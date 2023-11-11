MD & Executive Director of Axiom Properties Benjamin Laurance Buys 15% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) should definitely note that the MD & Executive Director, Benjamin Laurance, recently paid AU$0.04 per share to buy AU$469k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 15%.

View our latest analysis for Axiom Properties

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axiom Properties

In fact, the recent purchase by Benjamin Laurance was the biggest purchase of Axiom Properties shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.04 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Benjamin Laurance.

Benjamin Laurance bought 11.67m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.041. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Axiom Properties is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 28% of Axiom Properties shares, worth about AU$4.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axiom Properties Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Axiom Properties shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Axiom Properties. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Axiom Properties (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

Of course Axiom Properties may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.