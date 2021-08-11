U.S. markets closed

MDxHealth to Present First Half 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update on August 26

MDxHealth
Company to Host Conference Call and Live Q&A Session, August 26, 2021, at 10:00am PT/ 1:00pm ET/ 19:00 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – August 12, 2021, 1:00 AM (CET)– MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2021, after market close of the Brussels Stock Exchange on Thursday August 26, 2021.

Title:

MDxHealth Presents First Half 2021 Financial Results and
Recent Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast

Speakers:

Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer

Date:

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Time:

10:00am PT/ 1:00pm ET/ 19:00 CET

Conference Call Dial-in Details:



International: 323-794-2093
Belgium: 0800 58228
The Netherlands: 0800 023 1436
United Kingdom: 0800 358 6377
US: 800-458-4121
Conference ID: 5051964



Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146152
https://mdxhealth.com/events-news/

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth
MDxHealth is a commercial-stage, innovative precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers and prognosis of recurrence risk. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California.

For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth
info@mdxhealth.com

LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223
ir@mdxhealth.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company’s control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AS-MDx and MonitorMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

