MDEX develops new functions, optimized transaction algorithm and intelligent routing

MDEX
·3 min read

MDEX develops new functions, optimized transaction algorithm and intelligent routing while supporting splitting of large orders

Hong Kong, China, March 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, MDEX announced that in 2022, it will continue to improve the competitiveness of trading slippage, especially for large-value transactions. MDEX will develop a new function that will allow users to split large transactions into small transactions to different routes by optimizing transaction algorithms and intelligent routing. Therefore, large orders are completed in the form of multiple transactions. The dividend generated by this form of transaction is greater than the required gas fee, and the transaction will be completed in the form of split orders to ensure that users can complete the transaction at a better price.

Among the many rising stars, decentralized exchange MDEX not only caught on the DeFi trend in 2021 but also distinguished itself from its competition and became an important driving force in the DeFi field. Its peak TVL reached $5.2 billion and the trading volume at one point topped the Dex ranking, surpassing UniSwap. Despite these strides made, MDEX never ceases its efforts. It has continuously innovated and iterated products and expanded into multiple chains, marching firmly toward the goal of becoming a new leading DeFi protocol.

In 2022, MDEX will open the Innovation Zone and concentrate on listing outstanding crypto projects there. For selected projects that have passed the community and team screening, MDEX will add liquidity to the trading pool and even enable liquidity mining for them; for popular projects that have not yet issued tokens, they will enter the MDEX voting process and MDEX DAO members will vote on whether to open the mining function. There are several criteria for projects to enter the Innovation Zone, including broad market prospects, significant competitive advantages, renowned capital investment, audited by credible institutions, collaboration with influencers, etc.. The creation of the Innovation Zone will give MDEX users the fastest access to quality potential stocks.

MDEX will open up the liquidity incentive of ETH, and upgrade its UI across the board. The MDEX mascot, Meta-Elephant NFT, has already been launched on the Binance NFT marketplace on a large scale. The Meta-Elephant NFT first edition (Starworld Exploration) image is on sale for a limited number.

MDEX will contribute more In the area of NFT and WEB 3.0 in 2022.MDEX will continue to seek cooperation with more developers around the world, contribute more to the incubation and construction of the NFT marketplace to attract more NFT transactions. Meanwhile, we will continue to create more application scenarios to empower Meta-Elephant NFT.

MDEX will also actively seek more cooperation with GameFi projects to provide financial support for its token application, build a diversified and integrated value ecosystem, and offer users more immersive and interactive gameplays.

People are looking forward to facing the brand new year 2022. MDEX will deliver a more than satisfactory performance.

Media contact

Contact: Trista Hou

Company Name: MDEX

Address: 35-37, Kowloon City Road

Website: mdex.co

Email: tristahou.88@gmail.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.


