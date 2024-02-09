MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2024

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, hello. My name is Lisa, and I'll be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the MDU Resources Group Year-end 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines will be placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remark, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] The webcast can be accessed through www.mdu.com under the Investor Relations heading. Select the Events and Presentation and click year-end 2023 Earnings Conference Call. After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Vollmer, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MDU Resources Group. Thank you. Mr. Vollmer, you may begin your conference.

Jason Vollmer: Thank you, Lisa, and welcome, everyone to our year-end 2023 earnings conference call. You can find our earnings release and supplemental materials for this call on our website at www.mdu.com under the Investor Relations tab. During today's discussion with me for the first time in her new role as President and CEO of MDU Resources is Nicole Kivisto. Also with us today to answer questions following our prepared remarks are: Stephanie Sievert, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller of MDU Resources; Jeff Thiede, President and CEO of MDU Construction Services Group; Rob Johnson, President of WBI Energy; and Garret Senger, Chief Utilities Officer of our Utility Group. During the call, we will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Although the company believes that our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. For more information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to vary from any forward-looking statements, please refer to our most recent SEC filings. We may also refer to certain non-GAAP information. For a reconciliation of any non-GAAP information to the appropriate GAAP metric, please reference our earnings release. I will provide consolidated financial results later during the call. But first, we'll turn the call over to Nicole for her formal remarks. Nicole?

Nicole Kivisto : Thank you, Jason and thank you, everyone for spending time with us today and for your continued interest in MDU Resources. 2023 was truly an outstanding year for our company. I'm both excited for our future and appreciative of the strong foundation we are building from. And on that note, I would like to take the opportunity to thank our former President and CEO and Dave Goodin for his leadership and mentorship as I've transitioned into this new role. Under Dave's leadership, our company started on a transformative path towards becoming a pure-play regulated energy delivery business. We have made significant progress during this past year, and I am excited to pick up where he left off and continue leading this exceptional team as we work to finish our transformation.

During the past year, we completed the spinoff of Knife River Corporation, the first major step to becoming a pure-play regulated energy delivery company. We also completed the strategic review of our Construction Services business and subsequently announced the planned spin-off of that business for late 2024. We have continued to make meaningful progress and are on track to meet that target time line. Our past and current employees have built these businesses to be stand-alone capable, and we are only able to execute on these projects as a result of their hard work and disciplined approach to growth. While working on both these initiatives, we also achieved record results across all businesses. I'm extremely proud of our hard-working and talented employees whose dedication and effort led to these fantastic results.

Starting at our utility business, electric retail sales volumes increased over 25% compared to 2022 to an all-time record high for the company. This increase was primarily from sales to a data center customer that began operating in our service territory in mid-2023. In October of 2023, we filed an electric service agreement request with the North Dakota Public Service Commission to serve an additional data center that is expected to be online in mid-2024. That request is currently pending a decision by the commission. On January 1, we implemented interim natural gas rates in North Dakota that will increase revenues $10.1 million or 6.5%. These interim rates are subject to refund based on commission's decision in the natural gas rate case that was filed November 1, 2023.

Also on January 26, we requested interim rates in our South Dakota electric and natural gas rate cases to be effective on March 1. Looking ahead, we expect to file a multiyear rate case in Washington and rate cases in Montana, Oregon and Wyoming during 2024. Heskett Unit IV, the 88-megawatt natural gas-fired electric generating facility that we expected to have online in 2023 did experience some unforeseen operational setbacks when startup testing was performed. A root cause analysis is ongoing and modifications are being made to ensure these performance concerns are remedied. The facility is now expected to be fully operational by second quarter of 2024 barring any setbacks. Our utility business, which serves 1.2 million customers, saw robust rate base growth of 8.5% in the current year and customer growth of 1.3%.

Looking forward, we expect to grow rate base by approximately 7% compounded annually over the next 5 years, and we expect customer growth of 1% to 2% annually. We plan to invest $2.3 billion in these businesses over the next 5 years to safely meet customer demand by upgrading and expanding infrastructure and facilities. Moving to our pipeline business, we experienced record annual transportation volumes in 2023. With the addition of expansion projects placed in service in 2023, our pipeline business now has the capacity to transport approximately 2.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. This reflects a growth rate of 6.6% when compounded annually over the previous 5 years. This business also has a number of growth projects underway that are expected to be in service during 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

These projects would add over 300 million cubic feet per day of transportation capacity to our system. Including these projects, we plan to invest $405 million in this business over the next 5 years, focusing on system growth to continue to expand natural gas transportation capacity. With the performance of our regulated energy delivery businesses in 2023 and the growth we have planned for 2024, we are initiating 2024 earnings guidance for these businesses in the range of $170 million to $180 million. Moving on to our Construction Services business, the phenomenal performance from this team of employees helped the business continue its trend of record results in 2023, as we saw margin improvement and strong ongoing demand for our services. While the team was able to successfully complete some large projects in 2023, backlog includes additional large projects that will ramp up as we head into 2024.

Backlog remains strong at this business at $2.01 billion as of December 31, 2023, down just slightly from the prior year record of $2.13 billion. With Construction Services continued strong performance, we are initiating revenue guidance in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion with margins comparable to 2023, and EBITDA guidance in the range of $220 million to $240 million. Looking forward, our Construction Services business is well positioned to benefit from increased bidding opportunities, with the funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the inflation Reduction Act as well as continued reshoring of manufacturing, our construction services business expects to see increased demand in 2024 and beyond. As previously mentioned, work on the spin-off of the Construction Services business is ongoing with an expected completion date of late 2024.

We will continue to keep you updated as we progress throughout the year. Our next opportunity to provide an update will be at our Investor Day, which is scheduled for March 13, at the New York Stock Exchange. Invitations will be forthcoming and more information about the Investor Day will be available on our website. Overall, as we look ahead, we are encouraged by our opportunities for ongoing customer and system growth in our electric and natural gas utilities. Our robust slate of pipeline expansion projects and steady demand for our pipeline services as well as high demand for our construction services. As always, MDU Resources is committed to operating with integrity and with a focus on safety, while creating superior shareholder value as we continue providing essential services to our customers while being a great and safe place to work.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Jason for a financial update. Jason?

Jason Vollmer : Thank you, Nicole, and I'm pleased to share our outstanding results for the year. This morning, we announced full year 2023 earnings of $414.7 million or $2.03 per share on a generally accepted accounting principle or GAAP basis compared to 2022 GAAP earnings of $367.5 million or $1.81 per share. 2023 income from continuing operations was $480.4 million or $2.36 per share compared to $250.8 million or $1.23 per share in 2022. It's important to note that with the spin-off of Knife River being completed, Knife River's results and other related impacts are reported as discontinued operations in our GAAP-based results for the current and prior years. As such, with the completion of the Knife River spin-off and we're continuing on the construction services spin-off, we are also reporting adjusted income from continuing operations to provide financial results that more closely correlate to and better outline the strength of our ongoing business operations.

These adjustments reflect the $186.6 million gain on the tax-free exchange of the retained shares of Knife River as well as other items related to our strategic initiatives. For more information on these adjustments, please see the table provided on Page 1 of our earnings news release. Adjusted income from continuing operations for 2023 was $305.1 million or $1.50 per share compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $254.5 million or $1.25 per share in 2022, with all of our businesses contributing to meaningfully growing this business during the last year. Our combined utility business reported record earnings of $120.1 million for 2023 compared to earnings of $102.3 million in 2022. Electric Utility report earnings of $71.6 million compared to $57.1 million in 2022.

The increase was primarily the result of higher retail sales revenue due to rate relief in North Dakota and Montana the electric service agreement to serve a data center customer that Nicole mentioned earlier and higher transmission interconnect upgrades. Also favorably impacting the results were higher investment returns of $4.7 million on non-qualified benefit plans. Lower residential volumes, primarily from cooler weather in the third quarter partially offset the increases. Our natural gas utility business reported earnings of $48.5 million for 2023 compared to $45.2 million in 2022. This increase was primarily the result of higher retail sales revenues due to rate relief in Idaho and Washington. Higher investment returns of $6.9 million on non-qualified benefit plans also provided a benefit in 2023.

These increases were largely offset by higher operation and maintenance expense, primarily higher payroll-related costs. Also impacting the results was a decrease in natural gas retail sales volumes to all customer classes due to warmer weather, which was partially offset by weather normalization and decoupling mechanisms. The pipeline business posted record earnings of $46.9 million in 2023 compared to $35.3 million in 2022 for an increase of 33% year-over-year. Increase was driven by record transportation volumes as well as increased revenues from new transportation and storage service rates, which were effective August 1 and higher storage-related activity. This business also benefited from higher investment returns of $2.4 million on non-qualified benefit plans.

Partially offsetting the increase was higher operation and maintenance expense, primarily payroll-related costs and contract services. Interest expense was also higher due to higher interest rates and higher debt balances. Our construction services business reported record revenues of $2.85 billion and record earnings of $137.2 million compared to revenues of $2.7 billion and earnings of $124.8 million in 2022. EBITDA increased 15% year-over-year to $222.7 million in 2023. This business has experienced consistent earnings growth over the past 5 years, growing 16.4% when compounded annually over that time period, reflecting the increasing demand for these services and the strong business execution from this team. Within the Construction Services business in '23, commercial workloads were favorably impacted by progress on large hospitality and data center projects.

The institutional business line at higher margins due to efficiency and labor and material costs. Transmission and Distribution revenues also increased with higher distribution, transmission, gas and underground utility projects, partially offset by lower transportation workloads. Selling general and administrative expense largely due to increased payroll costs and higher reserve for uncollectible accounts on certain projects partially offset the income increases. Also decreasing net income was higher interest expense due to higher working capital needs and interest rates. As outlined within the segment discussions, our businesses were impacted on a non-cash basis by higher returns on non-qualified benefit plan investments. In total, the impact was approximately $17.7 million or $0.09 per share when compared to 2022.

We attribute the change in the investment returns to fluctuations in the financial markets. And finally, the company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and ample access to working capital to finance operations through our peak seasons. Business momentum is strong as we head into 2024, and we will continue to provide updates regarding our 2024 guidance and outlook as we progress through the year. That summarizes the financial highlights for the year. We appreciate your interest in and commitment to MDU Resources and ask that we now open the line to questions. Operator?

