Meat Packaging Market records a Y-O-Y growth of 5.53%, APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled Meat Packaging Market by Material (Flexible packaging and Rigid packaging) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market size is expected to increase by USD 2.27 billion between 2021-2026. The growth can be mainly attributed to the rising adoption of retail-ready meat packaging.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore Inc., Cascades Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., EasyPak LLC, Faerch AS, Mondi plc, Omori Europe B.V., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Uniflex, Viscofan SA, and Winpak Ltd. are some of the major market vendors. Request Free Sample Report.

The rising adoption of retail-ready meat packaging, the growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging, and growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the environmental effect of plastic packaging is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this meat packaging market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings.

Meat Packaging Market Segmentation

Material

Geography

Meat Packaging Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The meat packaging market report covers the following areas:

Meat Packaging Market Size

Meat Packaging Market Trends

Meat Packaging Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for plastic films in meat packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the Meat Packaging Market growth during the next few years.

Meat Packaging Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist meat packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the meat packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the meat packaging market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meat packaging market vendors

Meat Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore Inc., Cascades Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., EasyPak LLC, Faerch AS, Mondi plc, Omori Europe B.V., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Uniflex, Viscofan SA, and Winpak Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

