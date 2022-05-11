MDA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

BRAMPTON, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA) announced today the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place virtually on May 11, 2022. A total of 83.8 million common shares (representing approximately 70.3% of all issued and outstanding common shares of MDA) were represented at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors of MDA had fixed at nine the number of directors (the "Directors") to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the nine nominees listed in MDA's Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2022 was duly elected as a Director of MDA until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed.

Name of Nominee # of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Alison Alfers 83,674,700 99.99% 2,863 0.01% Brendan Paddick 83,667,526 99.99% 10,037 0.01% Darren Farber 83,667,926 99.99% 9,637 0.01% Jim Balsillie 83,598,685 99.91% 78,878 0.09% John Risley 82,711,486 98.85% 966,077 1.15% Jill Smith 75,737,972 90.51% 7,939,591 9.49% Louis Vachon 83,674,550 99.99% 3,013 0.01% Michael Greenley 82,711,486 98.85% 966,077 1.15% Yaprak Baltacioglu 83,667,206 99.99% 10,357 0.01%

Appointment of Auditor

Following the vote at the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as the independent auditor of MDA until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

# of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld 83,837,689 99.99% 1,200 0.01%

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,400 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

