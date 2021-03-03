U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,885.75
    +18.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,501.00
    +143.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,148.75
    +93.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.70
    +27.60 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.07
    +0.32 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.00
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.74
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.10
    +0.75 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3952
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8730
    +0.1630 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,604.13
    +1,002.82 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.08
    +8.99 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

MDxHealth Reports Financial Year 2020 Results and Provides Outlook for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MDxHealth (R)
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEWS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION 3 MARCH 2021, 07:00 A.M. CET

Conference call with Q&A today at 08:00 CET / 07:00 GMT, details provided below

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – March 3, 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update and outlook for 2021.

Michael K. McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth, commented: “While 2020 has indeed presented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the market, we have made significant progress based on our commitment to execute on our stated goals of advancing our turnaround of every operating discipline within the business.

“We believe this progress is evidenced by the following:

  • Infusion of $14 million in growth capital in 2020 from funds managed by MVM Partners LLP, followed by our January 2021 successful financing of $30 million, with broad support from U.S. and European investors including continued support from our Reference shareholders, MVM, Valiance and BioVest;

  • SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer test included in the 2020 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer Early Detection;

  • Completed the fourth quarter with the second consecutive sequential increase in billable volume for both its ConfirmMDx® and SelectMDx® tests;

  • Continued focus on operating discipline resulting in an improvement in collections and capital allocation; and

  • Initiation and advancement of our best-in-class Prostate Cancer menu expansion into Active Surveillance with our renewed engagement and focus on research and development.


“We believe these results represent clear validation that the fundamental growth drivers and value that were communicated prior to the pandemic have been instilled in our organization. Furthermore, the redesigned approach of our salesforce to remain highly engaged and utilize our advanced digital marketing strategy with the urology community, will become evident as the pandemic lifts and patient flow returns.”

Highlights for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020

ConfirmMDx
·For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, billable test volume was up 3% to 3,704 versus 3,579 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020

  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, billable test volume was down 18% to 14,945 versus 18,195 for 2019

SelectMDx

  • SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer test has been included in the 2020 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer Early Detection

  • For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, billable test volume was up 6% to 3,472 versus 3,267 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020

  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, billable test volume was down 39% to 13,201 versus 21,699 for 2019

Summary of Billable Test Volume by Product

Product

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

% Change

ConfirmMDx

14,945

18,195

(18)%

SelectMDx

13,201

21,699

(39)%


Product

Quarter Ended December 31,

2020

2019

% Change

ConfirmMDx

3,704

5,158

(28)%

SelectMDx

3,472

4,898

(29)%

Financial Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2020

  • Total revenue for 2020 of $18.5 million, down 16% from pro-forma 2019 revenues of $21.9 million and up 57% from 2019 reported revenues of $11.8 million (refer to press release issued on February 26, 2020 for details on prior year one-time adjustment)

  • Operating expenses for 2020 were $35.2 million, an improvement of $8.0 million compared to operating expenses of $43.2 million for 2019. Excluding non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, operating expenses for 2020 were $30.3 million, an improvement of $2.4 million, or 7%, over 2019

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $16.0 million as of December 31, 2020. In January 2021, the Company successfully completed a EUR 25 million (approximately $30.4 million) capital increase, bringing pro-forma year-end cash and cash equivalents to $46.4 million

Financial review for the year ended December 31, 2020

USD in thousands (except per share data)
Unaudited

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019
Pro-forma1

2019

2020 vs. 2019 Pro-forma1

2020 vs. 2019

Product revenue

18,064

21,521

11,443

(16)%

58%

Royalties, patents and other income

396

342

342

16%

16%

Total Revenue

18,460

21,863

11,785

(16)%

57%

Cost of goods

(10,416)

(11,755)

(11,755)

(11)%

(11)%

Gross Profit

8,044

10,108

30

(20)%

Operating expenses

(35,167)

(43,199)

(43,199)

(19)%

(19)%

Operating loss

(27,123)

(33,091)

(43,169)

(18)%

(37)%

Net loss

(28,662)

(33,022)

(43,100)

(13)%

(33)%

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.34)

(0.53)

(0.69)

(35)%

(50)%

1Excluding the effect of change of estimate of $10.1 million (refer to February 26, 2020 press release for details)

Total revenue for 2020 was $18.5 million compared to total revenue of $11.8 million for 2019. Revenues for 2019 were impacted by a one-time adjustment of $10.1 million, which was primarily related to management’s decision to reduce the amount of time it carries accounts receivable from 24 months to 12 months. This adjustment is further detailed in the 2019 year-end results press release dated February 26, 2020. Excluding this one-time adjustment, 2020 revenues would have declined 16% compared to 2019 pro-forma revenues of $21.9 million, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit on products and services for 2020 was $8.0 million versus a gross profit of $0 for 2019. Excluding the 2019 one-time adjustment, gross profit on products and services for 2020 decreased 20% compared to pro-forma 2019 gross profit. This decline was primarily the result of the decline in revenues.

Total operating expenses in 2020 were $35.2 million, an improvement of $8.0 million over 2019. Excluding non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, operating expenses for 2020 were $30.3 million, an improvement of $2.4 million, or 7%, over 2019. Operating loss for 2020 was $27.1 million, a decrease of $16.0 million compared to an operating loss of $43.2 million for 2019. Excluding the 2019 one-time adjustment, operating loss for 2020 decreased 18% compared to 2019 pro-forma operating loss, primarily the result of strong operating discipline as well as a decrease in non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization.

Cash collections from ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx amounted to $21.0 million, a decrease of 12% compared to 2019, despite larger decreases in billable volume due to COVID-19. Total cash burn for 2020 was $22.9 million, representing a reduction of $0.6 million in cash burn compared to $23.5 million in 2019. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were $16.0 million.

Outlook for 2021

Michael K. McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth, commented: “While the dynamics of the pandemic make it difficult to provide guidance at this time, we are confident that we have advanced adoption of our menu of SelectMDx and ConfirmMDx into the urology market, and that adoption of our product menu as the standard of care in the diagnostic pathway of patients being worked up and suspected of prostate cancer, is taking hold and will drive long term growth beyond 2021.

“In addition, we are now focused on advancing our menu into Active Surveillance (AS) of prostate cancer with the development of our AS-MDx and MonitorMDx tests. These two menu additions would provide clinically actionable results for clinicians evaluating patients for active surveillance. This is a well characterized market opportunity to monitor patients in active surveillance where the standard of care is an annual biopsy. We are confident that we can deliver a less invasive actionable solution.

“We believe these initiatives, coupled with our current menu, will allow MDxHealth to be the only company in the space that affords clinicians a menu of advanced tests to take a patient from positive PSA screen all the way through the diagnostic pathway continuum of care with clinical confidence.

“We are committed to continue to advance the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer and our commitment to growth and value creation for all of our stakeholders, including patients, customers, employees and shareholders.”

Subsequent Events

On January 21, 2021, the Company announced the successful pricing of its capital increase with the offering of new ordinary shares. The Company raised EUR 25.0 million (approximately USD 30.4 million) in gross proceeds by means of a private placement of 27,777,777 new shares (being approximately 30.63% of the Company’s outstanding shares) at an issue price of EUR 0.90 per share through an accelerated bookbuild offering. The net proceeds of this capital increase will be used to drive further commercial focus and execution, to advance the Company’s corporate strategy and for general corporate purposes.


Conference Call

Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A session today at 08:00am CET / 07:00am GMT. The call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available for 30 days.

To participate in the conference call, please select your phone number below and use the Conference ID: 7873716.

UK / International: 0800 358 6377 / 323-289-6576

Belgium: 0800 58228

The Netherlands: 0800 023 1436

US: 800-437-2398

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143771

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled
start time.

2021 Reporting Calendar

  • April 21: Q1-2021 business update

  • April 28: Online publication of Annual Report 2020

  • May 27: Annual General Meeting

  • August 26: Publication of H1-2021 results

  • October 21: Q3-2021 business update


About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a commercial-stage, innovative healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

Financial statements and auditor review

The Company's statutory auditor, BDO Bedrijfsrevisoren CVBA, has confirmed that its audit procedures with respect to the Company's consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted in the European Union, have been substantially completed, that the procedures completed to date have not revealed any material adjustments that would have to be made to the accounting information derived from the Company's consolidated financial information that is included in this press release.

The condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income may be found on the Company's website at www.mdxhealth.com. The full Annual Report is expected to be made available to the public via the Company's website in April 2021.

For more information:

MDxHealth

info@mdxhealth.com



LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223

ir@mdxhealth.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company’s control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AS-MDx and MonitorMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Goldman Sachs restarts cryptocurrency desk amid bitcoin boom

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients from next week, a person familiar with the matter said. The team will sit within the U.S. bank's Global Markets division, the person said. The desk is part of Goldman's activities within the fast-growing digital assets sector, which also includes projects involving blockchain technology and central bank digital currencies, the person said.

  • Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

    Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • TREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yields dip for third straight day

    Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before virtual Council of Foreign Relations at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) while Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks to a virtual event of the Economic Club of New York at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). Fed officials in recent days have largely been in sync in their comments that they do not see inflation becoming problematic, after Chair Jerome Powell indicated last week the central bank will remain accommodative until inflation has exceeded 2%. "Back in August they made a major transitional shift in the nature of monetary policy and it wasn’t fully appreciated at the time, and people are slowly coming around to understanding this Fed is really, really focused on this concept of maximum employment because they sense the global deflationary pressures," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks retreat after S&P 500's best session since June

    Stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning as the major indexes steadied after rallying a day earlier.

  • Zoom has more than $4 billion in cash — here's how they may spend it

    Zoom is sitting on a monster cash pile. The company's CFO Kelly Steckleberg explains how they may spend some of the money.

  • The truth about Warren Buffett’s investment track record

    Warren Buffett, the billionaire head of Berkshire Hathaway, will probably go down as the greatest investor in history.

  • Analysis: U.S. bond derivatives signal calm, but economic fundamentals could spur more sell-offs

    After a sharp sell-off last week, U.S. Treasuries have stabilized with bond market indicators and derivatives positioning pointing to near-term calm, but an improving economy could trigger another slide in their prices. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield hit a one-year high of 1.614% on Thursday in what investors called a "tantrum without the taper," as the market sold off on expectations that an economic rebound would force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary conditions sooner than anticipated. While yields could spike again, analysts and investors pointed to moves in inflation breakevens, swap spreads and put options on Treasury debt exchange-traded funds as evidence of temporary calm.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

    Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors took stock of gains from Monday's surge, pausing to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course. "It was such a strong opening to the month yesterday that investors could be short-term focused and saying, 'Let's take some of the profits that we saw yesterday,'" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. March began with a bang on Monday as global equities markets rose, the S&P 500 had its best day since June 5 and bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff.

  • Novavax CEO: If FDA waits for US data, 'the lag will be a couple of months' for its vaccine

    Novavax (NVAX) is hoping its trial data from the United Kingdom and South Africa can be aggregated and used to apply for an emergency use authorization (EAU) in the U.S. to help expedite the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Wall Street Bullishness Is Becoming a Contrarian Sell Signal

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock market optimism among Wall Street strategists has risen close to levels that signaled trouble for equities in the past.A Bank of America measure of their bullishness is near a level that historically has been bearish for stocks. The gauge assesses the average recommended allocation to equities by sell-side strategists and is very close to triggering a sell signal, a team including Savita Subramanian wrote Monday.“The last time the indicator was this close to ‘Sell’ was June 2007 after which we generally saw 12-month returns of minus 13%,” the strategists said, adding even current levels signal below-average equity returns over the next year. “We‘ve found Wall Street bullishness to be a reliable contrarian indicator.”Last week’s worries about the impact of higher bond yields on stocks evaporated Monday, with U.S. equities notching their biggest advance since June. Optimism is evident from the record amount of cash poured into stock ETFs in February as investors bet additional fiscal stimulus and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will supercharge growth.The S&P 500 is up about 4% so far this year and some 32% over the last 12 months. The Bank of America gauge rose nearly 1 point to 59.2% in February.“The current level is forecasting 12-month returns of just 7%, a much weaker outlook compared to an average 12-month forecast of 16% since the end of the Global Financial Crisis,” the BofA team wrote.While investors seem to have come to terms with the recent upheaval in bond markets for now, an ongoing shakeout could spark fresh angst, particularly if real yields keep rising.The correlation between U.S. equities and inflation-adjusted Treasury yields dropped to the most negative in five years last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That suggests further increases in real yields could hurt the S&P 500 index.(Updates with more on bond yields from the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Heads Back Toward $50K, Rebounding From Disastrous Week

    The largest cryptocurrency was up more than 8% Monday, rebounding after its worst seven-day stretch since the coronavirus sell-off in March 2020.

  • Texas Power Firm Hit With $2.1 Billion Bill Files for Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest power generation and transmission cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy in the wake of power outages that caused an energy crisis during the winter freeze last month.Brazos Electric Power Cooperative filed for Chapter 11 in Texas after racking up an estimated $2.1 billion in charges over seven days of the freeze. Last year, it cost cooperative members $774 million for power for all of 2020.The magnitude of the charges “could not have been reasonably anticipated or modeled” and far exceeds Brazos highest liquidity levels in recent years, Executive Vice President Clifton Karnei said in a bankruptcy court declaration. The cooperative on Feb. 25 told state grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that it wouldn’t pay the $2.1 billion sum, and Karnei resigned from Ercot’s board of directors, court papers show.Read More: Texas’s Power Market Is $1.3 Billion Short After Energy CrisisBrazos had “no choice” but to file for bankruptcy, Karnei said. Chapter 11 protection lets Brazos keep operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The cooperative listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each.“Brazos Electric suddenly finds itself caught in a liquidity trap that it cannot solve with its current balance sheet,” Karnei wrote in the declaration.Aside from its power bills, the cooperative has more than $2 billion of debt outstanding, spread across $1.56 billion of secured notes and about $480 million under a credit line administered by Bank of America Corp., court papers show. Brazos had A+ credit grade from Fitch Ratings and an A from S&P Global Ratings prior to the bankruptcy.Brazos, a member-owned power provider serves customers across 68 Texas counties, stretching from just north of Houston to near the Texas panhandle, court papers show.The bankruptcy is likely to be one of many after four million homes and businesses went without heat, light and water during the deep winter freeze last month, causing as much as $129 billion in economic losses. The state’s broader market set a record for the most expensive week of power in U.S. history. The impact on individual companies is only starting to emerge, with some racking up huge losses while oil and gas producers saw their output halted.Companies that failed to produce electricity were forced to buy power as prices soared. Ercot says it’s $1.3 billion short of what it needs to pay generators for what was produced. This puts huge financial pressure on utilities that managed to keep producing power, as well as those that failed.Ercot has stopped payments to some utilities as it tries to manage defaults. If the grid operator fails to completely cover defaults, the resulting costs would be passed onto all market participants.Griddy Energy LLC , a Texas retail electricity provider that came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills during the energy crisis last week, was barred from participating in the state’s power market on Feb. 26.The supplier charges electricity based on real-time prices in wholesale markets, therefore passing the costs straight on to consumers. Ercot revoked Griddy’s rights to conduct activity in the state’s electricity market due to nonpayment, according to a market notice seen by Bloomberg.Fitch Ratings put all retail and wholesale electric utilities operating within Ercot on rating watch negative last month, citing concerns regarding funding requirements and liquidity in the near term.The case is Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., 21-30725, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston).(Updates with financial details beginning in paragraph three.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities

    Walmart-owned Flipkart will sell groceries online in more Indian cities, as it seeks to compete better with Amazon and Reliance in an e-commerce market that has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories," said Manish Kumar, senior vice president at Flipkart, adding that the company had seen increased demand for the service from smaller cities in 2020.

  • Gold Set for Fifth Straight Drop as Treasury Yields Resume Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased gains, heading for a fifth straight decline as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields advanced.The rate on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points, dimming the appeal of the metal, which doesn’t offer interest. The 30-year bond’s yield rose as much as 8 basis points. The moves follow a whipsawing of U.S. rates late last week.Bullion fell more than 6% in February, the biggest monthly drop in four years, as expectations for recovering economies boosted bond yields. Hedge funds and other large speculators have cut their bullish wagers on gold futures and options to the lowest since May 2019, while holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal have slid.“Gold is continuing to follow the U.S. bond yield trends very closely,” Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, said in a note.Some analysts say bullion’s allure as a hedge against inflation could eventually help shore up demand.Gold “has responded more to the combination of rising confidence and rising yields than to any fear of untoward inflationary pressures,” StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said in a note. Bullion still has medium-term tailwinds from “the massive amount of liquidity in the financial system, with trillions of dollars of capital looking for a home.”Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,723.74 an ounce by 2:46 p.m. in New York. Futures for April delivery on the Comex fell 0.3% to settle at $1,723 an ounce. Silver and platinum also declined, while palladium climbed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Faces Long Odds in Bid for Sixth Straight Monthly Gain

    Bitcoin started March nicely but whether it can match its previous winning streak is yet to be seen.

  • Danone Plans to Sell China Dairy Stake to Appease Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone is preparing to sell its stake in a Chinese dairy company to fund stock buybacks as the French company tries to boost shareholder returns amid pressure from disgruntled investors.Danone said Sunday it plans to sell its stake in China Mengniu Dairy Co., which has a market value of more than $2 billion, later this year. Most of the proceeds would be used to fund share repurchases. Danone shares rose as much as 2.6%.The announcement comes hours before Danone’s board reportedly meets to discuss its response to calls from investors such as Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for management changes. Danone Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber is facing demands for him to give up one or both of his positions at the company, which he has led since 2014.China Mengniu climbed 1.5% early Monday amid a broader market rally in Hong Kong. Shares of the company, which makes milk, ice cream and cheese, have gained 54% over the past 12 months.Faber said last month that Danone will divest assets that don’t contribute to profitable growth. The CEO is under scrutiny after Danone shares lost a quarter of their value last year. Bluebell Capital Partners has also called on the company to replace him.Danone CEO to Open Talks With Shareholders as Sales DeclineDanone first took a stake in Mengniu in 2013. Its 9.8% holding is currently held indirectly in a venture with COFCO Corp., Mengniu’s biggest shareholder, and first Danone will convert the investment into a direct holding.The conversion process is subject to regulatory approval and the divestiture could take place in one or several transactions, depending on market conditions, the French company said. The book value of the holding is 850 million euros ($1.03 billion).Mengniu said in a statement it respects Danone’s decision and the move won’t affect its business strategies and plans. The move will cut COFCO’s holding to 21.4% from the current 31.3%.The Chinese dairy maker is expected to post a 17% profit decline for 2020 amid the pandemic’s disruption of the supply chain and logistics, after reporting profit growth of more than 30% in both 2018 and 2019.Danone said that China will remain highly strategic for the company following the sale. The company started a strategic review in October, when it also announced plans to sell smaller businesses such as the Vega protein-powder brand and operations in Argentina.(Updates with market value of stake in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Will RBA Resort to ‘Tough Talk’ to Defend Its Credibility?

    The RBA is widely expected to reinforce its forward guidance for three more years of near-zero rates, while also addressing the market dislocation.