Meals company Takeaway, grocery delivery firm Getir in European partnership

·1 min read
Delivery workers of Just Eat Takeaway strike throughout France

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Meals delivery company Just Eat Takeaway on Thursday announced a European partnership with online grocer Getir.

Under the partnership, Takeaway said, Getir's groceries will be listed on Takeaway's platform and can be ordered via its smartphone app but will be delivered by Getir couriers.

Amsterdam-based Takeaway is Europe's largest meals ordering and delivery company, while Istanbul-based Getir is the largest of several privately-held online grocery companies that deliver a small selection of common supermarket items within an hour.

The partnership will be launched in Germany next week, the companies said, and expanded to Britain, Spain, Italy and France this year.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

