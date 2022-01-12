ME2C® Environmental Secures Multi-Year Contract Renewal Valued at Over $2.5 Million Annually

Customer Supply Contract Renewal Covers Two of the Utility’s Power Plants Located in the Southern Region

CORSICANA, TX, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced the signing of a two-year contract renewal with an estimated annual value in excess of $2.5 million. Under the extended supply contract, ME 2 C will continue supplying its patented Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) technologies for mercury emissions capture.

“We are pleased to continue our solid partnership with our long-term supply customer, one of the largest power producers in the U.S.,” stated Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME 2 C Environmental. “This contract renewal, covering two significant plants that support a wide area of power production in the Southern region, is a testament to the value of our patented technologies and solid expertise in mercury emissions. We are prepared to support this large utility’s emissions control needs as they meet the power generation needs of a substantial market.

“With a strong existing customer base and continued validation of our patented technologies in mercury emissions across the coal-fired fleet, we expect to see additional customer renewals and new supply business as we move through 2022,” concluded MacPherson.

About ME 2 C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

