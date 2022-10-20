U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.50
    -10.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,462.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,086.50
    -66.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.30
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.24
    +1.69 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.40
    +5.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    +0.16 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9789
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +0.52 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1210
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8420
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,182.01
    -83.43 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.87
    -2.81 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,913.28
    -11.71 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

MDT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Medtronic plc Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Medtronic plc ("Medtronic" or the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi &amp; Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi &amp; Korsinsky, LLP)
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Medtronic investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medtronic common stock between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/medtronic-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=32734&wire=4

MDT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Medtronic's product quality control systems were inadequate; (2) Medtronic had failed to comply with numerous regulations regarding risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events; (3) these failures increased the risk of regulatory investigation and action; (4) as a result of the Company's misconduct, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would delay the approval of additional Medtronic MiniMed devices, including the MiniMed 780G; (5) these delays in product approvals, as well as the Company's need to improve its quality control systems, would negatively affect the Company's financial performance and cause Medtronic to fall further behind its competitors; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Medtronic during the relevant time frame, you have until November 7, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdt-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-medtronic-plc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301654327.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute

  • Shares of Chinese EV Makers Fall on Slowing Sales

    The American depositary receipts of Chinese electric-vehicles makers dropped on Wednesday due to signs of softening sales. Shares of EV makers Nio, Li Auto, and XPeng fell more than 10% after leading Chinese brokerage CMBI suggested that inventories at car dealers are building up amid slowing retail demand-- a recipe for weaker sales in 2023. The CMBI research published on Wednesday also noted that increased competition would make it more difficult to raise retail prices for electric vehicles an

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special M

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. sells oil reserves as Biden tackles pump prices ahead of elections

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden is seeking to add enough supply to prevent near-term oil price spikes that could punish Americans, and assure U.S. drillers that the government will enter the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. He said 15 million barrels of oil will be offered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • Shareholder group wants Tesla to link Musk's pay to ESG metrics

    Retail activist shareholder platform Tulipshare called on Tesla Inc to tie its executive pay to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and said it expects to file a shareholder resolution on the matter for the electric carmaker's annual meeting next year. Antoine Argouges, chief executive of Britain-based Tulipshare, said a decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices last spring to oust Tesla from a widely followed ESG index showed the company faces reputational and legal risks that investors will not tolerate.

  • Rock Tech concludes lithium hydroxide supply deal with Mercedes Benz for EV ramp up

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with Mercedes-Benz AG ("Mercedes-Benz") providing for the supply of an average of 10,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year. Over a five-year term of the agreement and an initial ramp-up period, the agreement represents a roughly total estimated sales volume of approximatel

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    Unexplained damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea have dashed hopes that Russian gas flow to Germany will resume anytime soon. Nord Stream 1 had been idle since the end of August for maintenance work, prompting concerns about supply to Europe if the outage was extended. It has also cut off supply to several European countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, and reduced flows via other pipelines since launching what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • Oil Rises as China Considers Easing Quarantine Rules

    Crude prices picked up even after President Joe Biden announced the release of more reserves from strategic stockpiles.

  • Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

    Cucinelli is expecting to double sales ahead of its 10-year plan as his company posted a 27.7 percent increase in nine-month revenues.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baker Hughes Sees Bright 2023 For U.S. Oil

    Despite posting a third-quarter loss, BakerHughes remains optimistic about the prospects for the U.S oil patch in 2023, expecting supply chain bottlenecks to ease

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • 'Great business': Paramount CEO doubles down on business model despite ad slowdown

    Paramount CEO Bob Bakish is all in on advertising — despite overall Wall Street skepticism.