Meal Kit Market to Grow by USD 11.13 billion | Albertsons Companies Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for the meal kit market are the cost-effective solutions and availability of diverse choices, customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of a faster lifestyle, and increasing awareness among consumers about the consumption of nutritious and healthy meals, according to a senior analyst at Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Meal Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Meal Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. View Our Free Sample Report

Technavio expects the meal kit market size to grow by USD 11.13 bn from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of (18.67)%.

Market Drivers
The cost-effective solution and availability of diverse choices are one of the key factors driving growth in the meal kit market. Consumers prefer convenience in their eating routine, along with sustainably sourced food at affordable prices. At restaurants, consumers might end up paying USD 35 to USD 40 for two persons, which includes food and tax. The cost of a meal kit for two persons is about USD 20 to USD 25, which is around 40% less than eating out. A meal kit is a viable option for consumers who have three to four meals outside daily, as it can be more affordable. Vendors are constantly enhancing their menus and adding new dishes, which gives customers a wide variety of options to choose from.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By product, the meal kit market has been classified into two segments, namely non-vegetarian and vegetarian.

  • The meal kit market share growth by the non-vegetarian segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • The growing preference of consumers toward ethnic cuisines is one of the major reasons for the growth of the non-vegetarian meals segment.

Regional Analysis

  • By geography, the meal kit market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • 54% of the growth will originate from North America.

  • The US is a key country for the meal kit market in North America.

  • However, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA.

  • The growing number of working people looking for convenient and easy-to-prepare meal options will drive the meal kit market growth in North America during the forecast period.

For more information about the contribution of each segment of the meal kit market, View Our Free Sample Now

Notes:

  • The meal kit market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period.

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • This market forecast report offers information on several market vendors, including Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Mindful Chef Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc., SunBasket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and William Jackson Food Group.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

  • Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The quick service restaurants market has the potential to grow by USD 119.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Foodservice Market by Sector, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The foodservice market size has the potential to grow by USD 822.31 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Download Free Sample Report

Meal Kit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

(18.67)

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Mindful Chef Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc., SunBasket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and William Jackson Food Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meal-kit-market-to-grow-by-usd-11-13-billion--albertsons-companies-inc-and-blue-apron-holdings-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301457188.html

SOURCE Technavio

