin irritation; and hair loss. In some patients, side effects can be severe. Treatment sessions may vary in complexity and duration. Radiation treatment is not appropriate for all cancers. You should discuss the potential for side effects and their severity as well as the benefits of radiation and magnetic resonance imaging with your doctor to make sure radiation treatment is right for you.

About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2022, anticipated future orders, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation, and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize the MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, our operations and global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/md-anderson-cancer-center-selects-viewray-to-expand-mr-guided-radiation-therapy-program-301626969.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • FDA advisory committee to review three cancer drugs this week

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.

  • 'Can’t work at a desk': What it's like to be out of work with Long COVID

    It’s been more than 2.5 years and Americans are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, otherwise known as Long COVID, and it's forced many out of the labor force.

  • Can This Tiny Biotech Take On Pfizer?

    Undaunted by a potential battle with a goliath like Pfizer, Prometheus is developing PRA023, an experimental treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus' candidate could eventually generate billions in annual revenue, but it will have to overcome PF-06480605, a similar candidate from Pfizer. Can Prometheus take on Pfizer in the lucrative space for inflammatory bowel disease treatments?

  • FDA Approves Heron Therapeutics' Post-Op Nausea Treatment

    The FDA approved Heron Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HRTX) Aponvie (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for intravenous use for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adults. Aponvie is the first and only IV formulation of aprepitant for PONV prevention. Aponvie is provided in a single-dose vial that delivers the full 32 mg dose approved for PONV. The ready-to-use, easy-to-administer, innovative IV formulation ensures rapid and consistent exposure in surgery patients. Related: H

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7% on Monday, following President Joe Biden's interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday.  So what President Biden's comments on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic clearly caught the attention of investors.

  • AstraZeneca (AZN) Gets CHMP Nod for Evusheld to Treat COVID

    CHMP recommends authorizing AstraZeneca's (AZN) Evusheld as a COVID-19 treatment and its RSV vaccine, nirsevimab in Europe.

  • Intellia (NTLA) Reports Positive Results for CRISPR Candidates

    Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) reported positive interim results for its CRISPR candidates being evaluated to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and treating hereditary angioedema (HAE).

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in the Next Year

    Two such potential long-term winners are biotechnology companies Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), and the market could well bid up their stocks over the next 12 months. Biotechs that focus on gene-editing technologies have made a lot of noise in the past few years. Krystal Biotech seeks to develop medicines using gene-editing primarily for dermatologic diseases.

  • HHS Sec: 'The president is correct' that the COVID-19 pandemic is over

    US Health Sec. Xavier Becerra doubled down on off-the-cuff remarks from President Joe Biden that the pandemic is over in the country.

  • If You Have Any of These Colgate Toothpastes, Get Rid of Them, FDA Warns

    Few daily rituals hold quite as much importance as brushing your teeth. Besides being a grooming requirement essential for keeping your breath fresh, research has also shown that it can have a significant impact on your long-term health as well. In most cases, the only harm that can come from picking up your toothbrush is the result of doing something wrong during the twice-a-day cleaning ritual. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that anyone with certain Colgate toothpastes

  • Potent New Boosters Are Here. Will Weary Americans Bother?

    It was vaccination time at Ethel Brown’s long-term-care home in the Bronx, New York. Again. Brown, 95, had already gotten four COVID shots, and while she was happy to submit to a fifth, this latest booster prompted a few questions. “Why are we getting another one?” Brown asked as she and other residents waited for their shots Wednesday. “Will this be the last booster shot?” With a jumble of confusion, eagerness and vaccine fatigue, America embarked in earnest this past week on a sprawling new ca

  • Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount

    U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that "the pandemic is over," even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily. "The pandemic is over," Biden said during an interview conducted with CBS' "60 Minutes" program on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show, an event which drew thousands of visitors. The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly since early in Biden's term when more than 3,000 Americans per day were dying, as enhanced care, medications and vaccinations have become more widely available.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, says he's cancer-free now

    Shannon Sharpe says getting tested early may have saved his life.

  • Face mask can detect airborne Covid in just 10 minutes

    A mask that can detect coronavirus in just 10 minutes has been developed by scientists.

  • Roche's (RHHBY) Vabysmo Gets Approval for nAMD & DME in Europe

    The European Commission approves Roche's (RHHBY) Vabysmo for treating neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration and visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema.

  • Bristol Myers' Opdivo Combo Treatment Scores European Approval For Skin Cancer Setting

    The European Commission approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) fixed-dose combination of Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab) for melanoma patients aged 12 years and above. Melanoma is a form of skin cancer characterized by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) in the skin. The approval covers the first-line treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults and adolescents with tumor cell PD-L1 expression < 1%. Also Read: Melanoma Study Ach

  • Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

    Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S. “I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population . . . might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci…

  • Are blue light-blocking glasses a scam or a saviour?

    There is a strong possibility that you are reading this article on a screen, which means your eyes will currently be bathed in blue light. In the world of wellbeing, this is apparently not a good thing.

  • Gazans enjoy locally-produced natural sweetener

    STORY: [Location: Rafah, Gaza]This university lecturer is using the plant stevia to make a sweetenerSaada al-Majdalawi wanted to create an affordable locally-produced sugar alternative as imported goods are expensive in Gaza[Saada al-Majdalawi/ Manager/ Techno Plant] "This product is a sugar substitute. It is a safe product and is suitable for diabetic patients, people who are on diets, cancer patients and any people who care about their health." Majdalawi cultures the plant's seeds in a labbefore moving them to a greenhouse to be pottedThe leaves are then cut and taken back to the lab to be extracted and packaged"The stevia sweet product costs 15 shekels, in comparison with imported products that cost 35 shekels or more. The product’s good quality is also guaranteed, especially as it was tested by the ministry of economy labs and the food testing labs of Al-Azhar University." [Location: Gaza City, Gaza]Techno Plant distributes around 2000 stevia bottles to pharmacies and malls in Gaza

  • Is It Safe To Eat Produce That Has Touched Other Rotten, Moldy Foods?

    Here’s what you should know about how spoiled fruits and vegetables can affect nearby items and how to decide whether it’s still OK to eat.