Meat Extract Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The global meat extract market is anticipated to project robust growth due to the increasing demand for protein-offering products in the forecast period.

Segmented By Type (Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish, Others (Lamb, Turkey, etc.)), By Form (Powder, Paste, Oil, Granules), By Application (Food Processing Industry, Pharmaceutical/Laboratory Research), By Region, Competition



The global meat extract market is anticipated to project robust growth due to the increasing demand for protein-offering products in the forecast period.The rising concern for health and wellness is deteriorating owing to hectic lifestyles and prolonged work schedules, which, in turn, will drive the market.



Additionally, the market for meat extracts is anticipated to develop due to the rising consumption of meat products and snacks. Additionally, it is projected that the demand for meat extracts will be driven by the expanding applications of meat extracts for creating bacterial suspension.

A Meat extract is defined as a concentrated meat stock that is mostly made from meat.It is frequently used to add a meaty taste to liquid-based soups.



Most processed foods contain meat extracts to give the products a meat flavor. Its usage includes stock powder, stuffing, nibbles, nuggets, prepared meals, bouillon cubes, seasoning, soups, coatings, soup powders, and sauces.

Moreover, it has been analyzed that raw meat production is less profitable to companies compared to the offering of by-products. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, meat products account for 11.4% of the beef industry’s gross revenue, among which 7.5% of the total is represented by pork. It has been analyzed that unused meat products result in financial losses while seriously harming the ecosystem. However, meat processors may profit from meat by-products with better utilization.

Increased Necessity of Beef Extract in Bioresearch Facilities Will Fuel the Market Growth

Meat extract powder is a primary ingredient used mostly for bacterial culture and fermentation, aiding the artificial growth of microorganisms.The powdered beef extract is frequently used to make different media for biopharmaceutical fermentation.



This product was created from fresh meat by the manufacturer of meat extract powder for microbiology. It utilized autolysis, hydrolysis, separation, concentration, and other cutting-edge high-tech, biologically refined soluble paste goods.

Innovating Offerings Aiding the Market Growth

The accelerating demand for launching new and innovative products by important companies within each type of category stands out to be a significant factor in the market’s growth.Beef meat powder can be added to increase the protein content and add a distinctive flavor to a variety of meat products such as soups, meals, sauces & dressings, seasonings, and snacks.



By contrast, Symrise beef bone broth and extracts have 90% protein, while Symrise beef meat powder has 70% protein expressed in dry matter.As consumers have become more health conscious, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, they are quickly gravitating toward high-protein snacks.



This aspect is projected to propel the global market for meat extracts in the upcoming years.

Government Stringent Laws in Meat Extract are Influencing the Market Growth

Because various nations restrict the use of meat by-products for food safety and quality, regulatory restrictions have become crucial for the manufacturers to comply with the suitable market while offering meat extract.For instance, the USDA mandates that mechanically separated meat and other types of meat be clearly listed as ingredients on labels.



Additionally, meat extract should have less than 0.6% fat, 8.0% nitrogen, and more than 75% total solid matter. An evaporator that operates between 70 and 75 °C can be used to concentrate pork stock. This results in a final product that contains 80% solids. The finished product should be odorless, tasteless, and have a natural color (brown or light brown).

Market Segmentation

The global meat extract market is segmented on type, form, application, region, and competitional landscape. Based on type, the market is further fragmented into chicken, pork, beef, fish, and others (including lamb, turkey, etc.). Based on form, the market is categorized into powder, paste, oil, and granules. Based on applications, the market is segmented into the food processing industry and pharmaceutical/laboratory research. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Nikken Foods Co., Ltd. (Japan), Essentia Protein Solutions (U.S.), Ariake Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan), JBS S.A. (Brazil), Carnad A/S, BRF S.A. (Brazil), Symrise AG, PT Foodex Inti Ingredients (Indonesia), Meioh Bussan Co., Ltd., NH Foods Australia Pty Ltd. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global Meat Extract market. Companies are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. For instance, Companies like Tillamook Country Smoker and Kerry Foods have developed new branding strategies with ground-breaking products like turkey jerky flavored with cranberry and pineapple and meatballs with a barbecue flavor. Throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that the market for meat extracts will become more competitive due to the novel product divisions.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global Meat Extract market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Meat Extract Market, By Type:

o Chicken

o Pork

o Beef

o Fish

o Others

• Meat Extract Market, By Form:

o Powder

o Paste

o Oil

o Granules

• Meat Extract Market, By Application:

o Food Processing Industry

o Pharmaceutical/Laboratory Research

• Meat Extract Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Netherland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Vietnam

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Iran

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Israel



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global meat extract market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

