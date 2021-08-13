U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,415.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,084.00
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.40
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.62
    -0.47 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    +9.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.68
    -0.38 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2970
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,106.16
    +1,013.17 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.70
    +1.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.89
    +23.66 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Meat Substitutes Market Size, Share & Forecast Report 2028; Gardein Introduces its New Ultimate Plant-based Burger to Cater to Demand from Vegan and Vegetarian People, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Pune, India, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meat substitutes market is set to gain traction from the surging shift of people towards vegan diets, especially in North America and Western Europe. The Vegan Society, for instance, declared that if the world went vegan, it could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by two-thirds, save around 8 million human lives, and save healthcare expenditure by 2050. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Meat Substitutes Market, 2021 – 2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 4.98 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 5.37 billion in 2021 to USD 10.80 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.48% during the forecast period.


Unavailability of Fresh Meat amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Bolster Growth of Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for meat substitutes across the globe because of disruptions in the supply chain, the absence of employees in meat-processing plants, and the unavailability of fresh meat. At the same time, several types of research conducted amid the pandemic, such as one from the Food and Agriculture Organization, stated that multiple diseases are directly associated with animal-based food items.


Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/meat-substitutes-market-100239


Segments:

Soy-based Ingredients Segment Held 63.65% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the source, the soy-based ingredients segment generated 63.65% in terms of the meat substitutes market share in 2020. It is expected to remain dominant in the near future because of the presence of essential amino acids and high-quality protein. Also, the emergence of soy protein isolates that have a close resemblance with the organoleptic properties of meat and animal products would propel the segment’s growth.


Report Coverage

The research report offers a comprehensive analysis of organizations that can affect the outlook throughout the forthcoming years. Besides, it provides an authentic assessment by highlighting information on several aspects that may include growth drivers, opportunities, trends, and hindrances. It also represents the size of the meat analogs industry from a global perspective by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.


Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Demand for Allergen-free Alternatives to Propel Growth

Plant-based meat made from peas and soy has high protein content. Hence, people are choosing them over chicken, beef, and pork. They also have a meat-like texture. Besides, the rising vegetarian populations and surging trend of health and fitness worldwide would propel the market in the upcoming years. People are nowadays looking for allergen-free alternatives, especially chickpeas because of rising health consciousness. Therefore, various companies are striving to come up with products infused with pea protein. However, meat substitutes are very expensive and it may hamper growth.


Regional Insights

Presence of Flexitarian Consumers to Help Europe Grow in Future

Geographically, Europe procured USD 1.62 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. The surging ethical focus of consumers, high demand from millenials, and the presence of flexitarian consumers would drive growth in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region on account of the high popularity of unique diet patterns and demand for soy-based meat analogs.


Browse Summary of this Premium Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/meat-substitutes-market-100239


Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Introducing Novel Products to Meet Consumers’ Demand

The global market for meat substitutes houses a large number of companies that are currently striving to keep up with the high consumer demand. To do so, they are launching innovative products or are collaborating with government agencies for setting up R&D centers.


Below are the two significant industry developments:

  • January 2020: Gardein launched its new Ultimate Plant-Based Burger that smells, cooks, and looks exactly like real beef, with non GMOs and soy ingredients. The company aims to cater to the needs of those following a vegan or vegetarian diet.

  • February 2019: The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai joined hands with The Good Food Institute India to create the world’s first research center backed by the government for developing clean meat. It will be located in Maharashtra.


List of renowned providers of meat substitutes operating in the global market:

  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (Arkansa, United States)

  • Greggs plc (Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom)

  • Marlow Foods Ltd (Middlesbrough, United Kingdom)

  • Conagra Brands, Inc. (Illinois, United States)

  • Unilever NV (London, United Kingdom)

  • Hilton Food Group plc (Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom)

  • Kerry Group Plc (Tralee, Ireland)

  • Savage River Inc. (California, United States)

  • JUST, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Impossible Foods Inc. (California, United States)


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/meat-substitutes-market-100239


Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

  • Global Meat Substitutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Source (Value)

        • Soy-Based Ingredients

        • Wheat-based Ingredients

        • Textured Vegetable Proteins

        • Other grain-based Ingredients

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Mass Merchandisers

        • Specialty Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Other Retail Channels

        • Foodservice

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/meat-substitutes-market-100239


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • Nio vs. XPeng: Which is Coasting Toward Upside?

    The sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in China is booming due to the Chinese government’s push towards electric vehicles. According to a Reuters report from last week, EV sales in July at Chinese automakers like Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) more than tripled from the same period a year back. However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, citing data from China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla (TSLA), which dominates the Chinese EV market, reported domestic shipments in China in July of just 8

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Formed Doji Day Following Robust PPI

    The dollar edged higher

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Thursday, maintaining their year-end Brent forecast at $80 per barrel. However, Goldman noted an additional hike in OPEC+ production by the year-end is required to counter recent supply disappointments globally and expects OPEC+ spare capacity to be fully normalized by spring 2022.

  • I’m 33 and want to retire at 40, but have expensive medical needs — how can I achieve financial independence?

    Financial independence is such a great goal for anyone to have, and I’m so glad to hear you’re already diligently planning for the income streams you’ll need in this early or phased retirement. Insurance policy aside, try and make health expenses a line item all its own when you’re figuring out your budget for this next phase of your life.

  • Amazon to increase spending with US-based suppliers by 20% in 2021

    Amazon is on track to spend $120 billion this year with more than 200,000 suppliers in the U.S.

  • Zillow Is Starting to Show Some Bottoming Price Action

    In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of Z, below, we can see that prices made a spike top in February and then traded lower and lower. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has been in a decline since February and tells us that sellers of Z have been more aggressive for several months now. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from March to August.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q4 2021

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Oil Extends Losses With Covid-19 Concerns Hanging Over Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined -- paring a modest weekly gain -- as the fast-spreading delta virus variant continued to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York dropped below $69 a barrel after slipping on Thursday. The latest Covid-19 wave is leading to tighter curbs on movement across the globe, although there are mixed assessments on its impact. The International Energy Agency reduced its demand forecasts for the rest of the year, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts only a transient hit

  • Analyst Report: Palantir Technologies Inc.

    Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Founded in 2003, Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors. Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016 with the intent of becoming the data operating system for companies and industries. The Denver, Colorado company had 125 customers as of its IPO and roughly splits its revenue between commercial and government customers.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: David Novak

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by David Novak, former Chairman & CEO of YUM! Brands, as they discuss the U.S. economic recovery, the power of ‘purposeful recognition’ in leadership, and David's experience running one of the largest fast-food companies in the world.