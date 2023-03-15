U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

Meal kit market size to increase by USD 23,737.8 million between 2022 and 2027; Albertsons Companies Inc., Bistro MD LLC, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal kit market size is forecast to grow by USD 23,737.8 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 20.32% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), distribution channel (instore and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of the market is driven by factors such as cost-effective solutions and availability of diverse choices, customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of a faster lifestyle, and increasing awareness among consumers about the consumption of nutritious and healthy meals. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meal Kit Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The meal kit market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Albertsons Companies Inc. - The company offers meal kits such as Armour LunchMakers ham and chesse portable meal kit and Campbells Sauces oven creamy garlic butter chicken.

  • Bistro MD LLC - The company offers meal kits such as lasagna with garden marinara, salmon with dill mushroom sauce, and manicotti with vodka marinara sauce.

  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc. - The company offers meal kits such as black bean and quinoa bowls and miso butter tilapia.

  • Gobble Inc. - The company offers meal kits such as Singapore street noodles and pan-seared sirloin steak.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global meal kit market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 54% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for meal kits among the working women population is driving the growth of the meal kit market in North America.

The US is the key market for meal kits in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The growing number of working populations looking for convenient and easy-to-prepare meal options will facilitate the meal kit market growth in North America over the forecast period. North America has witnessed that meal kits have changed cooking styles in past years. They don't prefer to go with the meal plan, grocery shop, and in preparing ingredients for recipes. Due to the growing competition among the vendors in the region, they are more focused on giving a new identity to their products to gain market share. For instance, Purple Carrot (Three Limes Inc.) offers vegan meal kits and performance meals also, especially recommended by pro athletes. The growing awareness about meal kits in the US, especially among women leads to the increased rate of adoption of meal kits among the working women population in the US. Apart from the US, Canada is also a key contributor to the growth of the meal kit delivery services market in North America.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is segmented into vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

  • By distribution channel, the market is segmented into instore and online.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

  • The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 16.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The market is segmented by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits) and geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,106.02 million. The market is segmented by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this meal kit market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the meal kit market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of meal kit market vendors.

Meal Kit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 23,737.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.56

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 54%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Albertsons Companies Inc., Bistro MD LLC, Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Gobble Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Marley Spoon AG, My Food Bag Ltd., Nestle SA, NH Foods Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., Siam Food Services Ltd., SimplyCook Ltd., Sun Basket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., William Jackson Food Group, and Woop Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global meal kit market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Region Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Non-vegetarian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Instore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Albertsons Companies Inc.

  • 12.4 Bistro MD LLC

  • 12.5 Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

  • 12.6 Gobble Inc.

  • 12.7 HelloFresh SE

  • 12.8 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

  • 12.9 Marley Spoon AG

  • 12.10 My Food Bag Ltd.

  • 12.11 Nestle SA

  • 12.12 NH Foods Ltd.

  • 12.13 Oisix ra daichi Inc

  • 12.14 Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd.

  • 12.15 Siam Food Services Ltd.

  • 12.16 SimplyCook Ltd.

  • 12.17 Sun Basket Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Meal Kit Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meal-kit-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-23-737-8-million-between-2022-and-2027-albertsons-companies-inc-bistro-md-llc-among-others-identified-as-key-vendors---technavio-301771075.html

SOURCE Technavio

