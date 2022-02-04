U.S. markets closed

Meal Kit Market to register a growth of USD 11.13 billion at a CAGR of 11.25%| HelloFresh SE and The Kroger Co. are the Key Vendors| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal kit market is estimated to grow by USD 11.13 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25%.

Attractive Opportunities in Meal Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Meal Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our research report on the "Meal Kit market - Forecast and Analysis Report" covers complete analysis including vendor strategies, current market scenario and latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

Meal kit market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The meal kit market is dominated by a few well-established players, such as Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., HelloFresh SE, and The Kroger Co. Moreover, the market vendors are consistently concentrated on adopting and deploying growth strategies such as established vendors have started acquiring small and regional players to increase their global reach.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Albertsons Companies Inc.

  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

  • HelloFresh SE

  • Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

  • Mindful Chef Ltd.

  • Oisix ra daichi Inc.

  • SunBasket Inc.

  • The Kroger Co.

  • Tyson Foods Inc.

  • William Jackson Food Group

Product News and Vendor insights

  • HelloFresh SE - In July 2021, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Australian ready-to-eat meal manufacturer, Youfoodz.

  • The Kroger Co. - In August 2021, the company partnered with Kitchen United to provide customers with on-demand meal pickup and delivery from popular restaurants. Also, in the same month, the company teamed up with Lyft to provide Americans access to rides for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download free sample report

Parent Market Outlook

The meal kit market will be driven by factors such as the availability of diverse choices and cost-effective solutions. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the meal kit market during the forecast period.

Meal Kit market trend

  • Convenient options by consumers

The consumers looking for more convenient options with the emergence of a pace in lifestyle is one of the trending factors driving the global meal kit market share growth. Consumers are encouraged to venture out of their comfort zones for ingredients and techniques for preparation due to meal kits. Moreover, vendors ensure that the meal kit that is provided to the consumers are easy recipes and also provide them with subscription options for consumers to sign in. Thus, convenient options adopted by the customers due to faster lifestyle is estimated to fuel the meal kit market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

North America holds the leading position with 54% of the global meal kit market share growth. The US is the key market for meal kit in North America. The rising number of working population which are opting for convenient and easy-to-cook meal options is expected to drive the meal kit market share during the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the meal kit market

Related Reports:-

Take out Fried Chicken Market - The take out fried chicken market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.92 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Food Delivery Market in India - The food delivery market size in India has the potential to grow by USD 716.53 million between 2021 and 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.13%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized report as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Meal Kit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 11.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-18.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Mindful Chef Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc., SunBasket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and William Jackson Food Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meal-kit-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-11-13-billion-at-a-cagr-of-11-25-hellofresh-se-and-the-kroger-co-are-the-key-vendors-technavio-301473845.html

SOURCE Technavio

