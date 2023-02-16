U.S. markets close in 5 hours

MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

·1 min read

BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 22.25 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

MDU Resources logo
The dividend is payable April 1 to stockholders of record March 9.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730
Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301748991.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

