U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.50
    -13.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,304.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,838.75
    -55.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.80
    -6.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.84
    -0.11 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.50
    +20.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.54 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.97
    +2.15 (+9.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5730
    +0.1340 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,024.25
    -1,438.99 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.95
    -58.48 (-6.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Mealworms Market Worth $1.27 Billion by 2030— Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Mealworms Market by Product Type (Whole Mealworm, Mealworm Powder, Mealworm Meal), Application (Animal Feed, Aquafeed, Pet Food, Food & Beverages), End Use (Animal Nutrition, Human Consumption) - Global Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Mealworms Market by Product Type (Whole Mealworm, Mealworm Powder, Mealworm Meal), Application (Animal Feed, Aquafeed, Pet Food, Food & Beverages), End Use (Animal Nutrition, Human Consumption)—Global Forecast to 2030,' in terms of value, the mealworms market is expected to reach $1.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2022–2030. In terms of volume, the mealworms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2022–2030 to reach 367,491.7 tons by 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5264

The high demand for insect feed in emerging economies is expected to increase the number of investments by insect producers in such countries. Major market players are expanding in this market. For instance, in 2021, a France-based mealworm manufacturer, Ynsect, partnered with a food research center in South Korea, Lotte Research & Development Centre, to conduct joint research to develop alternative proteins from mealworms. Additionally, Ynsect also announced its plans to expand its human and animal nutrition businesses in Japan.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Mealworms Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the food sector, negatively affecting meat producers worldwide. The meat products sector faced several challenges, such as the risk of continuing production, distribution, transportation; lack of workforce; supply chain disruptions, and delays in development activities. These factors impacted the meat products sector, driving the demand for alternative proteins, such as insect protein products (mealworm proteins).

In May 2020, Wuhan's municipal government banned breeding, hunting, and consuming wild animals for five years to prevent zoonotic diseases. This is expected to trigger restrictions on the consumption of certain animals and related products in some cities in East Asian countries, increasing the shortage of meat products and accelerating the demand for alternative substitutes, such as edible insects and plant-based products.

Moreover, increasing health & wellness trends and rising health awareness, such as the risk of viral infections, cardiovascular diseases, liver diseases, bone disorders, and the increased risk of certain types of cancers associated with the long-term use of animal proteins, have created the traction for sustainable protein sources such as mealworms. To capture this traction in the edible insect industry, many vendors are focusing on enhancing their production capacities, processes, and end products.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5264

In May 2020, Beta Hatch, a U.S.-based insect rearing technology company, received $3 million in a Series A1 funding round from Cavallo Ventures, Wilbur-Ellis' venture capital arm; and early-stage venture firm–Innova Memphis. The round also included Klein Private Equity Investment and Brighton Jones Investment Partners investments. Moreover, in December 2020, the company raised $9.3 million to build a mealworm facility in North America.

Thus, the rising preference for alternative proteins over animal proteins due to the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly driven the growth of the mealworms market.

The mealworms market is segmented based on product type, application, end use, and geography.

Based on product type, the mealworms market is segmented into whole mealworm, mealworm meal, mealworm powder, and others. In 2022, the whole mealworm segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall mealworms market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing preference for whole mealworms by food & feed manufacturers for further processing due to their easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

Based on application, the mealworms market is segmented into animal feed, aquafeed, pet food, food & beverages, and other applications. In 2022, the animal feed segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall mealworms market. The growth of this segment is driven by the wide availability of mealworm products for use in animal feed, growing usage of mealworm-based products by feed manufacturers, and the high nutritional value of mealworms in animal nutrition. Mealworms are rich in amino acids, minerals, fats, vitamins, and energy. They have the potential to be a valuable feed source for poultry, aquaculture, and pets. However, the food & beverages segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2030. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by the rising awareness about the importance of nutrition, growing usage of protein supplements due to the health benefits of daily protein intake, and increased incorporation of mealworms in bakery products and snacks.

Quick Buy – “Mealworms Market by Product Type (Whole Mealworm, Mealworm Powder, Mealworm Meal), Application (Animal Feed, Aquafeed, Pet Food, Food & Beverages), End Use (Animal Nutrition, Human Consumption) - Global Forecast to 2030Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/74058310

Based on end use, the mealworms market is segmented into animal nutrition, human consumption, and other end uses. In 2022, the animal nutrition segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall mealworms market. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing animal population, rapidly growing pet expenditure, increasing customer willingness to provide high-quality food to their pets, lower price of insect-based feed compared to other types of animal feed, and the growing demand for insect protein in the pet food industry.

Based on geography, the mealworms market is segmented into five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the overall mealworms market. The large market share of this region is attributed to factors such as the presence of key mealworm manufacturers, increasing demand for alternative protein sources, high demand for protein-rich food & feed, the increasing number of government approvals for mealworms to be used in human, animal, and pet food applications; and the presence of supportive policies for insect farming.

However, North America is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The rapid growth of this market is driven by the growing demand for environment-friendly protein-rich food. In addition, the growing awareness of insects-as-food, decreasing food neophobia, and the altering attitudes of consumers towards insects as food products are expected to create significant opportunities for the growth of the mealworms market.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the overall mealworms market are Protix B.V. (Netherlands), Ÿnsect SAS (France), BETA HATCH (U.S.), Armstrong Crickets Georgia (U.S.), TEBRIO (Formerly MealFood Europe SL) (Spain), Tebrito AB (Sweden), Entec Nutrition (U.K.), Invertapro AS (Norway), Keil Co., Ltd (South Korea), EntoBreed Farming BV (Netherlands), and Goterra (Australia).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/mealworms-market-5264

Scope of the Report:

Mealworms Market, by Product Type

  • Whole Mealworm

  • Mealworm Meal

  • Mealworm Powder

  • Other Mealworm Products

Mealworms Market, by Application

  • Animal Feed

  • Aquafeed

  • Pet Food

  • Food & Beverages

  • Other Applications

Mealworms Market, by End Use

  • Animal Nutrition

  • Human Consumption

  • Other End Uses

Mealworms Market, by Geography

  • Europe

    • Netherlands

    • Belgium

    • France

    • Denmark

    • Finland

    • Germany

    • Rest of Europe

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Thailand

    • China

    • South Korea

    • Vietnam

    • Malaysia

    • Rest of Asia-pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5264

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports

Edible Insects Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal, Insect Oil) Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar and Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/edible-insects-market-5156

Black Soldier Fly Market by Product (Protein Meals, Biofertilizers {Frass}, Chitin/ Chitosan, Others {Cocoons, Pupa}), Application (Animal Feed, Agriculture, Pet Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Biofuel), and Geography– Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/black-soldier-fly-market-5074

Canada Black Soldier Fly Market by Product (Whole Insect, Protein Meal, Frass, and Other BSF Products {Cocoons, Pupa}) and Application (Poultry, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Livestock, and Other Applications) - Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/canada-black-soldier-fly-market-5230

Crickets Market by Product (Whole Crickets, Cricket Powder), Species (House Cricket), Application (Processed Whole Crickets, Protein Supplement Powder, Cricket Protein Bars, Beverages), End Use (Human Nutrition, Animal Nutrition) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/crickets-market-5247

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
MeticulousBlog: https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-mealworms-market/
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/488/mealworms-market-2030

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

    "First-quarter results were strong despite challenging markets and volatility," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said in a statement. Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • Bank of America Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Bank of America reported its first-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    These stocks can provide long-term results, whether it's a bull market or bear market right now.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).