MD & Executive Director of Apiam Animal Health Christopher Richards Buys 4.2% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) should definitely note that the MD & Executive Director, Christopher Richards, recently paid AU$0.35 per share to buy AU$596k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 4.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Apiam Animal Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Christopher Richards is the biggest insider purchase of Apiam Animal Health shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.36. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Apiam Animal Health share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Apiam Animal Health insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Apiam Animal Health

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Apiam Animal Health insiders own about AU$17m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apiam Animal Health Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Apiam Animal Health shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Apiam Animal Health has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

