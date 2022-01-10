U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

MDGROUP ACQUIRES GEOCUE GROUP

Microdrones
·3 min read

mdGroup, broadens its expertise in aerial LiDAR surveying technologies and consolidates its leadership in the U.S. in professional aerial surveying hardware and software solutions

Rome, NY, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdGroup, parent company of Microdrones, has acquired GeoCue Group, Inc. (“GeoCue”) from its founders for an undisclosed amount.

A pioneer in aerial LiDAR mapping technology, GeoCue primarily serves the U.S. mapping, surveying, and engineering industry through its TrueView line of drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LiDAR data processing software TrueView EVO/LP360. GeoCue designs, develops, and manufactures its products in Triana, Alabama and derives most of its sales from the U.S. market.

The acquisition of GeoCue strengthens mdGroup’s leadership as a provider of high-end drone surveying technologies and represents another critical milestone in the mdGroup one-stop shop strategy. Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil, CEO of mdGroup explains, “With this acquisition, we are positioned to respond to increasing demand for drone-enabled precision deliverables. This includes classified and colorized point clouds, volume calculation and contour maps.”

GeoCue joins Microdrones as another portfolio company of mdGroup focused on the aerial surveying industry. mdGroup now addresses the full spectrum of professional surveyor needs for drone-enabled data collection and processing tools. Frank Darmayan, mdGroup COO adds, “Both companies will continue to serve customers as they have come to trust and expect. They can choose Microdrones fully-integrated survey equipment and the mdInfinity cloud data processing platform or GeoCue LiDAR payloads and EVO/LP360 data processing desktop software.”

In the near term, the acquisition of GeoCue will not yield any visible change for GeoCue or Microdrones customers. However, mdGroup sees significant immediate benefits in this acquisition for both companies. It dramatically enriches their collective expertise in aerial LiDAR technology, consolidates mdGroup’s presence in the US market and opens the door to the European market for GeoCue products. Francois Gerner, CFO of mdGroup explains, “This further establishes mdGroup as the go-to provider of industrial-grade, high quality and Western-made aerial surveying equipment and software. In the medium to long term, mdGroup expects customers of both companies to benefit from the outcome of GeoCue and Microdrones collaboration in the technical field.”

About mdGroup

mdGroup is an aerial digital twin maker for industrial applications. It operates its digital twin making business through its portfolio companies Microdrones and GeoCue.

To learn more about mdGroup, visit www.group-md.com

About GeoCue

GeoCue Group Inc. is a U.S. LiDAR data technology company offering software, hardware, training, support and consulting services for high accuracy LiDAR and imaging drone mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With its TrueView drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors and EVO/LP360 point cloud data processing software, GeoCue is the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com

About Microdrones

Microdrones is a German aerial mapping technology company that delivers industrial-grade survey equipment with a fully-integrated geospatial workflow that transforms data collected in the field into valuable high-quality survey grade data. This transformation of collected data into actionable deliverables and their visualization is made possible thru the mdInfinity data processing platform.

To learn more about Microdrones and mdInfinity, visit www.microdrones. com and www.mdinfinity.com

CONTACT: Bret Burghdurf mdGroup 18668743566 IR@group-md.com


