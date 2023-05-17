MD & Director of Saturn Metals Ian Bamborough Buys 8.7% More Shares \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) MD & Director, Ian Bamborough, recently bought AU$97k worth of stock, for AU$0.19 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 8.7%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Saturn Metals

Notably, that recent purchase by MD & Director Ian Bamborough was not the only time they bought Saturn Metals shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$170k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.18). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Saturn Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Saturn Metals insiders own about AU$2.6m worth of shares (which is 9.5% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Saturn Metals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Saturn Metals insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Saturn Metals (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

