Meat Institute joins U.S.-led sustainable productivity growth coalition, submits Protein PACT to Food Systems Summit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Meat Institute today (Thursday) announced that it will join the U.S. government-led multistakeholder Coalition of Action on Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation to be launched by the Biden administration at the UN Food Systems Summit.

The Meat Institute also announced that more than 96 percent of comments received during a public consultation launched in July supported its draft sustainability framework and the Protein PACT for the People, Animals, and Climate of Tomorrow, which the Meat Institute has submitted to the United Nations Food Systems Summit (FSS) commitment hub.

The Meat Institute expects to announce in November ambitious, data-driven targets to publicly verify progress on the 100 metrics in its sustainability framework, which aims to:

Optimize contributions to healthy land, air, and water

Be the leading source of high-quality protein in balanced diets

Provide the most humane care and raise healthy animals

Produce safe products without exception

Support a diverse workforce and ensure safe workplaces

North American Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts commented:

"High-quality animal protein is at the center of healthy diets, and our commitments to economic, social, and environmental sustainability also place us at the center of solutions for a healthy future.

We are proud to join the U.S.-led coalition on sustainable agricultural productivity and to feature the Protein PACT in UN Food Systems Summit outcomes as the first initiative of its kind to unite farmers and processors in a common vision for transparent communication, continuous improvement, and ambitious commitments to ensure the sustainability of the beef, pork, poultry, and dairy people around the world rely on every day."

Learn more about the Protein PACT and the Meat Institute's draft sustainability framework here .

About the Meat Institute: The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute's members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products. To learn more, visit www.MeatInstitute.org.

Story continues

About the Protein PACT: The Protein PACT unites partners across animal protein in the first-ever joint effort to accelerate the entire animal protein sector's progress toward global sustainable development goals for healthy people, healthy animals, healthy communities, and a healthy environment. Protein PACT partners are establishing transparent baselines and benchmarks for our efforts, setting ambitious targets for continuous improvement, collecting data to verify and transparently report on progress, and launching comprehensive communications about animal protein's unique place in sustainable, healthy diets. To learn more, visit www.TheProteinPACT.org.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meat-institute-joins-us-led-sustainable-productivity-growth-coalition-submits-protein-pact-to-food-systems-summit-301383815.html

SOURCE North American Meat Institute