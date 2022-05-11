U.S. markets closed

MDA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

·2 min read
In this article:
  • MDALF

BRAMPTON, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA) announced today the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place virtually on May 11, 2022. A total of 83.8 million common shares (representing approximately 70.3% of all issued and outstanding common shares of MDA) were represented at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

MDA logo (CNW Group/MDA Inc.)
Election of Directors

The Board of Directors of MDA had fixed at nine the number of directors (the "Directors") to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the nine nominees listed in MDA's Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2022 was duly elected as a Director of MDA until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed.

Name of Nominee

# of Votes

For

% of Votes

For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Alison Alfers

83,674,700

99.99%

2,863

0.01%

Brendan Paddick

83,667,526

99.99%

10,037

0.01%

Darren Farber

83,667,926

99.99%

9,637

0.01%

Jim Balsillie

83,598,685

99.91%

78,878

0.09%

John Risley

82,711,486

98.85%

966,077

1.15%

Jill Smith

75,737,972

90.51%

7,939,591

9.49%

Louis Vachon

83,674,550

99.99%

3,013

0.01%

Michael Greenley

82,711,486

98.85%

966,077

1.15%

Yaprak Baltacioglu

83,667,206

99.99%

10,357

0.01%

Appointment of Auditor

Following the vote at the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as the independent auditor of MDA until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

# of Votes
For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

83,837,689

99.99%

1,200

0.01%

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,400 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

SOURCE MDA Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c4081.html

