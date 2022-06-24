U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1700
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,233.61
    +148.96 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

MDA selects Raytheon Missiles & Defense to continue developing a first-of-its-kind counter-hypersonic missile

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RTX
    Watchlist

TUCSON, Ariz., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Missile Defense Agency has selected Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business (NYSE: RTX), to continue to develop a first-of-its-kind counter-hypersonic missile, the Glide Phase Interceptor. GPI is designed to intercept hypersonic weapons in the glide phase of flight, providing the U.S. and allies with an additional layer of defense against regional hypersonic missile threats.

Raytheon's GPI design leverages components already in use across Standard Missile and hypersonic programs.
Raytheon's GPI design leverages components already in use across Standard Missile and hypersonic programs.

This firm fixed price Other Transaction Agreement modification, valued at $41 million, increases the total value to $62 million and allows Raytheon Missiles & Defense to continue maturing its GPI design using advanced materials and technology required to intercept a hypersonic threat. This phase will also finalize systems requirements and support accelerated development timelines.

"Our GPI is built on proven missile defense technology as its foundation," said Tay Fitzgerald, president of Strategic Missile Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "By using digital engineering and leveraging high technology readiness level components and subsystems already in use across Standard Missile and hypersonic programs, we can quickly advance the creation of this new interceptor."

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is leveraging mature technologies from across the current portfolio to create efficiencies, reduce qualification time and demonstrate the GPI capability as quickly as possible.

Raytheon Technologies' missile defense portfolio combines sensors, interceptors and command and control networks to track and defeat a wide range of threats. With more than 50 years of combat proven interceptor development, integration, and production experience, the company is responsible for portions of nearly every air and missile defense system deployed by the U.S. and its allies. By evolving its missile interceptors, directed energy and cyber technologies, Raytheon Technologies is advancing counter-hypersonic solutions.

The information contained in this news release reflects the views of Raytheon and does not imply endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Kevin Donovan
rmdpr@rtx.com

About Raytheon Missiles & Defense
Raytheon Missiles & Defense brings global customers the most advanced end-to-end solutions delivering the advantage of one innovative partner to detect, track, and intercept threats. With a broad portfolio of air and missile defense systems, precision weapons, radars, command and control systems and advanced defense technologies Raytheon Missiles & Defense solutions protect citizens, warfighters and infrastructure in more than fifty countries around the world.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company was formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mda-selects-raytheon-missiles--defense-to-continue-developing-a-first-of-its-kind-counter-hypersonic-missile-301575185.html

SOURCE Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk Cites Tesla Bankruptcy Fears, Wants You to Know Something Big

    Despite bankruptcy fears, layoffs, and lawsuits, Elon Musk wants people to know about Tesla's recent American-made win.

  • Meme-Stock Probe Finds Robinhood Woes Were Worse Than It Let On

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. faced a more dire situation during the height of last year’s meme-stock frenzy than executives at the online brokerage let on publicly, according to a report from top Democrats on a key congressional committee. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the US‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Coming, Sa

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 value stocks to buy according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our discussion on Tepper’s history and his hedge fund’s performance, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. With a net worth of $16.7 billion, David […]

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. Bausch said in a statement Thursday evening that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson will fill the vacant board position.

  • TVLine Items: SEAL Team Adds Series Regular, Outer Banks Casting and More

    SEAL Team is expanding its ranks, adding Raffi Barsoumian (Legends of Tomorrow) as a new series regular for Season 6 of the Paramount+ drama. The actor will play Omar, “a Senior Chief with 15 years of experience as a SEAL,” our sister site Deadline reports. “The son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding […]

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • Volkswagen Is Coming for Tesla's Throne

    Volkswagen is launching a new weapon in its war with Tesla for world electric vehicle domination. The four-door vehicle, which Volkswagen described as "the future model for the upper-middle class in China," is expected to go on sale in the world's largest automotive market in the second half of 2023. The model was initially scheduled to debut in China in April, but those plans were shelved after a flare-up of covid-19 cases sparked the postponement of the Beijing Auto Show.

  • Twitter gives Elon Musk even more user data after billionaire complains about bots

    Mr Musk now has access to real-time data that could be the last hurdle ahead of his buyout

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees a 7% Boost for Stocks From Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic, a steadfast bull on US equities during this year’s selloff, is calling for stocks to rise 7% next week as pension and sovereign wealth funds rebalance their portfolios.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the US‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Coming, Says Moody’s Chief Economist

  • Will Alphabet Soar After Its Stock Split? Here's What History Shows

    The days of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock trading above $2,000 are numbered. Investors often eagerly anticipate stock splits because they think shares could take off after the split. Let's first address the significance (or lack thereof) of stock splits.

  • Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms

    Shares in the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on Friday, Wells Fargo & Co, up 7.5%, was the biggest gainer among the 34 lenders that underwent the Fed's so-called stress test, which measures how they would fare in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. The group would have roughly twice the capital required under Fed rules in the downturn scenario, it said.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks rally, driving Wall Street to a rare winning week

    Stocks racked up more gains Friday as the S&P 500 had its best day in two years, providing a bit of relief from the market's brutal sell-off this year.