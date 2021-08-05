Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market growth analysis in Specialized Consumer Services Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 14.64 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market to register a CAGR of almost 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as tax benefits of meal vouchers and the active participation of banks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in the specialized consumer services industry include Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market size
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market trends
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market industry analysis
The growth in employment rates is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, data privacy and security issues may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Corporate Wellness Market - Global corporate wellness market is segmented by application (health assessments and screenings, nutrition and fitness, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Gift Card Market - Global gift card market is segmented by Type (E-gift cards and Physical gift cards) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alelo
Axis Bank Ltd.
Cinqo Group
Edenred SA
Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Monizze NV SA
Sodexo Group
SPENDIT AG
The Up Group
VR Beneficios
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
