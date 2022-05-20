U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

MDBriefCase, a Think Research Subsidiary, Partners with COPD Foundation to Deliver a Global Educational Platform for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

·3 min read
  • THKKF

Initial program to be held May 21st in United Arab Emirates

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company") a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions is pleased to announce that, in partnership with The COPD Foundation ("COPDF"), MDBriefcase Group Inc. ("MDBriefCase"), a Think subsidiary, will deliver an educational series for healthcare practitioners regarding Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD") and its treatment, including the role of nebulized therapy in the management of COPD. The first phase of the global multi-channel education program will be delivered in Dubai, UAE, on May 21, for the Gulf Cooperation Council via a webinar format.

TRC logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)
TRC logo (CNW Group/Think Research Corporation)

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think said, "We are pleased to partner with the COPD Foundation to deliver essential education content on COPD, its epidemiology, and standard treatments including nebulized therapy. This multi-channel Respiratory Masterclass Program is an example of how our clinical knowledge systems can enhance global training and knowledge for healthcare practitioners everywhere."

Kristen Willard, Executive Vice President of Public and Professional Education, COPD Foundation, said, "The Foundation is happy to deliver international health care provider education through our collaboration with MDBriefCase and share evidence-based knowledge to improve the quality of care for those living with COPD."

As part of Think's Clinical Knowledge business line, MDBriefCase's online continuing medical education ("CME") and professional development solutions for clinicians continue to be a cost-effective means for healthcare professionals to fulfill CME credits and stay abreast of the latest developments in treatment options. MDBriefCase's partnership with COPDF to deliver this program will accelerate the education of clinicians around the world on the latest evidence and best practices that are aimed at measuring and improving patient outcomes.

About Think Research

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

About The COPD Foundation

The COPD Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established to improve the lives of people with COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease through initiatives that expand services and speed innovations to make treatment more effective and affordable. The Foundation does this through scientific research, education, advocacy, and awareness to prevent disease, slow progression, and ultimately find a cure. For more information, visit www.copdfoundation.org

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c9497.html

