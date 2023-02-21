U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.00
    -30.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,673.00
    -193.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,262.75
    -127.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.70
    -18.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.12
    -0.22 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.49
    +2.32 (+11.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6040
    +0.3440 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,814.00
    +270.87 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.21
    +19.88 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,984.52
    -29.79 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Meat Substitutes Market Revenue to Hit $12.30 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 11.11%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies covered in meat substitute market are Beyond Meat (U.S.), Impossible Foods (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Tyson Foods (U.S.), JBS SA (Brazil), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Unilever Group (U.K.), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Sunfed (New Zealand)

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meat substitutes market size was valued at USD 5.41 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to surge from USD 5.88 billion in 2022 to USD 12.30 billion by 2029 at 11.11% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “Meat Substitutes Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the study, plant-based products have become sought-after in minimizing the issues of dependence on livestock production for meat products. Clean meat substitutes will gain further traction with the rising trend of vegan and vegetarian diets. Environment-friendly food products will continue to be sought globally. The Economist asserted that the number of vegans in the U.S. rose from 0.4% to 3.5% in 2021.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/meat-substitutes-market-100239

The meat substitutes market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by a rising awareness of the negative environmental impact of meat production and consumption, as well as concerns about animal welfare and health. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for plant-based protein sources and meat alternatives, which offer similar taste, texture, and nutritional value as meat, but without the associated environmental and ethical concerns.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

  • Beyond Meat (U.S.)

  • Impossible Foods (U.S.)

  • Kellogg Company (U.S.)

  • Tyson Foods (U.S.)

  • JBS SA (Brazil)

  • Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hain Celestial Group (U.S.)

  • Unilever Group (U.K.)

  • Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

  • Sunfed (New Zealand)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

11.11 %

2029 Value Projection

USD 12.30 Billion

Base Year

2021

Meat Substitute Market in 2022

USD 5.88 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

207

Segments Covered

By Source, By Distribution Channel , By Geography

Meat Substitute Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Plant-based Protein Foods to Drive Market Growth

Positive Health and Environmental Impact Related to Consumption of Plant-based Protein Foods to Further Propel Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/meat-substitutes-market-100239

Segments

Soy-based Ingredients to Remain Dominant with Growing Demand from Vegan Population

With respect to source, the market is segregated into wheat-based ingredients, soy-based ingredients, other grain-based ingredients, and textured vegetable proteins. The soy-based ingredients segment could remain dominant due to growing traction among the vegan and vegetarian populations. Moreover, the soaring popularity of tofu and tempeh across North America and Europe will boost ingredient adoption.

Mass Merchandiser to Grow with Easy Product Availability

With respect to distribution channels, the market is segmented into other retail channels, mass merchandisers, online retail, specialty stores, and food service. The mass merchandisers segment will exhibit notable growth due to easy availability and prevalence of discounts.

Report Coverage

The report provides a holistic view of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has deep-dived into SWOT analysis. Moreover, qualitative and quantitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals. The research report also delves into pre and post-COVID-19 analysis to provide a comprehensive perspective of the market.

Drivers and Restraints

Advanced Form of Packaging Design to Reinforce Growth Potentials

Developed and developing countries have exhibited an increased inclination for clean products with carbon labeling. Of late, millennials and Gen Z populations have shown traction for advanced packaging with respect to environmental impact. Growing preference from health-conscious consumers could foster meat substitutes market share during the forecast period. Besides, escalating risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer due to the consumption of red meat will further encourage the consumption of plant-based protein foods. However, difficulty in mirroring the meat color and challenges with respect to manufacturing meat flavor could dent the market growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/meat-substitutes-market-100239

Regional Insights

Europe to Gain Prominence from Soy-based Ingredients

Stakeholders anticipate Europe to witness investments abound with the rising trend for soy-based ingredients and wheat-based ingredients. With a notable shift toward a sustainable trend, plant-based products will be sought across the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy. The growing trend for gluten-free and vegan diets will bode well for regional growth.

The Asia Pacific meat substitutes market growth will be pronounced with rising emphasis on the vegan population. Moreover, consumers have spurred investments in high-quality, nutritious, and protein-rich food products. With the growing focus on sustainability, hotels and restaurants could invest in plant-based products.

North America could contribute notably toward the global market share due to the soaring popularity of vegan meat burgers and sausage. Manufacturers of meat substitutes are likely to inject funds into nutritious, tastier, and high-quality plant-based products. Clean products are expected to gain ground across online channels and will continue to be sought across retail food chains.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Invest in Mergers & Acquisitions to Boost Portfolios

Major companies could invest in product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and technological advancements to bolster their footprint. Besides, an influx of funds into R&D activities will encourage well-established players and new entrants to propel their portfolios.

Key Industry Developments

  • February 2022: Beyond Meat, Inc. announced a three-year global strategic agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. Under this agreement, Beyond Meat, Inc. has become the preferred supplier for a new plant-based burger patty for McPlant, a plant-based burger.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/meat-substitutes-market-100239

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Meat Substitutes Market

      • Impact of COVID-19

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Meat Substitutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Source (Value)

        • Soy-based Ingredients

        • Wheat-based Ingredients

        • Other Grain-based Ingredients

        • Textured Vegetable Protein

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Mass Merchandisers

        • Specialty Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Other Retail Channels

        • Foodservice

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Meat Substitutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Source (Value)

        • Soy-based Ingredients

        • Wheat-based Ingredients

        • Other Grain-based Ingredients

        • Textured Vegetable Protein

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Mass Merchandisers

        • Specialty Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Other Retail Channels

        • Foodservice

      • By Country (Value)

        • U.S

          • By Source (Value)

            • Soy-based Ingredients

            • Wheat-based Ingredients

            • Other Grain-based Ingredients

            • Textured Vegetable Protein

        • Canada

          • By Source (Value)

            • Soy-based Ingredients

            • Wheat-based Ingredients

            • Other Grain-based Ingredients

            • Textured Vegetable Protein

        • Mexico

          • By Source (Value)

            • Soy-based Ingredients

            • Wheat-based Ingredients

            • Other Grain-based Ingredients

            • Textured Vegetable Protein

TOC Continued…!       

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/meat-substitutes-market-100239

Read Related Insights:

Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size Forecast 2028; Evolving Consumer Tastes & Preferences in Emerging Economies to Bolster Product Sales, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Dietary Supplements Market to Hit USD 128.64 Billion by 2028 | Dietary Supplements Industry Share, Revenue, Global Demand and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Processed Meat Market to Reach USD 862.97 Billion by 2027 | At a CAGR of 6.24%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says S&P 500 Could Drop 26% in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive US equities are flashing a warning sign that could see the S&P 500 sliding as much as 26% in the first half of this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapWhile recent data sug

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarZu

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Bulks Up on Shopify, Pares 2 Other Stakes

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation has slid 34% over the past year and 74% from its February 2021 peak.

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory in Chuzhou city in the eastern province of Anhui to produce budget EVs under a new brand, said three people with knowledge of the matter. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 in projects codenamed "Alps" and "Firefly", said the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private. Neither Nio nor the Chuzhou local government immediately responded to requests for comment.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Amazon stock drop has workers facing pay squeeze

    Corporate employees for tech-giant Amazon will see a 15-50% drop in salaries in 2023 due to the stock’s underperformance in 2022.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Already worth $19 billion, Ray Dalio will be paid ‘billions’ more after retiring from Bridgewater: report

    Founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund founder Ray Dalio is set to be paid billions in an exit package when he retired from Bridgewater Associates last year, according to a report by the New York Times on Monday.

  • Adani Selloff Drags Group’s Market Value to Under $100 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The combined equity market value of Adani Group’s 10 companies slipped below $100 billion on Tuesday, as the embattled conglomerate struggles to reassure investors following a scathing report by a US short seller.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bet

  • Stocks Slide on Fed Concern as Dollar Gets a Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures and European stocks fell as investors worried about the prospects of interest-rates staying higher for longer and a deepening of geopolitical tensions. The dollar rebounded on haven appeal.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China B

  • NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q4 Earnings to be Hurt by Weak Chip Demand

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) overall financial performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is likely to have been hurt by the weakening demand for chips used in the gaming end market.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walmart, Alibaba, Moderna, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    Home Depot, Lucid, TJX, and others also report earnings. Investors will see Fed minutes and economic data on manufacturing, home sales, GDP, and income and spending.

  • Baidu (BIDU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Baidu's (BIDU) fourth-quarter results are likely to gain strength in the AI business and Mobile Ecosystem.