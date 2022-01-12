U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

ME2C® Environmental Secures Multi-Year Contract Renewal Valued at Over $2.5 Million Annually

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
Customer Supply Contract Renewal Covers Two of the Utility’s Power Plants Located in the Southern Region

CORSICANA, TX, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced the signing of a two-year contract renewal with an estimated annual value in excess of $2.5 million. Under the extended supply contract, ME2C will continue supplying its patented Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) technologies for mercury emissions capture.

“We are pleased to continue our solid partnership with our long-term supply customer, one of the largest power producers in the U.S.,” stated Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME2C Environmental. “This contract renewal, covering two significant plants that support a wide area of power production in the Southern region, is a testament to the value of our patented technologies and solid expertise in mercury emissions. We are prepared to support this large utility’s emissions control needs as they meet the power generation needs of a substantial market.

“With a strong existing customer base and continued validation of our patented technologies in mercury emissions across the coal-fired fleet, we expect to see additional customer renewals and new supply business as we move through 2022,” concluded MacPherson.

About ME2C® Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME2C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ME2C Environmental Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
ME2C Environmental
Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin McGrath
Managing Director
TraDigital IR
Tel: 646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com


