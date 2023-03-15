Meal kit market size to increase by USD 23,737.8 million between 2022 and 2027; Albertsons Companies Inc., Bistro MD LLC, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal kit market size is forecast to grow by USD 23,737.8 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 20.32% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), distribution channel (instore and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of the market is driven by factors such as cost-effective solutions and availability of diverse choices, customers looking for a convenient option with the advent of a faster lifestyle, and increasing awareness among consumers about the consumption of nutritious and healthy meals. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Company Profiles
The meal kit market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Albertsons Companies Inc. - The company offers meal kits such as Armour LunchMakers ham and chesse portable meal kit and Campbells Sauces oven creamy garlic butter chicken.
Bistro MD LLC - The company offers meal kits such as lasagna with garden marinara, salmon with dill mushroom sauce, and manicotti with vodka marinara sauce.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc. - The company offers meal kits such as black bean and quinoa bowls and miso butter tilapia.
Gobble Inc. - The company offers meal kits such as Singapore street noodles and pan-seared sirloin steak.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global meal kit market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 54% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for meal kits among the working women population is driving the growth of the meal kit market in North America.
The US is the key market for meal kits in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The growing number of working populations looking for convenient and easy-to-prepare meal options will facilitate the meal kit market growth in North America over the forecast period. North America has witnessed that meal kits have changed cooking styles in past years. They don't prefer to go with the meal plan, grocery shop, and in preparing ingredients for recipes. Due to the growing competition among the vendors in the region, they are more focused on giving a new identity to their products to gain market share. For instance, Purple Carrot (Three Limes Inc.) offers vegan meal kits and performance meals also, especially recommended by pro athletes. The growing awareness about meal kits in the US, especially among women leads to the increased rate of adoption of meal kits among the working women population in the US. Apart from the US, Canada is also a key contributor to the growth of the meal kit delivery services market in North America.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By product, the market is segmented into vegetarian and non-vegetarian.
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into instore and online.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 16.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The market is segmented by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits) and geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa).
The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,106.02 million. The market is segmented by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits).
What are the key data covered in this meal kit market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the meal kit market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of meal kit market vendors.
Meal Kit Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.32%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 23,737.8 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
19.56
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 54%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Albertsons Companies Inc., Bistro MD LLC, Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Gobble Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Marley Spoon AG, My Food Bag Ltd., Nestle SA, NH Foods Ltd., Oisix ra daichi Inc, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., Siam Food Services Ltd., SimplyCook Ltd., Sun Basket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., William Jackson Food Group, and Woop Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
