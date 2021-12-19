U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,620.64
    -48.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.44
    -532.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.68
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.93
    +21.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.29
    -2.09 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1247
    -0.0091 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4020
    -0.0200 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    -0.0083 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6960
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,157.59
    +351.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.86
    -21.30 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.92
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,545.68
    -520.64 (-1.79%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Clogged supply chain sees 'meaningful progress' but cargo, ships linger ahead of holidays

Dani Romero
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supply chain woes — ensnaring goods from around the world and adding to inflationary pressures as consumers and companies scramble to find scarce products — are slowly receding just ahead of Christmas.

At bottlenecked West Coast shipping hubs that have played host to countless cargo ships, port officials note that dock workers and terminal operators have moved nearly 9 million containers, half a million more than they will have processed in all 12 months in the year 2020.

Shoppers are still having a hard time finding goods, and companies are still struggling to meet soaring COVID-19 era demand. But at a press conference on Thursday, Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach insisted there are “some signs of improvement” in addressing the holiday backlog. 

“As of [Thursday] morning, there are 74 container ships on their way to the San Pedro Bay Port complex. Just off the coast, there are 28 container ships waiting at anchor. This is down from 86, just three weeks ago,” Cordero said.

Cordero said that congestion at the twin ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, which account for 40% of sea freight entering the United States, was a “temporary” situation, and part of the "domino effect" of the coronavirus. 

"You'll see some normalcy in the supply chain, in my opinion, summer of 2022," the port executive added.

'Meaningful progress,' delays everywhere

Ships are shown offshore at the port of Long Beach as supply chain problem continue from Long Beach, California, U.S. November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ships are shown offshore at the port of Long Beach as supply chain problem continue from Long Beach, California, U.S. November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The number of container ships at anchor, or loitering within 40 miles of the ports, have improved due to the new queuing system which encourages ships to wait outside of a specially designated Safety and Air Quality Area (SAQA). That zone extends 150 miles to the west of the ports, and 50 miles to the north and South.

But other measures have found the bottlenecks still persist. According to data cited by trade outlet American Shipper, the actual tally of ships waiting outside L.A. and Long Beach hit an all-time high of 96 in early December, with 56 of those waiting outside the 40-mile zone. 

The congestion at California's ports is “a bit of a mixed story," with bottlenecks still an issue amid some thawing.

“The situation on the ground is improving, but on the water it's not yet improving,” Sanne Manders, COO of Flexport, told Yahoo Finance Live last week. “The front end of the traffic jam starts driving, where the back end is still backing up.”

Separately, figures from Marine Exchange of Southern California show there were 113 container ships waiting inside the 40-mile zone as of Wednesday. And Flexport’s Ocean Timeliness Indicator (OTI), which measures from the point of production to the destination port, showed travel times hit a record high of 112 days last week — caused by longer times taken for ocean vessels shipping from Asia to Europe.

Trans-Pacific Eastbound, China-to-US routes, jumped to 106 days, based on the time taken to ship cargo to the Asian ports, Flexport found.

Meanwhile, there have been massive delays at ports like Savannah, Georgia to Newark, New Jersey — and in Britain, the Netherlands, and China, with roughly six hundred cargo ships globally left waiting to unload at one point last month.

Amid the delays, California port officials have postponed a plan to slap fines on abandoned containers that have become an eyesore for residents. 

The “Container Dwell Fee” has helped expedite containers from the terminals across the port complex, but Cordero said officials will monitor the situation and reassess implementation as early as Monday. Since the October announcement of the new fee, the ports have seen a cumulative 47% decline in the amount of aging cargo on their docks.

“We are also evacuating empty containers from our terminals. Empty containers account for about 36% of all containers on the terminals – this is down from 45%, just a couple weeks ago,” Cordero said on Thursday. “We are not out of the woods yet, but we are making meaningful progress.”

The fees came on the heels of the Biden Administration’s plan to establish around-the-clock operations at the L.A.-Long Beach hubs to ease pressure on the supply chain bottlenecks, but only one of seven container terminals at the port of LA has actually met the goal.

Retailers with 'clout' make their own way

SPRINGVILLE, UT - NOVEMBER 05: A Walmart truck pulls away after fueling up along with other truckers at the Loves Truck stop on November 5, 2021 in Springville, Utah. A shortage of truck drivers has added to transportation issues contributing to global market supply chain disruptions. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
SPRINGVILLE, UT - NOVEMBER 05: A Walmart truck pulls away after fueling up along with other truckers at the Loves Truck stop on November 5, 2021 in Springville, Utah. A shortage of truck drivers has added to transportation issues contributing to global market supply chain disruptions. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, individual major retail companies are taking measures into their own hands to bring products to the U.S. from overseas factories. Several retailers, including Walmart (WMT), The Home Depot (HD), and Target (TGT) and Ikea, have charted cargo ships to alleviate supply chain burdens on their own.

Big retailers might have “more clout” compared to “smaller” importers, Flexport's Manders told Yahoo Finance. 

“The reality is also there's not much that you can do. There isn’t like all of a sudden armies of truckers coming from anywhere else in the country to help these big retailers out,” he added.

Still, small businesses hope this season will provide a needed boost to business, with many battered by worker shortages, surging prices and a lack of needed goods.  

"Supply chain challenges will be with us for the foreseeable future across a number of sectors," Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce Service Cloud, said in a statement.

"These challenges have a massive impact on customer experience, which will only be more pronounced during the holiday season. Every company should be anticipating and proactively communicating with customers right now; otherwise, they will lose customer trust," Shih added. 

In another effort to ease congestion, Long Beach announced Thursday a new data initiative to provide transparency for supply chain participants, which is targeting a February 2022 launch. 

Called “Supply Chain Information Highway,” the project is mean to share data among participants "so that cargo can be delivered more reliably and efficiently,” according to Noel Hacegaba, deputy executive director at the Port of Long Beach, told a press conference on Thursday.

The crisis has spurred more than half of manufacturers to make significant changes across their supply chains, according to Oden’s 2021 State of Manufacturing report. Industries like autos have started to re-shore or 'nearshore', scaling down production to be closer to customers, but even those efforts come with challenges.

“Asia has taken over all the [intellectual property] on how to manufacture goods, so it's not that easy to all of a sudden say ‘like, oh yeah, let's do it then at home,’” Flexport's Manders said.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing sees 'big defections' as customers place orders with rival Airbus

    Airbus netted a hat trick of key deals this week in a blow for Boeing, as the European jet manufacturer closes the gap on new orders in the final weeks of the year. Longtime Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) customer Air France-KLM placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo aircraft, with deliveries beginning as soon as 2023. It was the third airline in two days to announcethat it would begin replacing aging Boeing aircraft with Airbus alternatives.

  • Bidding race on for Vertical Aerospace eVTOL plant as shares debut

    As the flying taxi market takes off, the race is on to decide where the future vehicles will be built with one of the backers of newly listed Vertical Aerospace - Irish leasing boss Domhnal Slattery - pushing for a manufacturing base in Ireland. Shares in the electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) maker, backed by investors such as Slattery's Avolon aircraft leasing company and American Airlines, rose sharply at their market debut on Friday after a blank-check merger valued at $2.2 billion. Unlike many other entrants in the increasingly busy eVTOL market, Vertical Aerospace is focusing only on design, manufacture and services rather than ride-sharing operations, sparking a bidding race to secure high-tech production work - and the highly skilled jobs that go with it.

  • After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

    The final plane was delivered to Emirates on Thursday.

  • Canada's vaccine mandate for foreign crews a headache for European airlines

    European airlines are walking an increasingly fine line to meet both foreign inoculation and local privacy requirements, as more countries require flight crews to be vaccinated against COVID-19, carriers say. Canada is slated on Jan. 15 to end an exemption that allowed entry of unvaccinated foreign flight crews, joining others that have vaccine mandates for pilots and passengers alike. That's creating a logistical headache for European carriers, who are unable to ask for their employees' vaccination status since they are bound to strict data protection laws in Europe, a spokesperson for the trade group Airlines For Europe (A4E) said.

  • Taxi driver brutally beaten by passenger in New Jersey

    A taxi driver was brutally beaten by a passenger in New Jersey, and police are searching for leads and asking for the public's help.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • ‘NIO Day’ Featured a New EV and AR Goggles. Will They Be Enough to Boost the Hard Hit Stock?

    NIO unveiled a brand new model Saturday, the ET5 midsize sedan. That car should hit Chinese streets in 2022.

  • Why inflation and the U.S. policy response will be key for markets in 2022

    "I think inflation is the variable for 2022, because that's going to be what drives policy," said Jim Caron, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

  • SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene Honored by Boy Scouts of America With 2021 Technology Good Scout Award

    RESTON, Va., December 17, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced CEO Nazzic Keene has been honored by the Boy Scouts of America with its 2021 Technology ...

  • Roblox Stock Has Slipped. One Analyst Sees Shares Coming Back.

    Shares of software firm Roblox dove after disappointing November data. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan rates Roblox stock at Buy with a $136 price target—above its highest close.

  • Fed’s Williams thinks inflation can be stabilized without recession

    New York Fed President John Williams said he was confident the Fed can stabilize inflation without causing a recession

  • What to Consider When Starting a Mutual Fund

    Starting a mutual fund can help investors save money, but the expertise and financial liquidity required can sometimes be too big a hurdle for the casual investor.

  • China's property distress sours steel sector in warning sign for economy

    Debt problems at a major Chinese property developer have now spilled over into a vital artery of the nation's industrial engine - the steel sector - and started to ripple through to other critical parts of the world's second-largest economy. The spreading balance-sheet crisis at real estate firms is a warning for policymakers as a swing in the fortunes of the steel industry would have significant repercussions for China's economy, with cement, glass, and household appliances all vulnerable to demand drops. Already, steel prices are down from their record highs seen earlier this year due to easing demand from construction activities, which account for over half of the metal's consumption, while steelmakers' share prices have also been hurt.

  • Silver Rallies Rally Rising 1.5% for the Week

    Silver prices rose despite a rally in the dollar

  • Shiba Inu Coin Remains under Pressure in Spite of Saturday Support

    A modest rise on Saturday leaves Shiba Inu Coin under pressure, with sub-$0.000030 still in play.

  • Boulder solar energy tech firm acquired in $695 million deal

    A Boulder energy company is being acquired for $695 million in a deal that creates a major provider of solar power and battery storage technologies. San Francisco-based Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM), which makes software to monitor and manage large-scale batteries that store electricity, struck a deal to buy all the outstanding shares of AlsoEnergy, spending about $521 million cash and using 9 million Stem shares as currency for the rest of the transaction. The acquisition isn’t meant to disrupt AlsoEnergy’s growing business, and Stem isn’t seeking to reduce costs by cutting staffing, said CEO John Carrington, on a conference call announcing the deal.

  • Warren Buffett scored 3,000% gains in electric car stock without Rivian or Tesla — here are 3 EV stocks flying under Wall Street's radar

    Buffett turned millions into billions without EV darlings in the U.S. Here's how.

  • Analysts Say DTC and Digital Growth Will Fuel Nike’s Comeback in Earnings Next Week and Beyond

    The Swoosh missed revenue expectations last quarter, but analyst are confident in the brand's ability to post strong results for the upcoming quarter and regain the momentum it lost.

  • Chicken Price-Fixing Case Ends in Mistrial After Seven Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Denver declared a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict in a trial of 10 current and former chicken company executives charged with fixing prices and rigging bids in the massive U.S. poultry market.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveEngland Has Hundreds of Thousands of New Omicron Cases DailyAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prom

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Bounce From 50 day EMA

    The S&P 500 fell during the trading session on Friday to reach down towards the crucial 50 day EMA before finding buyers.