Get your meal with a view at these 6 Fond du Lac-area restaurants with waterfront dining

FOND DU LAC – What's better than a waterfront view with lunch or dinner during the summer?

As the largest lake that's solely in Wisconsin, Lake Winnebago is a jewel of Fond du Lac pride, and there are several recreation options involving it, including eating dinner mere feet from the docks.

From a fish fry to burgers or steak, here are six places to get a meal with a lake view in and around Fond du Lac, including one at the edge of a surrounding lake.

Sunset on the Water

The name isn't a misnomer for Sunset on the Water Bar & Grill, N7364 Winnebago Drive, when it comes to evening dining on Lake Winnebago.

Boasting not only a lakefront view from the dining table, but also a sunset view as day winds down into night, Sunset on the Water's most popular menu item is the daily prime rib. Diners can also expect burgers, seafood, steak, pasta and more, either in the dining room or on the patio.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The patio hosts live music on Sundays.

Wendt's on the Lake

A wood burned plaque hangs Thursday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Wendt's on the Lake supper club in Van Dyne, between Oshkosh and Fond du Lac, Wis.

Popular all year round as a fish fry spot, a sturgeon spearing registration station and a lakefront dining option, Wendt's on the Lake, N9699 Lakeshore Drive in Van Dyne, is most well-known for its lake perch and other fish.

The restaurant also offers burgers, sandwiches and a Saturday prime rib special, as well as appetizers like duck wontons and fried green beans. Outdoor seating within view of Lake Winnebago is also available during the warm months.

Wendt's is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Blanck's Lake Aire Supper Club

Blanck's Lake Aire Supper Club, N8751 Lakeshore Drive, offers a view of the lake from its enclosed patio as diners enjoy homemade beer-battered fish or a Blanck's Special porterhouse steak.

Appetizers like Thai pork egg rolls, fried avocados or onion petals can start off dinner, while entree options also include a western burger, salmon BLT and barbecue pork ribs.

Blanck's is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 3:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays. Daily specials are announced on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Jim & Linda's Lakeview Supper Club

Also a popular sturgeon spearing stop in the winter, Jim & Linda's Lakeview Supper Club, W3496 Fond du Lac County W in Malone, offers waterfront and sunset views from the east side of Lake Winnebago.

The menu includes fried lake perch, french-fried lobster, frog legs, king crab and lamb shank, as well as steak, pasta and sandwiches.

Jim & Linda's is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays. For most weekends, live music is played on the patio in the summer.

Schmitty's Oar House

Another waterfront dining option with patio seating is Schmitty's Oar House, N7044 Winnebago Drive, which serves up a wide menu variety, from a prime rib sandwich to shrimp tacos and a lobster grilled cheese.

Also on the menu are gyro sandwiches, a beef barbacoa burrito, Cajun chicken pizza, and burgers and other sandwiches. The Friday fish menu includes perch and walleye.

Schmitty's is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Tiki Beach Resort

Venturing to a different lakeshore, Tiki Beach Resort, W921 Kettle Moraine Lane in Campbellsport, sits along Kettle Moraine Lake, close to recreation areas in the Kettle Moraine State Forest area.

In addition to serving up tropical cocktails and appetizers as a tiki bar and restaurant, the resort also offers rentable cabins, campsites and private beach cabanas and party huts. The beach itself is open daily in the afternoons until sunset, with a volleyball court, beachside pool table and a limited supply of life jackets. There is no lifeguard on duty.

The restaurant and bar is open in the summer from 1 p.m. to sunset Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to sunset or later on Saturdays and Sundays — weekend hours depend on special events and entertainment.

