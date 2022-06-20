U.S. markets closed

MEA Single Cell Analysis in Next-Generation Sequencing Industry to 2027 - Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction

·2 min read

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Cell Analysis in Next-Generation Sequencing Markets (Market Size and Forecast, Segment Breakouts, Secondary Research), 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

There has been an increasing standard of living in the Middle East and Africa due to higher national income. This has contributed to a higher incidence of heart disease - high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar. In fact, the Middle East/Africa region is one of the higher areas for heart disease which has prompted more individuals being admitted to the hospital. This has caused an uptick in the demand for diagnostic testing devices and medical devices.

This report provides an overview of developments in the in vitro diagnostics industry in the Middle East and Africa. The countries covered are

  • Egypt

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Israel

  • Jordan

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Turkey

  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  • Other Mideast (Bahrain, Cyprus, Gaza Strip, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria, West Bank, Yemen)

  • Other Africa (Algeria, Congo, Sudan, Libya, Chad, Niger, Angola, Mali, Ethiopia, etc.)

Scope

The Middle East, Africa market for in vitro diagnostics is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2021 - 2026.

The report covers six segments of the IVD market in the Middle East:

  • Clinical Chemistry

  • Immunoassay

  • Microbiology

  • Point of Care (POC)

  • Histology - traditional stains

  • Other (includes nucleic acid assays, blood bank ABO, sequencing, prenatal tests and other areas not covered specifically in the above segments)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

  • Introduction

  • Applications

  • Infectious Disease

  • Understanding Cancer with miRNAs

  • Atherosclerosis Research

  • Neurological

  • Market Trends

  • Increasing Numbers of Cells Analyzed

  • Significant Interest in Multi-omics

  • Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction

  • Data Analysis, Data Volumes, High Dimensionality Challenging

  • Convergence of Technological Advances

  • Litigation With Most Major Companies

  • Deals, Collaborations

Chapter 3: Market Analysis

  • Revenues Forecast

  • Regional Shares

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Products

Chapter 4: Company Profiles

  • 10x Genomics

  • Bio-Rad

  • Dolomite Bio

  • Fluidigm

  • Illumina

  • Mission Bio

  • Qiagen

  • Takara Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0utta

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mea-single-cell-analysis-in-next-generation-sequencing-industry-to-2027---spatial-transcriptomics-in-situ-techniques-gaining-traction-301570981.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

