U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,024.50
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,315.00
    +52.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,308.75
    +33.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.30
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.84
    -0.67 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +2.13 (+8.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2500
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0400
    -0.3380 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,171.79
    -44.55 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.83
    -1.65 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,848.79
    -397.74 (-1.41%)
     

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 16.69 billion | Tax Benefits of Meal Vouchers to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·12 min read

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions can be used by employees for purposes such as gifts, meals, and commuting. Organizations provide such benefits to retain employees by motivating them and improving job satisfaction.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market by Application (Meal vouchers and Employee benefits) and Geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 16.69 bn.

To learn about growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate of the meal vouchers and
employee benefit solutions market, Request our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The tax benefits of meal vouchers are driving the growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market. Companies, organizations, and employers that provide meal vouchers, food coupons, or prepaid meal cards are exempt from tax in many countries.

  • Market Challenge: Data privacy and security issues are challenging the growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market. Mobile apps and cards offered by vendors collect and store the personal information of employees. Any vulnerability in the servers or mobile apps could pose a threat to privacy. Therefore, vendors need to ensure that all their beneficiary- and client-related data are safe and protected.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with
Technavio, View our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Market Segmentation

The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market report is segmented by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits) and geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the meal vouchers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Meal vouchers can be used by employees to purchase food or grocery items. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by tax exemption benefits provided under the tax regime.

By geography, Europe will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France, Italy, and Spain are the key countries for the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Europe. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as evolving buying patterns of consumers, such as the preference for making online payments and digital payment methods.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the
segments of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market and regional
opportunities.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions Market by Type, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 16.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.16

Regional analysis

Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key consumer countries

Japan, France, Italy, Spain, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Electrum Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Emburse Inc., Hrmony GmbH, ICICI Bank Ltd., Monizze NV SA, One Obopay Mobile Technology India Pvt. Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Set Corporate Services Inc., Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, SWILE SAS, UniCredit SpA, Up Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt Ltd., VR Beneficios, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 02: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 03: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 04: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 05: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 07: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 09: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application                         

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are Meal vouchers and Employee benefits.

Exhibit 10: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 11: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 12: Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 13: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Chart on Meal vouchers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Meal vouchers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: Chart on Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Data Table on Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Chart on Employee benefits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 21: Data Table on Employee benefits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape                          

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 23: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape                      

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Chart on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 30: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 34: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 38: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 42: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 46: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                    

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Tax benefits of meal vouchers

8.1.2 Growing employment rates

8.1.3 Active participation of banks

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Data privacy and security issues

8.2.2 Alternative ways to save on tax

8.2.3 Advocacy against meal voucher companies

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 68: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Shift toward digital meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions

8.4.2 Rise in venture capital investment in employee benefit solution

8.4.3 Strategic partnerships with meal kit delivery vendors

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.1     Competitive scenario

9.2     Vendor landscape

Exhibit 69: Vendor Landscape

9.3     Landscape disruption

Exhibit 70: Landscape disruption

9.4     Industry risks

Exhibit 71: Industry risks

10.  Vendor Analysis                              

10.1  Vendors covered

Exhibit 72: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 73: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alelo

Exhibit 74: Alelo - Overview

Exhibit 75: Alelo - Product / Service

Exhibit 76: Alelo - Key offerings

10.4 Axis Bank Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Axis Bank Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Axis Bank Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Axis Bank Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Axis Bank Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Cinqo Group

Exhibit 81: Cinqo Group - Overview

Exhibit 82: Cinqo Group - Product / Service

Exhibit 83: Cinqo Group - Key offerings

10.6 Edenred SA

Exhibit 84: Edenred SA - Overview

Exhibit 85: Edenred SA - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Edenred SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Edenred SA - Segment focus

10.7 Emburse Inc.

Exhibit 88: Emburse Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Emburse Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 90: Emburse Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Monizze NV SA

Exhibit 91: Monizze NV SA - Overview

Exhibit 92: Monizze NV SA - Product / Service

Exhibit 93: Monizze NV SA - Key offerings

10.9 Sodexo Group

Exhibit 94: Sodexo Group - Overview

Exhibit 95: Sodexo Group - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Sodexo Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Sodexo Group - Segment focus

10.10 SPENDIT AG

Exhibit 98: SPENDIT AG - Overview

Exhibit 99: SPENDIT AG - Product / Service

Exhibit 100: SPENDIT AG - Key offerings

10.11 Up Group

Exhibit 101: Up Group - Overview

Exhibit 102: Up Group - Product / Service

Exhibit 103: Up Group - Key offerings

10.12 VR Beneficios

Exhibit 104: VR Beneficios - Overview

Exhibit 105: VR Beneficios - Product / Service

Exhibit 106: VR Beneficios - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 108: Research Methodology

Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 110: Information sources

 About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meal-vouchers-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16-69-billion--tax-benefits-of-meal-vouchers-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301564125.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks track global shares lower, U.S. CPI in focus

    Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Friday, while the dollar held on to its overnight gains, after rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and upcoming U.S. inflation data unnerved investors. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2% in early Asian trade, weighed down by drops of 1.5% in Hong Kong, 0.8% in resources-heavy Australia and 1.6% in South Korea. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong were hit hard, with their sub-index opening 2.9% lower.

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Biden announces plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to break down President Biden’s plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030.

  • Oil falls on demand worries over Shanghai's new partial lockdowns

    Oil prices fell on Friday but still hovered near three-month highs, with fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighing solid demand for fuels in the world's top consumer United States. Brent crude futures for August was down $1.01, or 0.8%, at $122.06 a barrel as of 0141 GMT after a 0.4% decline the previous day. "Shanghai's new pandemic restrictions raised concerns over demand in China," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • Putin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban

    The United States introduced its embargo on Russian imports in March just days after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, while the European Union agreed last month in principle to gradually cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. Putin said the West will not be able to completely stop using Russian energy resources over next few years.

  • European Gas Jumps as Fire in US Compounds Russia Supply Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas prices jumped after a fire at a large export terminal in the US wiped out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdo

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • First look: Honeywell Aerospace in growth mode after returning to fully remodeled global headquarters

    Honeywell Aerospace's approximately 161,000-square-foot facility near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport opened earlier this month after undergoing the first major remodel in its 30-year history. Take a look inside.

  • Intel, Tesla, Apple: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

    After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately for Canadian producers, the Gulf is awash in sour crude thanks to Washington's largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that will amount to 180 million barrels over a six-month period, in an attempt to tame high fuel prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millions of barrels of sour crude are flooding the market from storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas.

  • Federal judge allows antitrust lawsuit against American, JetBlue to move forward

    While the ruling on Thursday marks an early win for the U.S. Department of Justice, the case remains slated for trial in September.

  • High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft to Disclose Pay Ranges for All U.S. Job Postings

    The software company is set to become one of the first major employers to take such a step amid new requirements from some local officials for pay transparency.

  • Let's Check on DocuSign Ahead of Earnings

    In our last review of the charts of DocuSign back on March 11, we wrote that "Today could become a meaningful low on the chart but it is way too early to declare the downtrend is over. Stand aside and let's see if any lower shadows are seen in the days ahead.

  • Why Should You Follow Buffett Into This Bank Stock?

    Nu is a new kind of bank (perhaps better described as a fintech), and it's taking South America by storm.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Though they have struggled over the last few months, these companies could surge once the negative sentiment abates.

  • High gas prices: Lower income drivers suffer the most, says study

    High gas prices impact lower income households the most, according to a new study. If the cost of car fuel reaching $6/gallon, drivers earning up to $40,000 per year will be spending 11%-38% of their after-tax take home pay.