MDClone Engages Amendola for Strategic PR and Marketing Services

·3 min read

Award-winning healthcare PR agency to collaborate with healthcare data leader to amplify thought leadership and company milestones

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, announced today that MDClone, a digital health company and leader in synthetic data, has selected the firm to amplify client successes, thought leadership, and industry best practices.

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates PR, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry’s best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Visit www.acmarketingpr.com.

Amendola is implementing comprehensive PR and media plans to demonstrate MDClone's industry-leading technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"Healthcare organizations have a strong need for real-world data to inform research initiatives, but often struggle to access it due to restrictive privacy laws and fragmented, incomplete patient records," said Erin Giegling, vice president of marketing, MDClone. "Our partnership with Amendola will enable us to educate the industry on the value of accessing healthcare data by showcasing our ability to help clients deliver better outcomes through privacy-enabled shared data sets."

"MDClone is dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations with the tools, processes, and services they need to translate data into better outcomes," said Amendola CEO Jodi Amendola. "We are excited to collaborate with MDClone to amplify its accomplishments in enabling health systems and life sciences companies to maximize data utility while maintaining patient privacy."

MDClone was founded in Israel in 2016. The MDClone ADAMS Platform includes innovative data publishing capabilities that further enhance the protection of patient privacy. MDClone's unique technology enables any user of a healthcare organization to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data, empowering healthcare workers to rapidly transform ideas into actionable insights and take action.

Recently, MDClone was awarded Best Healthcare Big Data Platform by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards in 2021 and 2022. MDClone was also selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 2021 for the powerful MDClone ADAMS Platform.

MDClone is backed by some of the most prominent investors in the U.S. and Israel, including: aMoon, Lightspeed, OrbiMed, Warburg Pincus, and Viola Growth.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MDClone

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems cross-institutionally and globally. The powerful underlying infrastructure of the MDClone ADAMS Platform allows users to overcome common barriers in healthcare in order to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data while accelerating research, improving operations and quality, and driving innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

 

Media Contact:
Marcia Rhodes, mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdclone-engages-amendola-for-strategic-pr-and-marketing-services-301701085.html

SOURCE Amendola Communications

