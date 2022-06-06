Meal Kit Market Size to Grow by USD 11.13 Billion | By Product and Geographic Scope and Forecast

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meal Kit Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market value is set to grow by USD 11.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 11.25% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Meal Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Moreover, the market is segmented by product (non-vegetarian and vegetarian) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Market Segmentation

By Product- The meal kit market share growth by the non-vegetarian segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the major reasons for the growth of non-vegetarian meals among consumers is the growing preference of consumers toward ethnic cuisines.

By Geography- 54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for meal kits in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The growing number of working populations looking for convenient and easy-to-prepare meal options will facilitate the meal kit market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver- One of the key factors driving growth in the meal kit market is the cost-effective solution and availability of diverse choices. Consumers look for convenience in their eating routine, along with sustainably sourced food at affordable prices. At a restaurant, the consumer might end up paying $35 to $40 for two persons, which will include food and tax. The cost of a meal kit for two persons is about $20 to $25, which is around 40% less than eating out. A meal kit is a viable option for consumers who have three to four meals outside daily, as it can be more affordable. Vendors are constantly enhancing their menus and adding new dishes, which gives customers a wide variety of options to choose from.

Story continues

Key Trend- The customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of a faster lifestyle is another major factor supporting the meal kit market share growth. Meal kit encourages consumers to venture outside of their comfort zones in terms of ingredients and preparation techniques. Vendors ensure that the meal kit provided to the consumers has easy-to-follow recipes, cooking tips, as well as the exact amount of ingredients required to prepare the meal in a convenient, pre-packaged box. Vendors are providing consumers with a subscription option, wherein consumers can sign up for a subscription and indicate their dietary preferences, as many consumers are opting for a faster lifestyle.

Company Profiles

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

HelloFresh SE

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

Mindful Chef Ltd.

Oisix ra daichi Inc.

SunBasket Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

William Jackson Food Group

The meal kit delivery services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring small and regional players to increase their global reach and compete in the market.

What are the Key Factors Covered in this Meal Kit Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will drive meal kit market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the meal kit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the meal kit delivery services industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal kit delivery services market vendors

Meal Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -18.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Mindful Chef Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc., SunBasket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and William Jackson Food Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

HelloFresh SE

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

Mindful Chef Ltd.

Oisix ra daichi Inc.

SunBasket Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

William Jackson Food Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

