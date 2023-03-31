U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

Meat Extract Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish, Others (Lamb, Turkey, etc. The global meat extract market is anticipated to project robust growth due to the increasing demand for protein-offering products in the forecast period.

New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meat Extract Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438504/?utm_source=GNW
Segmented By Type (Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish, Others (Lamb, Turkey, etc.)), By Form (Powder, Paste, Oil, Granules), By Application (Food Processing Industry, Pharmaceutical/Laboratory Research), By Region, Competition

The global meat extract market is anticipated to project robust growth due to the increasing demand for protein-offering products in the forecast period.The rising concern for health and wellness is deteriorating owing to hectic lifestyles and prolonged work schedules, which, in turn, will drive the market.

Additionally, the market for meat extracts is anticipated to develop due to the rising consumption of meat products and snacks. Additionally, it is projected that the demand for meat extracts will be driven by the expanding applications of meat extracts for creating bacterial suspension.
A Meat extract is defined as a concentrated meat stock that is mostly made from meat.It is frequently used to add a meaty taste to liquid-based soups.

Most processed foods contain meat extracts to give the products a meat flavor. Its usage includes stock powder, stuffing, nibbles, nuggets, prepared meals, bouillon cubes, seasoning, soups, coatings, soup powders, and sauces.
Moreover, it has been analyzed that raw meat production is less profitable to companies compared to the offering of by-products. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, meat products account for 11.4% of the beef industry’s gross revenue, among which 7.5% of the total is represented by pork. It has been analyzed that unused meat products result in financial losses while seriously harming the ecosystem. However, meat processors may profit from meat by-products with better utilization.
Increased Necessity of Beef Extract in Bioresearch Facilities Will Fuel the Market Growth
Meat extract powder is a primary ingredient used mostly for bacterial culture and fermentation, aiding the artificial growth of microorganisms.The powdered beef extract is frequently used to make different media for biopharmaceutical fermentation.

This product was created from fresh meat by the manufacturer of meat extract powder for microbiology. It utilized autolysis, hydrolysis, separation, concentration, and other cutting-edge high-tech, biologically refined soluble paste goods.
Innovating Offerings Aiding the Market Growth
The accelerating demand for launching new and innovative products by important companies within each type of category stands out to be a significant factor in the market’s growth.Beef meat powder can be added to increase the protein content and add a distinctive flavor to a variety of meat products such as soups, meals, sauces & dressings, seasonings, and snacks.

By contrast, Symrise beef bone broth and extracts have 90% protein, while Symrise beef meat powder has 70% protein expressed in dry matter.As consumers have become more health conscious, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, they are quickly gravitating toward high-protein snacks.

This aspect is projected to propel the global market for meat extracts in the upcoming years.
Government Stringent Laws in Meat Extract are Influencing the Market Growth
Because various nations restrict the use of meat by-products for food safety and quality, regulatory restrictions have become crucial for the manufacturers to comply with the suitable market while offering meat extract.For instance, the USDA mandates that mechanically separated meat and other types of meat be clearly listed as ingredients on labels.

Additionally, meat extract should have less than 0.6% fat, 8.0% nitrogen, and more than 75% total solid matter. An evaporator that operates between 70 and 75 °C can be used to concentrate pork stock. This results in a final product that contains 80% solids. The finished product should be odorless, tasteless, and have a natural color (brown or light brown).
Market Segmentation
The global meat extract market is segmented on type, form, application, region, and competitional landscape. Based on type, the market is further fragmented into chicken, pork, beef, fish, and others (including lamb, turkey, etc.). Based on form, the market is categorized into powder, paste, oil, and granules. Based on applications, the market is segmented into the food processing industry and pharmaceutical/laboratory research. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Company Profiles
Nikken Foods Co., Ltd. (Japan), Essentia Protein Solutions (U.S.), Ariake Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan), JBS S.A. (Brazil), Carnad A/S, BRF S.A. (Brazil), Symrise AG, PT Foodex Inti Ingredients (Indonesia), Meioh Bussan Co., Ltd., NH Foods Australia Pty Ltd. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global Meat Extract market. Companies are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. For instance, Companies like Tillamook Country Smoker and Kerry Foods have developed new branding strategies with ground-breaking products like turkey jerky flavored with cranberry and pineapple and meatballs with a barbecue flavor. Throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that the market for meat extracts will become more competitive due to the novel product divisions.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global Meat Extract market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
• Meat Extract Market, By Type:
o Chicken
o Pork
o Beef
o Fish
o Others
• Meat Extract Market, By Form:
o Powder
o Paste
o Oil
o Granules
• Meat Extract Market, By Application:
o Food Processing Industry
o Pharmaceutical/Laboratory Research
• Meat Extract Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Netherland
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Vietnam
Japan
Indonesia
South Korea
Australia
New Zealand
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
Iran
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Israel

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global meat extract market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438504/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


