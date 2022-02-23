Meal Replacement Products Market In Europe from Packaged Foods & Meats Industry to garner growth |Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Meal Replacement Products Market share in Europe Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Huel Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever Group among others.
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
Segments: Product (powdered products, edible bars, ready-to-drink, and others).
Geographies: Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe).
To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Meal Replacement Products Market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.46%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. 36% of the market growth will originate from the Rest of Europe.
Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key regions in Europe
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Meal Replacement Products Market In Europe
The Meal Replacement Products market share in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.
Abbott Laboratories: Offers meal replacement products under the brand name of Ensure.
Amway Corp: Offers meal replacement products under the brand name of Blast XS.
Blue Diamond Growers Inc: Offers meal replacement products under the brand name of Almond Breeze.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants: https://www.technavio.com/report/meal-replacement-products-market-industry-in-europe-analysis
Meal Replacement Products Market In Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation
Meal replacement products market in Europe is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
The meal replacement products market in Europe is driven by health benefits associated with meal replacement products, growing adoption of natural ingredient-based meal substitutes, and ready or easy availability of different meal replacement products. In addition, other factors such as are expected to trigger the meal replacement products market in Europe toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5.46% during the forecast period.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market segmentation of the above-mentioned country.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
Meal Replacement Products Market Share in Europe Key Driver:
Meal Replacement Products Market Share in Europe Key Trend:
Due to rheumatoid arthritis and the danger of joint inflammation, people with Crohn's disease and lupus choose to avoid gluten. Gluten-free meal replacement products are also popular among consumers, as a gluten-free diet can help prevent diseases like type 1 diabetes. Manufacturers are focusing increasingly on gluten-free products in order to expand their customer base and gain market share by catering to consumer tastes and preferences. During the projection period, such factors will boost demand for meal replacement products in Europe.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Ready to Drink Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ready-to-drink market share is expected to increase by 192.10 billion liters from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Potato Protein Market in APAC by Form and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The potato protein market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 12.00 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Meal Replacement Products Market Scope in Europe
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.26
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Huel Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5.Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product
5.3 Powdered products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Powdered products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Powdered products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Edible bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Edible bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Edible bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Ready-to-drink - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Ready-to-drink - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Ready-to-drink - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 32: ?Customer landscape?
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison
7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 41: Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 43: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 45: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Health benefits associated with meal replacement products
8.1.2 Growing adoption of the natural-ingredient based meal substitutes
8.1.3 Ready availability of different meal replacement products
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Lack of trust among consumers and presence of fake products
8.2.2 Stringent rules and regulations
8.2.3 High cost associated with marketing and production of meal replacement products
Exhibit 47: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increase in demand for gluten-free meal replacement products
8.3.2 Rapid urbanization and increasing demand for new meal replacement products
8.3.3 Popularity of protein bars and shakes
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 49: ?Landscape disruption?
Exhibit 50: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 51: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 52: ?Market positioning of vendors?
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 53: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 54: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Abbott Laboratories - Key News
Exhibit 56: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
10.4 Amway Corp.
Exhibit 58: Amway Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Amway Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 60: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
10.5 Blue Diamond Growers Inc.
Exhibit 61: Blue Diamond Growers Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 62: Blue Diamond Growers Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 63: Blue Diamond Growers Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 Glanbia Plc
Exhibit 64: Glanbia Plc - Overview
Exhibit 65: Glanbia Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus
10.7 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Exhibit 68: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 70: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 Huel Inc.
Exhibit 71: Huel Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Huel Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 73: Huel Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 Kellogg Co.
Exhibit 74: Kellogg Co. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Kellogg Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus
10.10 Nestle SA
Exhibit 78: Nestle SA - Overview
Exhibit 79: Nestle SA - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Nestle SA - Key News
Exhibit 81: Nestle SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Nestle SA - Segment focus
10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.
Exhibit 83: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
Exhibit 84: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
10.12 Unilever Group
Exhibit 87: Unilever Group - Overview
Exhibit 88: Unilever Group - Business segments
Exhibit 89: Unilever Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 90: Unilever Group - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: ?Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: ??Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 94: ??Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meal-replacement-products-market-in-europe-from-packaged-foods--meats-industry-to-garner-growth-technavio-301487742.html
SOURCE Technavio