Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne receives $5,000 donation from Charter Communications

Apr. 10—CHEYENNE — Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne received a $5,000 donation Wednesday from a grant initiated by a Charter Communications employee.

Travis Burkett has volunteered with Meals on Wheels for more than a decade. Through the Spectrum Employee Community Grants (SECG) program, employees at Spectrum, a Charter Communications brand, may apply to provide a grant, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, for nonprofit organizations they have been involved with for more than one year.

Stephanie Freeman, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, said this kind of funding will help fill the gap for those who can't afford to contribute to the purchase of their meal and may not qualify for supporting programs.

"We use this kind of funding to help further that along so that we can help more people," she said. "Because the more meals that we prepare, the lower the per-meal cost is."

Since Freeman became executive director at the end of 2020, the program has grown substantially from providing around 66,000 meals per year when she started to over 133,000 meals in 2023.

The mission of Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is to support the health and well-being of individuals living in Cheyenne and Laramie County with an expressed need for nutritional support through the delivery of nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks.

The presentation of the donation was attended by Meals on Wheels staff, Charter staff, and local and state lawmakers, including Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, who serves as chairman of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

"There really is a demand and a need for charitable giving. That's why it's so exciting that Charter has stepped up to really help our community in this effort," Zwonitzer said.

He mentioned one of the Legislature's goals is to support the health of seniors over 70. As some lose mobility, Zwonitzer said having the socialization and check-ins become just as important as a healthy meal.

"While nutrition is certainly important, having that daily check-in and having that socialization to make sure our people are OK (is equally important)," Zwonitzer said. "... Meals on Wheels is more than just food, it's a lifeline of socialization and contact with community that we all appreciate."

SECG began in 2019. As of February 2023, the program had distributed more than $1.5 million to nearly 400 organizations across 32 states. In January 2024, Charter committed to awarding $2.5 million over the next five years to over 500 local nonprofits through SECG.

"It honors our employees who have a deeply vested interest in serving their communities," said Danielle Dunn, director of communications for Charter's Northwest Region. "Our employee, Travis Burkett, couldn't make it today. He's the reason that Meals on Wheels is receiving funding today."

The Charter employee must volunteer with a nonprofit for at least one year to nominate it for a SECG. Nominated 501©(3) organizations must provide a critical social service and/or other basic needs, which includes homeless shelters, food centers, job training programs and neighborhood safety groups, among other organizations.

The employee is not required to provide any funding, as that is provided by the Charter's corporate offices.

Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne provides a variety of services, including food delivery, food for animals so clients don't have to give their food to pets, a week's worth of meals for clients recently discharged from the hospital and a grab-and-go meal program.

