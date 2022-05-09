U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Mdgroup launches new enterprise solution Primarius3 to integrate how sites, sponsors, healthcare practitioners and patients connect at every stage of the clinical trial journey

·2 min read

BRACKNELL, England, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mdgroup, the leading global provider of healthcare technologies and personalised clinical study services, are transforming the clinical trial ecosystem with the launch of its enterprise solution Primarius3.

Primarius3, launched April 2022, will revolutionise how patients, sponsors, sites and healthcare practitioners, as well as medical distribution centres, can connect through one centralised and integrated platform. The system provides a central information hub and seamless integrated experience for site and home visits, hybrid services, compliant travel, expense/stipend management, and medical supply distribution, significantly reducing the admin burden for all involved.

Primarius3 includes 'primarius patient', an enhanced patient mobile app connecting with mdgroup's 'ondemand' concierge and reimbursement, mobile health or hybrid services. The new technology places the patient in full control of how they receive and interact with all of their trial information.

Through state-of-the-art technology combined with expert professional support, mdgroup extends the high-end, 'white-glove' patient service for which the company is renowned, providing patients with greater choice and control in how they manage their clinical trial experience. This facilitates greater access to clinical trials, enhances patient engagement, and significantly reduces dropout rates, all while revolutionising the way sponsors and HCPs interact with information.

Caroline Jackson, mdgroup Executive Vice President, Patient Services, explains:

"mdgroup is committed to the efficient and effective delivery of our services through investment in our people and the continued evolution of our bespoke technology platform to support patients, sites, healthcare providers and clients.

"We are excited to be releasing Primarius3 which will provide our operations team with additional solutions to further streamline delivery of our mobile health and travel/reimbursement services in support of decentralised, hybrid and traditional clinical trials.

"Patients are at the heart of everything that we do at mdgroup. This latest technology, featuring our enhanced patient mobile app, will significantly streamline their experiences when submitting expense claims and travel requests. Our comprehensive roadmap will see additional features and modules rolled out in the coming months to further strengthen the technology for internal and external stakeholders."

Later updates of Primarius3 will include home visit information for decentralised clinical trials, connecting healthcare practitioners working with Seacole Health, mdgroup's specialist resourcing agency, whilst also allowing management of medical supplies by connecting with a global network of medical supply distribution centres, known as 'Horreum'.

A rapid, fully integrated and automated AI patient and site payment and reimbursement system is also due for release later this year

For more information, visit: https://mdgroup.com/what-we-do/primarius/

About mdgroup

mdgroup are on a mission to deliver remarkable technologies and experiences for patients taking part in site-based and decentralised clinical trials. They support all sizes of pharma and biotech to attract, engage, maintain and support patient participation in healthcare research around the world, all underpinned by our latest innovations in healthcare technologies. Let's make your next study remarkable. Contact us now to discuss how. Find out more at mdgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdgroup-launches-new-enterprise-solution-primarius3-to-integrate-how-sites-sponsors-healthcare-practitioners-and-patients-connect-at-every-stage-of-the-clinical-trial-journey-301542559.html

SOURCE mdgroup

