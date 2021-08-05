U.S. markets closed

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market growth analysis in Specialized Consumer Services Industry | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 14.64 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market to register a CAGR of almost 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as tax benefits of meal vouchers and the active participation of banks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43013

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in the specialized consumer services industry include Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market size

  • Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market trends

  • Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market industry analysis

The growth in employment rates is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, data privacy and security issues may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Corporate Wellness Market - Global corporate wellness market is segmented by application (health assessments and screenings, nutrition and fitness, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Gift Card Market - Global gift card market is segmented by Type (E-gift cards and Physical gift cards) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alelo

  • Axis Bank Ltd.

  • Cinqo Group

  • Edenred SA

  • Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Monizze NV SA

  • Sodexo Group

  • SPENDIT AG

  • The Up Group

  • VR Beneficios

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/meal-vouchers-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/meal-vouchers-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meal-vouchers-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-growth-analysis-in-specialized-consumer-services-industry--technavio-301348842.html

SOURCE Technavio

