MD, Group CEO & Director of Charter Hall Group David Harrison Buys 4.5% More Shares \

Investors who take an interest in Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) should definitely note that the MD, Group CEO & Director, David Harrison, recently paid AU$11.00 per share to buy AU$550k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.5%.

Charter Hall Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Harrison was the biggest purchase of Charter Hall Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$11.28 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Charter Hall Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Charter Hall Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Charter Hall Group insiders own about AU$66m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charter Hall Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Charter Hall Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Charter Hall Group.

