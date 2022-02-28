mdgroup to partner with ERGOMED on new Rare Disease Innovation Center

Collaboration will provide sponsors with access to industry-leading technology and expertise to optimise rare disease drug development and tackle unmet medical need

BRACKNELL, England, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mdgroup, the leading global provider of personalised clinical study services and technologies, has been selected to provide patient support services to Ergomed's Rare Disease Innovation Centre. This exciting new initiative has been designed to help sponsors overcome the strategic, operational, medical, and regulatory challenges associated with rare disease drug development, and get life changing new medicines to the people who need them as quickly as possible.

The centre, which brings together a consortium of industry-leading experts from across the clinical research ecosystem, will offer tailored thought leadership and innovation in the design and execution of rare disease drug trials. It will also provide advice on operational excellence and best practices, and access to patient-centric solutions with innovative approaches to patient recruitment.

mdgroup is delighted to be involved in this optimisation of rare disease drug development. Our solutions deliver remarkable patient experiences at every step of the clinical journey, building engagement and securing participant loyalty. This is essential in rare disease trials, where eligible participant pools are low, and recruitment and retention notoriously tough.

LaQuinta Jernigan, Executive Vice President, North American at mdgroup said: "Rare diseases represent an area of significant unmet medical need – these more than 7,000 conditions have a huge impact on people's lives, yet treatment options are often limited. And while the advent of cutting-edge therapeutics, such as gene therapy, presents exciting new opportunities, drug development in this space is challenging. Recruitment can be difficult, and retention can be tough.

"At mdgroup, we wrap our arms around participants by combining a personalised approach to clinical trial management, patient care, and logistics with cutting-edge technologies and data systems. That means going above and beyond to support people in the best way for them – whether that's facilitating participation within their own homes, supporting them to travel safely to and from study sites, or developing a hybrid model. It all adds up to increased engagment and fewer dropouts."

Zizi Uzezi Imatorbhebhe, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy and Development, Head Rare Disease Innovation Center, ERGOMED said "Rare Disease Drug Development is one of the fastest growing area in drug development with a 12-14% annual growth rate, accounting for about one third of the drugs in development. We're excited about the opportunity to launch our Rare Disease Innovation Center to leverage ERGOMED's experience from doing hundreds of Rare Disease studies in conjunction with innovative approaches from our industry partners to help our sponsors overcome challenges in Rare Disease drug development.

We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with mdgroup as we launch our Rare Disease Innovation Center to provide patient support services for Rare Disease patients."

mdgroup patient support services include:

patient primary: includes our on demand services, featuring personalised concierge support, compliant travel, accommodation and logistics, and expense management and reimbursements, as well as our mobileh ealth services which facilitate participation from patients' own homes

her on: rapid payment automation for patients taking part in clinical trials

prim arius: a central information hub for all md group services, providing a seamless, integrated experience for patients, caregivers, sponsors, and healthcare providers

Horreum: a network of fully compliant medical distribution centres

About mdgroup

mdgroup is a global digital and patient health services company pioneering a patient-first approach to clinical research. By combining clinical trial and patient support expertise with cutting edge technologies they support patients throughout the entire clinical journey. Whether that is facilitating clinical trial participation within patient homes, supporting travel safely to and from study sites, or developing a hybrid model – mdgroup go above and beyond to support patients in the way that works best for them and facilitates the protocol design that best meets patients' needs.

Find out more at mdgroup.com

About Ergomed

Founded in 1997, ERGOMED plc is dedicated to the provision of specialized services to the pharmaceutical industry and the development of new drugs. With a global footprint covering 100+ countries, we have the reach to deliver solutions for even the toughest clinical development and trial management challenges. ERGOMED has provided clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for 300+ clients, from top 10 pharmaceutical and generics organizations.

For more information visit www.ergomedcro.com or email Rareinnovate@ergomedplc.com

