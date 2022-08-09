U.S. markets closed

Meat Packaging Market records a Y-O-Y growth of 5.53%, APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled Meat Packaging Market by Material (Flexible packaging and Rigid packaging) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market size is expected to increase by USD 2.27 billion between 2021-2026. The growth can be mainly attributed to the rising adoption of retail-ready meat packaging.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Meat Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Material, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  •  How big is the APAC market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore Inc., Cascades Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., EasyPak LLC, Faerch AS, Mondi plc, Omori Europe B.V., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Uniflex, Viscofan SA, and Winpak Ltd. are some of the major market vendors. Request Free Sample Report.

The rising adoption of retail-ready meat packaging, the growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging, and growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the environmental effect of plastic packaging is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this meat packaging market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings.

Meat Packaging Market Segmentation

  • Material

  • Geography

Grab access to the meat packaging market sample report outlook for effective decision making-Here

Meat Packaging Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The meat packaging market report covers the following areas:

  • Meat Packaging Market Size

  • Meat Packaging Market Trends

  • Meat Packaging Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for plastic films in meat packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the Meat Packaging Market growth during the next few years.

Meat Packaging Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist meat packaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the meat packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the meat packaging market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meat packaging market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.53

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore Inc., Cascades Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., EasyPak LLC, Faerch AS, Mondi plc, Omori Europe B.V., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Uniflex, Viscofan SA, and Winpak Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amcor Plc

  • 10.4 Amerplast Ltd.

  • 10.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

  • 10.6 Cascades Inc.

  • 10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

  • 10.8 Faerch AS

  • 10.9 Mondi plc

  • 10.10 Sealed Air Corp.

  • 10.11 Smurfit Kappa Group

  • 10.12 Sonoco Products Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meat-packaging-market-records-a-y-o-y-growth-of-5-53-apac-will-account-for-42-of-the-markets-growth---technavio-301600861.html

SOURCE Technavio

