Meal kit market size to increase by USD 23,737.8 million between 2022 and 2027; Albertsons Companies Inc., Bistro MD LLC, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal kit market size is forecast to grow by USD 23,737.8 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 20.32% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), distribution channel (instore and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of the market is driven by factors such as cost-effective solutions and availability of diverse choices, customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of a faster lifestyle, and increasing awareness among consumers about the consumption of nutritious and healthy meals. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Company Profiles

The meal kit market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Albertsons Companies Inc. - The company offers meal kits such as Armour LunchMakers ham and chesse portable meal kit and Campbells Sauces oven creamy garlic butter chicken.

Bistro MD LLC - The company offers meal kits such as lasagna with garden marinara, salmon with dill mushroom sauce, and manicotti with vodka marinara sauce.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. - The company offers meal kits such as black bean and quinoa bowls and miso butter tilapia.

Gobble Inc. - The company offers meal kits such as Singapore street noodles and pan-seared sirloin steak.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global meal kit market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 54% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for meal kits among the working women population is driving the growth of the meal kit market in North America.

The US is the key market for meal kits in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The growing number of working populations looking for convenient and easy-to-prepare meal options will facilitate the meal kit market growth in North America over the forecast period. North America has witnessed that meal kits have changed cooking styles in past years. They don't prefer to go with the meal plan, grocery shop, and in preparing ingredients for recipes. Due to the growing competition among the vendors in the region, they are more focused on giving a new identity to their products to gain market share. For instance, Purple Carrot (Three Limes Inc.) offers vegan meal kits and performance meals also, especially recommended by pro athletes. The growing awareness about meal kits in the US, especially among women leads to the increased rate of adoption of meal kits among the working women population in the US. Apart from the US, Canada is also a key contributor to the growth of the meal kit delivery services market in North America.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into instore and online.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Meal Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23,737.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Bistro MD LLC, Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Gobble Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Marley Spoon AG, My Food Bag Ltd., Nestle SA, NH Foods Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., Siam Food Services Ltd., SimplyCook Ltd., Sun Basket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., William Jackson Food Group, and Woop Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

