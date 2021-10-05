U.S. markets closed

MDI NetworX Acquires American Health Alliance

MDI NetworX acquires American Healthcare Alliance (AHA) to offer nationwide PPO access to its clients and strengthen its end-to-end solutions offerings.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDI NetworX, a market leader in business management services for healthcare payers, announced today the acquisition of American Healthcare Alliance (AHA), an Overland Park, KS based alliance of preferred provider organizations.

This transformational acquisition demonstrates combined organizations' commitment to deliver the right solutions to their clients in terms of expanded capabilities, services & product offerings, and geographical footprint. This acquisition allows MDI to strengthen its presence as a market-leading provider of end-to-end healthcare claims administration services.

"This transaction demonstrates our commitment to continued growth and expansion of our delivery capabilities," said Brij Sharma, Chairman, MDI NetworX. "AHA's extensive provider network relationships and state-of-the-art proprietary technology will help us develop customized products and services that will benefit our combined customer base."

"We are excited to welcome the AHA team. Our companies have always strived to help health care payers by providing innovative products and services that help maximize efficiency," said Tilak Sharma, President, and CEO, MDI NetworX. "We are confident that AHA clients will benefit from MDI's expertise. We look forward to the prospect of bringing more value to our clients."

"MDI's acquisition of AHA will create a leading provider of fully outsourced end-to-end claims management services," said Phil Mehelic, EVP of AHA. "Our existing customers will benefit from MDI's vast experience in the delivery of claims management services and their cutting-edge automation solutions. We are thrilled to be joining the MDI family." Phil will continue in his current position to lead AHA's business growth.

About MDI
MDI is a leading provider of business management services to healthcare payers. MDI's innovative technology, combined with over 5000-strong global workforce, helps clients reduce operational costs, increase first-pass adjudication rates, and improve customer service. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD. MDI has won numerous accolades for its domain expertise and exceptional service. For more information, visit www.mdinetworx.com.

About AHA
AHA is an alliance of PPO networks delivering novel services to payers, employers, networks, and brokers throughout the US for over 20 years. Utilizing proprietary software solutions, AHA is able to efficiently route and process pre-adjudicated claims for facility and physician encounters. At AHA, our goal is to implement workflows that maximize productivity, improve claim accuracy, strengthen cash flow, and provide superior provider penetration. For more information, visit www.ahappo.com.

