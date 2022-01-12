Meal Kit Market to Grow by USD 11.13 billion | Albertsons Companies Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for the meal kit market are the cost-effective solutions and availability of diverse choices, customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of a faster lifestyle, and increasing awareness among consumers about the consumption of nutritious and healthy meals, according to a senior analyst at Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Meal Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio expects the meal kit market size to grow by USD 11.13 bn from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of (18.67)%.

Market Drivers

The cost-effective solution and availability of diverse choices are one of the key factors driving growth in the meal kit market. Consumers prefer convenience in their eating routine, along with sustainably sourced food at affordable prices. At restaurants, consumers might end up paying USD 35 to USD 40 for two persons, which includes food and tax. The cost of a meal kit for two persons is about USD 20 to USD 25, which is around 40% less than eating out. A meal kit is a viable option for consumers who have three to four meals outside daily, as it can be more affordable. Vendors are constantly enhancing their menus and adding new dishes, which gives customers a wide variety of options to choose from.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By product, the meal kit market has been classified into two segments, namely non-vegetarian and vegetarian.

The meal kit market share growth by the non-vegetarian segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The growing preference of consumers toward ethnic cuisines is one of the major reasons for the growth of the non-vegetarian meals segment.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the meal kit market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

54% of the growth will originate from North America.

The US is a key country for the meal kit market in North America.

However, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA.

The growing number of working people looking for convenient and easy-to-prepare meal options will drive the meal kit market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Notes:

The meal kit market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

This market forecast report offers information on several market vendors, including Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Mindful Chef Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc., SunBasket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and William Jackson Food Group.

Meal Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (18.67) Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Mindful Chef Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc., SunBasket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and William Jackson Food Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

