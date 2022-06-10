Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 16.69 billion | Tax Benefits of Meal Vouchers to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions can be used by employees for purposes such as gifts, meals, and commuting. Organizations provide such benefits to retain employees by motivating them and improving job satisfaction.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market by Application (Meal vouchers and Employee benefits) and Geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 16.69 bn.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The tax benefits of meal vouchers are driving the growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market. Companies, organizations, and employers that provide meal vouchers, food coupons, or prepaid meal cards are exempt from tax in many countries.

Market Challenge: Data privacy and security issues are challenging the growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market. Mobile apps and cards offered by vendors collect and store the personal information of employees. Any vulnerability in the servers or mobile apps could pose a threat to privacy. Therefore, vendors need to ensure that all their beneficiary- and client-related data are safe and protected.

Market Segmentation

The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market report is segmented by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits) and geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the meal vouchers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Meal vouchers can be used by employees to purchase food or grocery items. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by tax exemption benefits provided under the tax regime.

By geography, Europe will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France, Italy, and Spain are the key countries for the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Europe. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as evolving buying patterns of consumers, such as the preference for making online payments and digital payment methods.

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.16 Regional analysis Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries Japan, France, Italy, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Electrum Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Emburse Inc., Hrmony GmbH, ICICI Bank Ltd., Monizze NV SA, One Obopay Mobile Technology India Pvt. Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Set Corporate Services Inc., Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, SWILE SAS, UniCredit SpA, Up Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt Ltd., VR Beneficios, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

