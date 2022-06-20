MEA Single Cell Analysis in Next-Generation Sequencing Industry to 2027 - Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction
DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Cell Analysis in Next-Generation Sequencing Markets (Market Size and Forecast, Segment Breakouts, Secondary Research), 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There has been an increasing standard of living in the Middle East and Africa due to higher national income. This has contributed to a higher incidence of heart disease - high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar. In fact, the Middle East/Africa region is one of the higher areas for heart disease which has prompted more individuals being admitted to the hospital. This has caused an uptick in the demand for diagnostic testing devices and medical devices.
This report provides an overview of developments in the in vitro diagnostics industry in the Middle East and Africa. The countries covered are
Egypt
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Jordan
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Turkey
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Other Mideast (Bahrain, Cyprus, Gaza Strip, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria, West Bank, Yemen)
Other Africa (Algeria, Congo, Sudan, Libya, Chad, Niger, Angola, Mali, Ethiopia, etc.)
Scope
The Middle East, Africa market for in vitro diagnostics is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2021 - 2026.
The report covers six segments of the IVD market in the Middle East:
Clinical Chemistry
Immunoassay
Microbiology
Point of Care (POC)
Histology - traditional stains
Other (includes nucleic acid assays, blood bank ABO, sequencing, prenatal tests and other areas not covered specifically in the above segments)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Introduction
Introduction
Applications
Infectious Disease
Understanding Cancer with miRNAs
Atherosclerosis Research
Neurological
Market Trends
Increasing Numbers of Cells Analyzed
Significant Interest in Multi-omics
Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction
Data Analysis, Data Volumes, High Dimensionality Challenging
Convergence of Technological Advances
Litigation With Most Major Companies
Deals, Collaborations
Chapter 3: Market Analysis
Revenues Forecast
Regional Shares
Competitive Analysis
Products
Chapter 4: Company Profiles
10x Genomics
Bio-Rad
Dolomite Bio
Fluidigm
Illumina
Mission Bio
Qiagen
Takara Bio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0utta
