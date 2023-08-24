Meadows Reaches $100,000 Bond Deal in Georgia Election Case

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows agreed to $100,000 bond in the Georgia criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Meadows, who was at Trump’s side for weeks as he took steps to reverse his defeat by Joe Biden, reached the deal Thursday as he faces an Aug. 25 deadline to turn himself in for booking at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Meadows is the latest of the 19 defendants to reach a bond agreement after the indictment was brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who alleges they violated Georgia’s racketeering law and other statutes by conspiring to keep Trump in office.

Trump reached a $200,000 bond agreement and said he’d turn himself in Thursday. Longtime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, another defendant, agreed to a $150,000 bond and turned himself in Aug. 23.

Meadows’s bond deal comes after a federal judge on Aug. 23 denied his request for an order barring Willis from seeking his arrest if he failed to turn himself in. Meadows had argued that he shouldn’t be subject to arrest by state authorities while he seeks to move his case to federal court. A hearing on that request is set for Monday in federal court in Atlanta.

Read More: Trump and His 18 Racketeering Co-Defendants: Here’s the Latest

Trump’s former chief of staff argues that he’s immune from the state charges because he was an employee of the federal government during the alleged misconduct, which includes setting up phone calls for Trump to pressure state officials. His argument has emerged as the biggest challenge so far to the Georgia indictment.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.