MDA Ltd. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 5.1% to CA$14.71. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of CA$808m were in line with what the analysts predicted, MDA surprised by delivering a statutory profit of CA$0.40 per share, a notable 13% above expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering MDA are now predicting revenues of CA$1.01b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a huge 25% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 24% to CA$0.51. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$1.00b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.48 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on MDA's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 7.5% to CA$15.79, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MDA at CA$19.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$13.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await MDA shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the MDA's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of MDA'shistorical trends, as the 25% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 24% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that MDA is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards MDA following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

