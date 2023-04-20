MDVIP Partners with Preeminent Internist Elizabeth Edelstein, M.D., to Open Primary Care Practice in Rumson, New Jersey

Top-Rated Doctor and Rumson Resident Joins MDVIP Network to Provide Patient-Centered, Preventive Care to Central Jersey Community

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that top-rated, board-certified internist Elizabeth Edelstein, M.D., has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice in Little Silver, New Jersey. Dr. Edelstein, who has deep roots in the Rumson community, practiced for over 10 years in New York City, where she has built an outstanding reputation for compassionate care as well as strong relationships with Manhattan-based specialists and hospitals. She maintains privileges at NYU Langone Health.

Elizabeth Edelstein, M.D., a top-rated, board-certified internist in Rumson, N.J., has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated practice to deliver more personalized primary care to the Central Jersey community.

"As a primary care doctor, my greatest reward is providing comprehensive healthcare and the right information and tools that help patients feel well, fit and happy," said Dr. Edelstein, whose clinical interests include preventive medicine, women's health, nutrition and the mind-body connection in health and disease. "I'm excited to open an MDVIP-affiliated practice in the community, as it enables me to spend more time with patients and partner closely with them on prevention and formulating a wellness plan unique to their needs and evolving health goals."

Personalized Care, Real Relationship

MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the number of patients in their practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Story continues

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect app and website allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, which equates to $600 million savings for Medicare in one year

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including longevity, men's health, women's health, brain health, heart disease and obesity.

About Elizabeth Edelstein, M.D.

Dr. Edelstein received her medical degree from University College Cork in Ireland. She completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, part of the Northwell Health network, where she was an assistant chief resident. Dr. Edelstein is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health in New York City. She currently holds licenses in all 50 states, and her clinical interests include preventive medicine, women's health, nutrition and the mind-body connection in health and disease. For more information about Dr. Edelstein, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/elizabethedelsteinmd.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Central New Jersey.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 380,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

954-401-9931

lmonreal@mdvip.com

MDVIP Logo (PRNewsfoto/MDVIP)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdvip-partners-with-preeminent-internist-elizabeth-edelstein-md-to-open-primary-care-practice-in-rumson-new-jersey-301802948.html

SOURCE MDVIP